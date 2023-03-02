Church groups back villagers on Indonesia’s power project row

Villagers in Flores say the geothermal project will have an adverse impact on their houses and farmland

Villagers at Poco Leok in Catholic-majority East Nusa Tenggara province of Indonesia hold a protest on Feb. 27 opposing a geothermal project. (Photo supplied)

Church groups in a Catholic-dominated region of Indonesia have asked the government to respect the rights of villagers, who oppose a geothermal project.

The geothermal project in Poco Leok in Manggarai district in the Catholic-majority Flores island made headlines over the past week after around 100 villagers demonstrated against their district head, who came to inspect the project site on Feb. 27.

"Their resistance should serve as a stark warning that the project cannot be forced," said Valens Dulmin from the Franciscan’s Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation (JPIC) Commission.

People “are angry because their living space is being threatened and they cannot be simply ignored," he told UCA News on March 2.

Dozens of people including women and children held banners of rejection when the district head, Herybertus Nabit, a Catholic, arrived for inspection last week.

People are angry with Nabit because he issued a permit on Dec. 1, 2022, for the project, which allowed the State Electricity Company as the executor of the project to start drilling at a number of points, said Agustinus Tuju, 51, a resident from Nderu village.

“He published it without considering the villagers. We made it clear to him that we did not accept him because he ignored us,” the father of four told UCA News.

"We have asked him to revoke the permit because we are afraid of the impact the project will have on our future," he said.

The project plans to utilize potential 40 megawatts of geothermal energy but is opposed by the majority of residents because the drilling points are located near their village and farmland.

The government is targeting 60 drilling points spread over 13 villages.

The district head came for inspection a week after residents blocked technical officers, who were escorted by security forces, from starting drilling activities.

"We stand with the people who rejected the project," said the Dulmin from the Franciscan commission.

He said that they had coordinated with a number of other advocacy organizations, including the national advocacy group, the Mining Advocacy Network, to hold a meeting with residents on March 3.

“We want to ensure that the villagers receive our support, especially now that security forces have started to be deployed to the location. It's a form of intimidation," he said.

Father Simon Suban Tukan of the Divine Word JPIC Commission said they are engaged in making people aware of the advantages and disadvantages of geothermal projects.

“Accepting it or not is not our decision. We will leave it to the villagers but we will support them,” he told UCA News.

Debates about geothermal projects continue across the world despite it being presented as renewable energy, the priest said.

"Such a project cannot be said to be absolutely safe; it really depends on the context in which the project is carried out."

"In Flores itself, there are points that have failed, such as in Mataloko in Ngada districts, which is now causing bursts of smoke on farmers' land after drilling was stopped," he said.

"This is an important lesson that it cannot be said to be safe," he said.

