News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Church failing to tackle sex abuse in 'Global South'

Pope Francis insists on a "zero tolerance" approach, but critics say many countries have yet to seriously confront the issue

Church failing to tackle sex abuse in 'Global South'

Pope Francis speaks during an audience to members of the Communion and Liberation (CL) movement at St. Peter's square in The Vatican on Oct. 15. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: October 29, 2022 05:59 AM GMT

Updated: October 29, 2022 06:01 AM GMT

A senior official in the Vatican's advisory commission on clerical sexual abuse admitted Friday that the Catholic Church was failing to tackle the scourge in the southern hemisphere.

There was a "disparity in training and prevention of child sexual abuse between the northern and southern hemispheres", warned Andrew Small, the secretary of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.

The abuse scandal erupted in the second half of the 1980s, sparking an avalanche of allegations about paedophile priests around the world, from Australia to Chile, France and the United States.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Pope Francis has insisted the Church will adopt a "zero tolerance" approach to abuse, but critics say many countries have yet to seriously confront the issue.

There was an "urgency... to remedy the huge inequality in safeguarding services between the global north and south", Small said in an article published in the Vatican's newspaper L'Osservatore Romano.

The British priest, who was appointed by Pope Francis last year as part of the pontiff's efforts to stop paedophile clerics, said the commission had doubled in strength in September, from 10 to 20 experts.

One of its tasks was to monitor the implementation of guidelines on the training of new priests and the reporting of alleged abuse cases, he said.

"Although almost all of the world's 114 bishops' conferences have drafted and presented a set of guidelines, there remains the important question of their effectiveness and verification, both of which are essential when dealing with child protection," he said.

The commission has also been tasked with drawing up a yearly report to chart progress on the safeguarding of minors across the global Church.

It will look at how much care is taken of survivors of clerical abuse, as well as monitoring whether countries and dioceses have implemented effective safeguarding guidelines, he said.

The report would provide an "urgent degree of transparency and accountability with regards to the protection (of children) and management of abuse (cases)", Small said.

It was not clear however if the report would be made public.

And despite years of appeals by survivors to be heard, the "weight and significance actually given to the experiences of victims" by bishops was "limited... (and) difficult to discern", he said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian fishermen’s anti-port protest completes 100 days Indian fishermen’s anti-port protest completes 100 days
Church failing to tackle sex abuse in 'Global South' Church failing to tackle sex abuse in 'Global South'
Tropical storm in Philippines claims 72 lives Tropical storm in Philippines claims 72 lives
Pontifical Commission planning report on child protection Pontifical Commission planning report on child protection
New book looks at Christianity's roots in migration New book looks at Christianity's roots in migration
Pro-life 'MOMS' protest ruling striking down abortion laws Pro-life 'MOMS' protest ruling striking down abortion laws
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.