Church groups, monks rescue displaced people in Myanmar

Church groups and Buddhist monks have joined local charity workers to evacuate a thousand civilians following intense fighting in northern Kachin state where a large number of Christians live.

“With the help of Church and Buddhist groups, we could evacuate the trapped civilians and send them to Church-run camps and monasteries,” Church social worker Vincent, who uses one name, told UCA News on March 14.

The villagers, mostly Buddhists, Baptists, and Catholics are accommodated in a Buddhist monastery and Church-run camps in Waimaw town, according to Church sources.

On March 13, the Kachin Baptist Convention (KBC), monks, and charity workers evacuated more than 900 civilians trapped in villages in Waimaw township in Kachin, where fighting between the military and armed ethnic rebels from the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) started on March 7.

The villages are situated along the road from Waimaw town to Laiza, headquarters of the KIA, where intense fighting with airstrikes and artillery shelling is going on.

Three elderly people were killed due to the shelling and another elderly person died while they were trapped in their villages, according to Kachin state-based media reports.

The religious leaders have urged military officials in Myitkyina, the capital of Kachin state, for permission to evacuate the civilians who were in dire need of food and medicines.

Another Church source said nearly 1,000 people who are mainly Catholics and Baptists from Suprabum township have fled their homes and taken refuge in nearby villages and jungles.

“We are concerned for the safety and well-being of the fleeing civilians, especially in the jungle. If the situation [ongoing fighting] gets worse, they will have to flee again,” a Church source, who withheld his name due to security concerns, told UCA News on March 14.

Since the fighting began on March 7, the rebels have seized around 20 military bases and outposts, including two near Laiza, said media reports citing a rebel spokesperson.

The military, which toppled the civilian government in February 2021, is fighting with armed groups and newly-emerged People Defense Forces on multiple fronts in Kachin, western Rakhine and the eastern Karenni and Karen states.

The military has not published details of the fighting in Kachin, which has a population of 1.7 million, including 116,000 Catholics.

Kachin state, bordering China, has witnessed regular military attacks since independence from Britain in 1948 as the KIA has been fighting for autonomy and self-determination.

As of March 4, more than 124,500 people, including over 38,200 people displaced by the military coup, have been staying in camps in Kachin state after fleeing their homes in 2011.

There are 2.7 million people who are displaced nationwide in the Buddhist-majority nation. Nearly 2.4 million of them are displaced following the 2021 coup, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.