News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Church destroyed 'in air strike by Myanmar military'

Karen group accuses military of deliberate attack against civilians in area where there was no fighting

This handout photo from local media group 'Kantarawaddy Times' taken and released on May 24, 2021 shows a damaged church in which four people taking refuge were killed, in an army shelling in Loikaw in Myanmar's eastern Kayah State

This handout photo from local media group 'Kantarawaddy Times' taken and released on May 24, 2021 shows a damaged church in which four people taking refuge were killed, in an army shelling in Loikaw in Myanmar's eastern Kayah State. (Photo: AFP/Kantarawaddy Times)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 11, 2022 06:02 AM GMT

Updated: November 11, 2022 06:34 AM GMT

Days after Pope Francis called for an end to conflict and the pursuit of dialogue, Myanmar’s junta has reportedly continued to target churches and schools.

An air strike by the military regime destroyed a church and a school in a village in Myanmar’s southeastern Karen state on Nov. 9, according to a statement from the Karen National Union.

There were no reported civilian casualties during the attack.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The Karen Human Rights Group (KHRG) said two fighter jets dropped two bombs on Ta Baw Koh Der village, Hpapun township around 1 a.m. on Nov. 9 destroying a church, a primary school and a house.

All villagers immediately fled to the forest and were not able to take anything with them, according to the KHRG.

“No humanitarian organization has been able to access the displacement site. Villagers are in need of emergency support such as rice, food and medicine,” the rights group said.

Local sources said it was a deliberate attack against civilians by the military as there was no fighting in the region.

The junta has stepped up its offensive against militia groups in several regions by using air strikes after ground troops sustained casualties.

Dozens of churches, convents and clinics have been attacked and badly damaged since the military seized power on Feb. 1, 2021.

At least 92 religious or sacred sites across the country including the predominantly Christian regions of Kachin, Kayah and Chin states were destroyed or damaged between February 2021 and May 2022. according to a report by the International Commission of Jurists which cited news sources released on Oct. 28.

Myanmar bishops have called for all parties to refrain from attacking places of worship, schools and hospitals and to respect life.

The Karen community has faced air strikes and heavy shelling by the military which has led to an increasing number of civilians seeking refuge in jungles and church facilities as well as taking shelter in neighboring Thailand.

Karen communities around the world have called for sanctions against Myanmar companies involved in the supply of aviation fuel to the military and sanctions to stop international companies from being involved in any aspect of the supply of aviation fuel and equipment.

Karen state has seen more than 60 years of conflict between the military and the Karen National Union, which has left over 100,000 refugees, mostly ethnic Karen, in camps along the Thai border.

The Karen, also known as Kayin, account for about 5 million of Myanmar’s 54 million people and are the third largest ethnic group after the Bamar and Shan. The majority of Karen are Theravada Buddhists while around 15 percent are Christians.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Rights activists slam Indonesia’s ‘baseless’ claims at UN Rights activists slam Indonesia’s ‘baseless’ claims at UN
Eating disorders on the rise in post-Covid Japan Eating disorders on the rise in post-Covid Japan
Vietnam's new bishops pledge to be good servants Vietnam's new bishops pledge to be good servants
Cardinal Goh urges Asian clergy to be more communicative Cardinal Goh urges Asian clergy to be more communicative
Indian police raid Lutheran bishop’s residence Indian police raid Lutheran bishop’s residence
Pope reiterates appeal to end war in Myanmar Pope reiterates appeal to end war in Myanmar
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.