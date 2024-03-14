News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Church groups, monks rescue displaced people in Myanmar

The northern Kachin where a large number of Christians live has seen heavy fighting since March 7
Church groups Buddhist monks displaced people Myanmar Kachin state

Coffins are lined up next to graves as a mass funeral takes place in northern Kachin state on Oct. 10, 2023. The state near the Chinese border has seen intense fighting since March 7 (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: March 14, 2024 11:30 AM GMT
Updated: March 14, 2024 11:32 AM GMT

Church groups and Buddhist monks have joined local charity workers to evacuate a thousand civilians following intense fighting in northern Kachin state where a large number of Christians live.

“With the help of Church and Buddhist groups, we could evacuate the trapped civilians and send them to Church-run camps and monasteries,” Church social worker Vincent, who uses one name, told UCA News on March 14.

The villagers, mostly Buddhists, Baptists, and Catholics are accommodated in a Buddhist monastery and Church-run camps in Waimaw town, according to Church sources.

On March 13, the Kachin Baptist Convention (KBC), monks, and charity workers evacuated more than 900 civilians trapped in villages in Waimaw township in Kachin, where fighting between the military and armed ethnic rebels from the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) started on March 7.

The villages are situated along the road from Waimaw town to Laiza, headquarters of the KIA, where intense fighting with airstrikes and artillery shelling is going on.

Three elderly people were killed due to the shelling and another elderly person died while they were trapped in their villages, according to Kachin state-based media reports.

The religious leaders have urged military officials in Myitkyina, the capital of Kachin state, for permission to evacuate the civilians who were in dire need of food and medicines.

Another Church source said nearly 1,000 people who are mainly Catholics and Baptists from Suprabum township have fled their homes and taken refuge in nearby villages and jungles.

“We are concerned for the safety and well-being of the fleeing civilians, especially in the jungle. If the situation [ongoing fighting] gets worse, they will have to flee again,” a Church source, who withheld his name due to security concerns, told UCA News on March 14.

Since the fighting began on March 7, the rebels have seized around 20 military bases and outposts, including two near Laiza, said media reports citing a rebel spokesperson.

The military, which toppled the civilian government in February 2021, is fighting with armed groups and newly-emerged People Defense Forces on multiple fronts in Kachin, western Rakhine and the eastern Karenni and Karen states.

The military has not published details of the fighting in Kachin, which has a population of 1.7 million, including 116,000 Catholics.

Kachin state, bordering China, has witnessed regular military attacks since independence from Britain in 1948 as the KIA has been fighting for autonomy and self-determination.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

As of March 4, more than 124,500 people, including over 38,200 people displaced by the military coup, have been staying in camps in Kachin state after fleeing their homes in 2011.

There are 2.7 million people who are displaced nationwide in the Buddhist-majority nation. Nearly 2.4 million of them are displaced following the 2021 coup, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Apostolic Prefect
Apostolic Prefect Enrique Figaredo Alvargonzález of Battambang, Cambodia
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Paul Huiyao Wang of Zhouzhi, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Peter Sebastian Goveas of Bettiah , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Sofronio Aguirre Bancud of Cabanatuan, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
‘Free Tibet’
‘Free Tibet’
Vietnam sends drug users to re-education camp
Vietnam sends drug users to re-education camp
Church groups, monks rescue displaced people in Myanmar
Church groups, monks rescue displaced people in Myanmar
Christians and Taoists vow to collaborate for a better world
Christians and Taoists vow to collaborate for a better world
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.