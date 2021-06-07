X
Sri Lanka

Church joins relief efforts for flood victims in Sri Lanka

At least 16 dead and three missing after heavy rain causes flooding, landslides in 10 districts

UCA News reporter, Colombo

UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: June 07, 2021 08:47 AM GMT

Updated: June 07, 2021 10:13 AM GMT

Church joins relief efforts for flood victims in Sri Lanka

Father Jayantha Nimal helps to distribute food packets despite flooded roads. (Photo: Facebook)

The Sri Lankan Church has joined relief efforts to help hundreds of people affected by floods and landslides that have so far left at least 16 people dead and three missing.

Families have been affected in 10 districts and many have been evacuated to 104 safety shelters.

The National Building Research Organization has issued a landslide warning for several districts and has requested people living in high-risk areas to move to safer areas.

A family of four died when a heavy mound of earth crashed into their house.

Many parish priests prepared meals for flood and landslide victims in accordance with health rules and regulations due to the Covid-19 situation.

Father Jayantha Nimal, parish priest of St. Nicholas Church in Bopitiya, has visited victims' houses amid torrential rain and the threat of more floods.

People are so helpless that Covid-19 is on one side and now a flood is on the other

The priest went from house to house with helpers to distribute more than 2,000 food packets every day.

"Every house has a water level of two or three feet. I opened the church gates and asked those in need to come to the church if they want," Father Nimal told UCA News.

"People are so helpless that Covid-19 is on one side and now a flood is on the other. They have become very helpless with their children.

"Many flood victims have been given food parcels and dry rations for five days. It has cost around 2 million rupees [US$10,140)."

© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.