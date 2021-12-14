X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners

Myanmar

Church calls for end to exploitation of nature in Myanmar

Mining activities with heavy machinery have caused massive environmental damage in Kachin state

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: December 14, 2021 06:55 AM GMT

Updated: December 14, 2021 08:43 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Voters should shun Hong Kong's sham election

Dec 13, 2021
2

No merry Christmas for Christians in Myanmar

Dec 13, 2021
3

The ethical pitfalls of company-sponsored egg freezing

Dec 12, 2021
4

Letter from Rome: Not his finest moment

Dec 13, 2021
5

Singapore PM hails Church for nation building, harmony

Dec 13, 2021
6

Church honors freedom fighters on Bangladesh independence jubilee

Dec 13, 2021
7

Police probe Catholic-run orphanage in central India

Dec 13, 2021
8

Why do Catholics want their children to marry Catholics?

Dec 13, 2021
9

Rise in attacks on Christians in southern Indian state

Dec 13, 2021
10

India back to religious nationalism as farmers return home

Dec 13, 2021
Support UCA News
Church calls for end to exploitation of nature in Myanmar

A view of the site of a deadly landslide in an area where miners work in open-cast jade mines near Hpakant in Kachin state on July 4, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

Church officials have called for the end to the exploitation of natural resources which has caused massive environmental damage in northern Myanmar’s Kachin state.

Taking advantage of the current political crisis, businesses in Kachin state are primarily based on natural resource extraction and are significantly increasing gold mining with heavy machinery along the Irrawaddy and other rivers and in many other areas, according to Myitkyina Diocese’s Justice and Peace Commission.

It said these activities are causing environmental damage and climate change and threatening indigenous and local identities, livelihoods and security.

“Due to unregulated and excessive exploitation of natural resources using heavy machinery, the damage to precious natural resources such as forests, rivers, streams and lakes is worsening,” the commission said.

“Social problems associated with such environmental destruction such as the loss of indigenous and local people’s rights, divisions among people, conflicts, rising drug problems, the degradation of human dignity and worth are notably arising.”

The commission quoted Pope Francis’ Laudato Si', saying it invites us towards sustainability in the spirit of an integral ecosystem. “With special care for our Creator, creation and one another, the Catholic Church has always been working earnestly on building a better future together.”

Illegal gold mining is on the rise everywhere — it’s as if there is no law in the region

Church officials’ concerns came as reports of exploitation of natural resources in Kachin state — a Christian stronghold — following the political turmoil triggered by the military coup on Feb. 1.

Rare earth mining has been reportedly ramped up significantly in Kachin state following the coup.

Despite tighter border controls between Myanmar and China due to the Covid-19 pandemic, trucks carrying mining commodities, such as ammonium sulfate used to extract the metals, are reportedly passing through relatively unchecked, according to the Irrawaddy website report.

The report, citing Kachin environmental groups, said there are over 100 rare earth mines in Pangwa and Chipwe townships in Kachin state controlled by the militia and Chinese investors.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Illegal gold mining is on the rise everywhere — it’s as if there is no law in the region. The junta is focusing its efforts to consolidate its power base, to hold onto power, and the National Unity Government (NUG) is currently in no position to manage anything on the ground. Everything seems to be up for grabs,” said Dr. Tu Khaung, the NUG’s natural resources minister, quoted by Radio Free Asia.

The commission has called for an end to the exploitation of natural resources by heavy machinery that is causing enormous damage to the environment and ecosystems as well as damaging the natural and cultural heritage.

“Respect the rights and voices of indigenous peoples and avoid actions that could endanger their safety and survival,” it said.

It also called on the authorities to focus on addressing the negative effects and impact on local communities and to reduce and stop natural resource-dependent businesses that harm the environment and society in order to protect the environment and do more business that is in harmony with the community.

Experts are concerned that the military junta will fund itself by exploitation of the country’s remaining natural resources as it did in the past.

Decades of exploitation of natural resources have damaged Myanmar’s ecosystem while extensive mining and illegal logging have triggered landslides and biodiversity loss.

Conflict-torn Kachin state has abundant natural resources — gold, jade, amber and rubies — which have fueled a decades-long conflict between Myanmar's military and the Kachin Independence Army over control of lucrative mining areas.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist
Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist
Indonesia on alert after potential tsunami earthquake
Indonesia on alert after potential tsunami earthquake
Philippine bishops say no to political neutrality
Philippine bishops say no to political neutrality
Indonesia sees sharp uptick in rights violations
Indonesia sees sharp uptick in rights violations
Thailand's parlous state of democracy
Thailand's parlous state of democracy
Indonesian elected to senior ICMICA-Pax Romana post
Indonesian elected to senior ICMICA-Pax Romana post
Support Us

Latest News

Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist
Dec 14, 2021
Indonesia on alert after potential tsunami earthquake
Dec 14, 2021
Philippine bishops say no to political neutrality
Dec 14, 2021
Indian bishops' body launches synodal process for laity
Dec 14, 2021
Interfaith concert marks Macau handover anniversary
Dec 14, 2021
Indonesia sees sharp uptick in rights violations
Dec 14, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist
Dec 14, 2021
Thailand's parlous state of democracy
Dec 14, 2021
Abused women need support, not condemnation
Dec 14, 2021
Why do Catholics want their children to marry Catholics?
Dec 13, 2021
Voters should shun Hong Kong's sham election
Dec 13, 2021

Features

Hong Kong 'patriots only' polls usher in muted new era
Dec 14, 2021
On a mission to promote family values in Vietnam
Dec 14, 2021
No merry Christmas for Christians in Myanmar
Dec 13, 2021
India back to religious nationalism as farmers return home
Dec 13, 2021
Virus turns Indonesian holiday idyll into desert of despair
Dec 10, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Church in Benin gets serious about including laity in synod work

Church in Benin gets serious about including laity in synod work
Bishop selling home to help compensate abuse victims

Bishop selling home to help compensate abuse victims
Synod phase for local listening gets an uneven start in US dioceses

Synod phase for local listening gets an uneven start in US dioceses
French bishops say pope backs their response to abuse report

French bishops say pope backs their response to abuse report

Bishops call authorities in Brazil arsonists for denuding Amazon rainforests

Bishops call authorities in Brazil “arsonists” for denuding Amazon rainforests
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.