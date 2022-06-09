Church group turns Indonesian seminarians into reporters

Journalistic training aims to help give Papuans a louder voice to express their problems

Seminarians in Papua attend the journalistic training provided by Fransiscans' Secretariat for Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation on June 7-8. (Photo supplied)

A Catholic group in Indonesia’s conflict-torn Papua province has provided journalistic training for seminarians so that they can report on events in remote areas where there is limited access for journalists.

The training by the Franciscans’ Secretariat for Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation on June 7-8 was attended by 28 seminarians from Merauke Archdiocese, Jayapura Diocese and Agats-Asmat Diocese, some of whom will spend the pastoral year in parishes in remote areas.

They were instructed in new evangelization through social media, news and feature writing techniques, digital security and evangelization through short videos.

Yuliana Langowuyo, the secretariat’s executive director and one of the instructors, said the training targeted seminarians because of their vital role in the Papuan context who not only carry out their usual pastoral duties but are also expected to speak out on social issues.

It is based on their experience where pastoralism becomes the first source regarding events in remote areas that are difficult to access, including by journalists, she said.

“They are our mainstay. We can get primary information from them, including a comparison with information from the authorities and from pro-government media," she told UCA News.

"If we wait for journalists to reach remote areas, then the narrative of injustice and other humanitarian problems that occur in communities will not be able to reach the public and policy advocacy will be more difficult."

Langowuyo said they have conducted similar journalistic training since 2015 with a limited number of participants from religious congregations, but this year was the first time that it involved three dioceses.

Victor Mambor, senior journalist and the founder of Jubi, a popular online news portal in Papua, reminded seminarians that a problem Papua continues to face is the unequal distribution of information, especially regarding the struggles of people in remote areas.

"You can provide information according to journalistic rules in the place where you serve," Jubi quoted him as telling seminarians.

Elieser Duganata, 28, a seminarian from Agats-Asmat Diocese, said that although the time for this training was short, he found it very helpful to be able to identify issues in society that are important, have a broad impact and need to be known by many people.

He gave an example of the problems of education, health and malnutrition in his diocese.

“So far I have only focused on reflecting on those issues in the context of my vocation. Now it helps me to make these problems a concern of many people by writing about them,” he told UCA News.

"This training showed me how to provide good, precise, accurate and understandable information for many people."

Papua has been beset by conflict since becoming part of Indonesia in 1969, with continued resistance from armed pro-independence groups.

Meanwhile, press freedom in that region is quite poor. In the Press Freedom Index released by Indonesia’s Press Council in January, Papua was in the “somewhat free” category with a score of 68.87 and ranked 33rd out of 34 provinces.

The Indonesian government continues to impose restrictions on foreign journalists visiting the region.

Rights activists often criticize the mainstream national media for reporting news based on the claims of the government and security forces but rarely accommodating Papuan voices.

