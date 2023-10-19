Church hails Indian court’s order protecting converts

Tripura High Court called a halt to ‘unconstitutional diktats’ harassing ethnic tribal families for accepting Christianity

Indian Catholic volunteers of the United Christian Forum for Human Rights of Tripura hold placards during a peace rally in the state capital Agartala on Dec. 19, 2017. (Photo: AFP / UCAN files)

The Catholic Church has hailed an order by the top court in a northeastern state of India to stop the persecution of two tribal families for embracing Christianity.

The High Court in Tripura state on Oct. 17 directed government authorities to intervene and make arrests if required to safeguard the families of Purnomoy Chakma and Tarun Chakma.

The families were excommunicated by the community institutions of their ethnic Chakma tribe after they converted from Buddhism to Christianity last November.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter

The families from Pashchim Andarcherra village under Unakoti district said in their petition that the social embargoes imposed on them by the Chakma Social Arbitration Committee and the Adam Panchayat have put their lives and subsistence at stake.

Justice Arindam Lodh told the Chakma customary institutions to stop issuing “unconstitutional diktats.”

“The Constitution guarantees freedom of religion to the citizens. The Chakma bodies’ activities in the name of religion are unconstitutional,” he said.

Father Ivan D’Silva, secretary for social communication at Agartala diocese, which covers entire Tripura state, welcomed the judgment for upholding the “ethos of the Indian constitution.”

“Indeed it is a highly commendable job by the high court of Tripura because it will give a message not only in our state but entire northeastern India,” he told UCA News on Oct. 19.

The Society of the Divine Word priest said people are free to exercise their fundamental right to preach, profess and choose religion as enshrined in the constitution.

“Nobody can invade the rights of a citizen,” he added.

The Church is not involved in any religious conversion activities, he said while adding that “the judgment will make it clear to other tribal groups who try to harass people when they accept the Christian faith.”

Media reports said the Chakma Social Arbitration Committee and the Adam Panchayat declared a total social boycott of the two converted families alleging they had fallen into a trap laid by missionaries and were lured into accepting Christianity.

The two families underwent unbearable suffering and filed a writ petition in the high court on June 26, the reports said.

Purnomoy Chakma, who is an unskilled laborer said in his petition that he was being denied work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, a government program that aims to guarantee the 'right to work' and secure livelihood for rural households.

Tarun Chakma, who is an auto-rickshaw driver, said locals were told not to hire his services by threatening them with a hefty fine for failing to comply.

The community institutions cited their customary laws, arguing in the high court that the converted families could only be accepted back if they returned to the Buddhist fold.

The Chakmas are an ethnic group from the easternmost regions of the Indian subcontinent with a significant presence in the northeastern states including Tripura, and the Chittagong Hill Tracts region of neighboring Bangladesh.

There are 159,882 Christians in Tripura, who form 4.35 percent of the state’s total population of 37 lakh. Christians are mostly found among indigenous communities such as the Tripuri, Lushai, Kuki, Darlong, and Halam.

Christian denominations in the state include the Baptists, Presbyterians, and Roman Catholics, besides more recent arrivals like the Believers Church, Assemblies of God, and other Evangelical groups.

Latest News