X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Asia

Church can provide healing touch to Asia's garment workers

It is the Church's mission to join the struggles of poor people let down by governments and international brands

Ben Joseph

Ben Joseph

Published: August 11, 2021 10:33 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Catholic religious to move India's Supreme Court over tax order

Aug 10, 2021
2

Khmer Rouge tribunal to hold last public hearings

Aug 10, 2021
3

World leaders absent without leave as Myanmar burns

Aug 9, 2021
4

Cambodia denies rights abuses due to dam

Aug 12, 2021
5

Thailand among worst violators of free speech in cyberspace

Aug 9, 2021
6

Return of Taliban in Afghanistan will impact all Asia

Aug 9, 2021
7

Health crisis on Thai-Myanmar border

Aug 9, 2021
8

India's long walk to Olympic glory

Aug 10, 2021
9

Rohingya face discrimination and hostility in Malaysia

Aug 10, 2021
10

Sri Lanka holds mass cremations as Covid cases surge

Aug 9, 2021
Support UCA News
Church can provide healing touch to Asia's garment workers

Thousands of Bangladeshi garment workers have lost their jobs during the Covid-19 outbreak and continue to live in misery due to loss of income. (Photo: Stephan Uttom/UCA News)  

The labor-intensive garment industry in Asia has fallen on hard times after being let down by international brands and retailers, giving a chance to the Catholic Church to side with more than 65 million poor workers.

Pope Francis has been trying to develop a “church of the poor for the poor” during his pontificate, which started seven years ago.

The Asian Church should come forward with its inclusiveness and compassion for poor garment workers who have been let down by respective governments and global fashion retailers for whom they toil.

The relationship between global fashion brands and those who make their clothes has long suffered from a power imbalance. These firms do not just buy garments but are in control of every step of the production process.

Garment workers in low-wage countries like Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia and Vietnam have been pushed to the wall during the pandemic while international brands and retailers are minting money.

Clothing workers accumulated US$11.85 billion in unpaid wages and severance payments from March 2020 to March 2021, according to the International Labor Organization (ILO).

Asian workers were driven deeper into the abyss due to unfair trade practices by the big brands and retailers, sudden cancellations and price reductions

“It’s a figure that represents unimaginable and often irreparable human pain,” Khalid Mahmood from the Labor Education Foundation in Pakistan was quoted as saying by pontifical news agency Fides.

Complaints have been filed in India and Sri Lanka, and are pending in Indonesia and Pakistan, against multinational fashion brands.

In India, the Asia Floor Wage Alliance (AFWA) and labor unions have filed a legal complaint against H&M in the southern city of Bengaluru for alleged labor abuses in 2020.

Complaints have been filed with the labor commissioner in Sri Lanka against Levi Strauss, Columbia Sporting Company, Asics, DKNY and Tommy Hilfiger, reported the UK-based Guardian newspaper last month.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Garment workers in Cambodia have knocked on the doors of the world's biggest brands to recover millions of dollars in wages lost due to the pandemic.

An AFWA report claimed that many of the world’s largest fashion brands are jointly responsible for the destitution of millions of garment workers across Asia.

A joint group of 33 unions and labor rights groups has asked for help from Adidas, H&M, Levis, Nike, Puma, Target, Gap, C&A and VF Corp.

Asian governments and civil society groups have failed to come up with relief packages. Those performing yeoman service for garment workers are overwhelmed by the sheer numbers.

A report titled “Un(der) paid in the Pandemic” by the Clean Clothes Campaign, which deals with the production chain in garment industries around the world, found that textile workers suffered economic losses of between $3.2 and $5.8 billion in the first three months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the report, Asian workers were driven deeper into the abyss due to unfair trade practices by the big brands and retailers, sudden cancellations and price reductions.

With retail sales plummeting in key export markets like the US and European Union where the most stringent lockdown measures were in place, garment workers and enterprises throughout supply chains were hit without exception.

According to ILO studies, garment exports from Asia dropped by up to 70 percent in the first half of 2020, forcing thousands of factories to down the shutters, either temporarily or indefinitely.

When factories became active during the pandemic, they started to operate with a reduced workforce.

Garment workers, mainly women, were shown the door in Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

The pandemic has worsened underlying challenges like discrimination and harassment, under-representation, wage gaps and family obligations for female garment workers

Female workers constitute nearly 80 percent of the garment industry while men generally occupy leadership roles as supervisors and managers.

The use of new automation technologies and robotics will force them to acquire new sets of skills to stay relevant in the job market.

Female garment workers in Asia are known for low levels of collective bargaining both at sector and factory levels. Their economic woes were exacerbated by existing inequalities in earnings, workload, occupational segregation and unpaid care work.

According to an ILO report “Gendered impacts of Covid-19 on the garment sector,” the pandemic has worsened underlying challenges like discrimination and harassment, under-representation, wage gaps and family obligations for female garment workers.

The Asian garment industry is forecast to be worth about $520 billion by 2024 from $380 billion in 2018. The main textile yarn products used in Asia are polyester and cotton.

China controls the global trade with a share of 37 percent of the textile and apparel sector, followed by India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Cambodia.

According to the ILO, the garment industry is set to witness a post-pandemic pressure which will likely increase the uptake of new sewing technologies to undergo a shift in manufacturing.

Converting fabrics for sewing demands dozens of complex motions to insert the cutting and stitching. This calls for use of advanced sewbots that use cameras, mapping, artificial intelligence and algorithms. This expensive technology requires new workforce skills before adoption.

Millions of workers with historically low wages are without income at a time of extreme health risks

Automation in the garment industry in Asia with the notable exception of China has been slow as sales of robots in the sector have not gathered steam.

China’s garment industry has invested heavily in automation technologies and has switched over higher value-added goods following the end of the Multi-Fibre Arrangement in 2005, which controlled textile export quotas from developing countries to developed countries.

The decision to replace workers with machines will be influenced by wage levels, availability of new technologies, workers’ technical skills and an expectation of constantly growing consumer demand.

Millions of workers with historically low wages are without income at a time of extreme health risks. Most of them are young women, often the family’s primary breadwinners. They will find it hard to make ends meet.

It is part of the Church’s mission to join the struggles of these people. A church that keeps itself aloof from the daily worries of the people cannot be the “church of the poor” that Pope Francis wants Catholics to become.

The Asian Church is a numerical minority, but when it stands with the struggling minority communities, it can become a church relevant to the majority and accomplish its mission

Maybe, an Asia vandalized by Covid-19 provides an opportunity for the global Church to work with its Asian partners by leaving its comfort zones and lending a helping hand to the garment workers to put in place an ethical supply chain with more room for transparency.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Also Read

Return of Taliban in Afghanistan will impact all Asia
Return of Taliban in Afghanistan will impact all Asia
Christians call for an end to injustice
Christians call for an end to injustice
Someone above is watching, not only God
Someone above is watching, not only God
Obligation or opportunity?
Obligation or opportunity?
Fifth bishop consecrated under Sino-Vatican deal
Fifth bishop consecrated under Sino-Vatican deal
Asian Church must walk with the poor
Asian Church must walk with the poor

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

China accused of 'cultural genocide' in Inner Mongolia
Aug 13, 2021
Court asks Indian cardinal to face trial on criminal charges
Aug 13, 2021
Indonesian parish gets church permit after 30-year wait
Aug 13, 2021
Hong Kong artist chooses 'self-exile' in Taiwan
Aug 13, 2021
Thousands urged to evacuate as heavy rain batters Japan
Aug 13, 2021
Churches, pagodas store urns of Vietnamese Covid-19 victims
Aug 13, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Aceh Christians face uphill battle for right to worship
Aug 13, 2021
Looking back on India's 75 years of freedom
Aug 12, 2021
Do former religious deserve such discrimination?
Aug 12, 2021
Church can provide healing touch to Asia's garment workers
Aug 11, 2021
Hope amid the darkness for Pakistan's religious minorities
Aug 11, 2021

Features

China accused of 'cultural genocide' in Inner Mongolia
Aug 13, 2021
Hong Kong artist chooses 'self-exile' in Taiwan
Aug 13, 2021
Extinction rebellion: Indian Catholics urged to have bigger families
Aug 12, 2021
After 60 years of Indian rule, Goa's Portuguese legacy disappears
Aug 11, 2021
Thailand among worst violators of free speech in cyberspace
Aug 9, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholic women are still relegated to second class

Catholic women are still relegated to second class
The climate emergency Part 2

The climate emergency (Part 2)
Dominican conference highlights diversity of Latino college students

Dominican conference highlights diversity of Latino college students
The informer in your pocket

The informer in your pocket
The normalization of Medically Assisted Death Tragic lessons from Canada

The normalization of Medically Assisted Death: Tragic lessons from Canada
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 13 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 13 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to be faithful to You

Lord, help me to be faithful to You
May the rulers of nations consider them before God

May the rulers of nations consider them before God
Saints Pontian and Hippolytus | Saint of the Day

Saints Pontian and Hippolytus | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.