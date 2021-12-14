Church calls for end to exploitation of nature in Myanmar

A view of the site of a deadly landslide in an area where miners work in open-cast jade mines near Hpakant in Kachin state on July 4, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

Church officials have called for the end to the exploitation of natural resources which has caused massive environmental damage in northern Myanmar’s Kachin state.

Taking advantage of the current political crisis, businesses in Kachin state are primarily based on natural resource extraction and are significantly increasing gold mining with heavy machinery along the Irrawaddy and other rivers and in many other areas, according to Myitkyina Diocese’s Justice and Peace Commission.

It said these activities are causing environmental damage and climate change and threatening indigenous and local identities, livelihoods and security.

“Due to unregulated and excessive exploitation of natural resources using heavy machinery, the damage to precious natural resources such as forests, rivers, streams and lakes is worsening,” the commission said.

“Social problems associated with such environmental destruction such as the loss of indigenous and local people’s rights, divisions among people, conflicts, rising drug problems, the degradation of human dignity and worth are notably arising.”

The commission quoted Pope Francis’ Laudato Si', saying it invites us towards sustainability in the spirit of an integral ecosystem. “With special care for our Creator, creation and one another, the Catholic Church has always been working earnestly on building a better future together.”

Illegal gold mining is on the rise everywhere — it’s as if there is no law in the region

Church officials’ concerns came as reports of exploitation of natural resources in Kachin state — a Christian stronghold — following the political turmoil triggered by the military coup on Feb. 1.

Rare earth mining has been reportedly ramped up significantly in Kachin state following the coup.

Despite tighter border controls between Myanmar and China due to the Covid-19 pandemic, trucks carrying mining commodities, such as ammonium sulfate used to extract the metals, are reportedly passing through relatively unchecked, according to the Irrawaddy website report.

The report, citing Kachin environmental groups, said there are over 100 rare earth mines in Pangwa and Chipwe townships in Kachin state controlled by the militia and Chinese investors.

“Illegal gold mining is on the rise everywhere — it’s as if there is no law in the region. The junta is focusing its efforts to consolidate its power base, to hold onto power, and the National Unity Government (NUG) is currently in no position to manage anything on the ground. Everything seems to be up for grabs,” said Dr. Tu Khaung, the NUG’s natural resources minister, quoted by Radio Free Asia.

The commission has called for an end to the exploitation of natural resources by heavy machinery that is causing enormous damage to the environment and ecosystems as well as damaging the natural and cultural heritage.

“Respect the rights and voices of indigenous peoples and avoid actions that could endanger their safety and survival,” it said.

It also called on the authorities to focus on addressing the negative effects and impact on local communities and to reduce and stop natural resource-dependent businesses that harm the environment and society in order to protect the environment and do more business that is in harmony with the community.

Experts are concerned that the military junta will fund itself by exploitation of the country’s remaining natural resources as it did in the past.

Decades of exploitation of natural resources have damaged Myanmar’s ecosystem while extensive mining and illegal logging have triggered landslides and biodiversity loss.

Conflict-torn Kachin state has abundant natural resources — gold, jade, amber and rubies — which have fueled a decades-long conflict between Myanmar's military and the Kachin Independence Army over control of lucrative mining areas.