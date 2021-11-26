X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
myron-j-pereira
william-j-grimm
shay-cullen
michael-kelly
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
benedict-rogers
myron-j-pereira
shay-cullen
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
william-j-grimm
michael-kelly
benedict-rogers

World

Church group wants to replace synod with assembly of Catholics

We Are Church International urges Pope Francis to make the Church participatory in the spirit of the Second Vatican Council

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: November 26, 2021 06:20 AM GMT

Updated: November 26, 2021 06:30 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian bishop’s rape trial enters final stage

Nov 24, 2021
2

On a mission to overcome adversities in Kalimantan

Nov 24, 2021
3

Is Jesus Christ a king or a president for Asia?

Nov 23, 2021
4

Cambodian rights group among winners of international award

Nov 24, 2021
5

Anger as Thailand deports third Cambodian refugee

Nov 23, 2021
6

Myanmar junta targets Catholic institutions in Kayah state

Nov 23, 2021
7

In Pakistan, poverty drives forced conversions

Nov 24, 2021
8

US-Taliban talks to resume next week

Nov 24, 2021
9

Papal call against pornography must resonate in Asian churches

Nov 25, 2021
10

Indonesian lawyers defend under fire Catholic priest

Nov 24, 2021
Support UCA News
Church group wants to replace synod with assembly of Catholics

Pope Francis celebrates a Mass for the opening of the Synod of Bishops on Oct. 10 at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. (Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP)

An international group of Catholic laypeople have urged Pope Francis to replace the upcoming Synod on Synodality with an assembly of Catholics to make the Church participatory.

We Are Church (WAC) International, a global coalition of national church reform groups, made the appeal as Catholics across the world participate in diocesan and regional consultations leading to the Synod of Bishops at the Vatican in October 2023.

Pope Francis kicked off the two-year global consultation in Rome on Oct. 10.

For the first time, the synod will be celebrated in a decentralized manner. It will be held not only at the Vatican but also in each church on five continents in three phases — diocesan, continental and universal.

The theme for the Synod of Bishops is “For a synodal church: communion, participation and mission.”

“Fifty years ago, the Second Vatican Council was clear: the Church is the People of God. Yet one of the most important precepts of the Second Vatican Council, synodality, has not been fully realized,” said Colm Holmes, chairperson of WAC International, in a statement sent to UCA News.

Authentic synodality, the group says, is an inclusive discerning process involving the laity and the ordained

Under Paul VI and succeeding popes, synodality was enacted through a synod of bishops — an expression of episcopal collegiality, not synodality of the whole church, he said. 
 
Authentic synodality, the group says, is an inclusive discerning process involving the laity and the ordained, and it may be one of the most important institutional reforms of Pope Francis’ pontificate.   
 
We Are Church International call for several steps to be undertaken by Pope Francis.

It advocates for Pope Francis’ call for a revolution in the structure of the Catholic Church; where radical change moves the Church from a top-down institution to an inverted pyramid with the pope and the bishops “below” and “in service to the holy faithful people of God” above so that the whole People of God may come together in authentic partnership to discern the best way forward on critical matters facing Catholics today. 

“Because synodality calls for all the People of God to be involved in decision making, We Are Church urges Pope Francis to replace the Synod of Bishops with an Assembly of all the People of God that reflects the diversity of the Church; where at least 50 percent of the assembly are women who are chosen by the laity,” Holmes added.   

Founded in Rome in 1996, We Are Church International is a reformist group committed to the renewal of the Catholic Church based on the Second Vatican Council (1962-65) and the theological spirit developed from it.

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Laudato Si' Action Platform to integrate encyclical into church life
Laudato Si' Action Platform to integrate encyclical into church life
Kenyan Bishops seek decisive action on climate change
Kenyan Bishops seek decisive action on climate change
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Support Us

Latest News

A comedian who dares to defy contemporary Japan
Nov 27, 2021
Myanmar junta takes aim at Catholic targets
Nov 26, 2021
Pakistan cannot risk becoming the next Afghanistan
Nov 26, 2021
Indonesia kicks off drive to end violence against women
Nov 26, 2021
Filipino priest honored with Dutch rights award
Nov 26, 2021
Church struck in Myanmar military attack on deserted town
Nov 26, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Pakistan cannot risk becoming the next Afghanistan
Nov 26, 2021
One rotten apple should not taint the rest
Nov 26, 2021
Papal call against pornography must resonate in Asian churches
Nov 25, 2021
Redemptorists must stay passionate about social justice
Nov 24, 2021
Building peace from our inner life
Nov 24, 2021

Features

A comedian who dares to defy contemporary Japan
Nov 27, 2021
Delhi's choked roads worsen India's toxic smog crisis
Nov 26, 2021
On a mission to end poverty and suffering in Indonesia
Nov 25, 2021
In Pakistan, poverty drives forced conversions
Nov 24, 2021
Traditions mark Christ the King feast in Bangladesh
Nov 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Its journey time again

It’s journey time again
Reform group calls for Assembly to replace the Synod

Reform group calls for Assembly to replace the Synod
Shouting about the beforeoureyes disappearance of human life on Earth

Shouting about the before-our-eyes disappearance of human life on Earth
Pope further implements marriage annulment reforms in Italy

Pope further implements marriage annulment reforms in Italy
Bishops grieved at migrant shipwreck in English Channel

Bishops grieved at migrant shipwreck in English Channel
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.