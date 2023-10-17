News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Church embraces, cares for those seeking 'home,' pope says

Pope Francis encourages Scalabrinian Missionaries to continue precious work for migrants following the path of their founder

Pope meeting participants in the symposium on Scalabrinian spirituality.

Pope meeting participants in the symposium on Scalabrinian spirituality. (Photo: Vatican Media)

Carol Glatz, OSV News

By Carol Glatz, OSV News

Published: October 17, 2023 05:17 AM GMT

Updated: October 17, 2023 05:19 AM GMT

The Catholic Church is open and maternal to everyone, especially migrants, seeking a home and safe harbor, Pope Francis said.

"Let us be clear: migrating is not a pleasant pilgrimage in communion; it is often an ordeal," he told members of the Congregation of the Missionaries of St. Charles Borromeo, also known as the Scalabrinians, a religious order dedicated to ministering, materially and spiritually, to migrants and refugees.

"And this is precisely where your spirituality comes in: how do you dispose your heart toward these brothers and sisters? With the support of which spiritual path?" the pope asked during an audience at the Vatican Oct. 14. Members of the congregation had been in Rome for a symposium on spirituality Oct. 9-14.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Throughout history, people have migrated by every means possible, and today "we could add boats, TIRs (International Road Transportation trucks) and barely seaworthy vessels," he said.

But the destination is always the same: "Jerusalem, the city of peace, the Church, the home of all peoples, where the life of each is sacred and precious," he said.

For St. Scalabrini "this Jerusalem is the Catholic, that is, universal, Church; and she is such because she is 'mother,' because she is a city open to anyone seeking a home and a safe harbor," he added.

The saint had "an enlightened and original vision of the migratory phenomenon, viewed as a call to create communion in charity," and he saw "missionaries of migrants as cooperators of the Holy Spirit for unity," the pope said.

Pope Francis asked that they continue to "cultivate hearts that are rich in catholicity, that is, desirous of universality and unity, of encounter and communion" as well as "to spread a mentality of proximity," which is "a spirituality, a mindset of care and welcome, and to make 'the civilization of love' grow in the world."

He also encouraged the missionaries to deepen their "relationship of love with Jesus," especially through the Eucharist, "celebrated and adored."

Silent adoration in front of the Eucharist is important, he said. "The modern mentality has taken this sense of adoration away from us a little bit. Rediscover it, please, rediscover it."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Japan’s Unification Church slams dissolution move Japan’s Unification Church slams dissolution move
India’s top court refuses to legalize same sex marriages India’s top court refuses to legalize same sex marriages
Filipino Catholics urged not to buy ‘naked’ Infant Jesus for luck Filipino Catholics urged not to buy ‘naked’ Infant Jesus for luck
Heavy rains displace homeless in Myanmar Heavy rains displace homeless in Myanmar
Indian Catholic school teacher faces 'conversion' allegation Indian Catholic school teacher faces 'conversion' allegation
Church challenges Sri Lankan draft law to stifle social media Church challenges Sri Lankan draft law to stifle social media
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Agartala

Diocese of Agartala

The diocese covers 10,486 square kilometers, the entire state of Tripura. Agartala is the biggest town in the

Read more
Diocese of Balasore

Diocese of Balasore

The 25,918-square kilometer diocese covers the civil districts of Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar in eastern

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Shaowu

Apostolic Prefecture of Shaowu

The Apostolic Prefecture of Shaowu is a apostolic prefecture located in the city

Read more
Diocese of Tezpur

Diocese of Tezpur

In a land area of 38,700 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Darrang, Udalguri,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.