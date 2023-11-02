Church body for free, fair polls in Christian-majority Indian state

Mizoram People’s Forum backed by all Christian denominations has been monitoring elections in northeastern state since 2008

A general view of Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram, on Aug. 26. Mizoram is one the three Christian majority states in India. (Photo: AFP)

A Church-backed body in a Christian-majority state in India has asked the government to ensure next week's polling is free, fair and violence-free.

The Mizoram People’s Forum (MPF), an independent poll watchdog backed by all the Christian denominations in the northeastern state of Mizoram, made the demand to the Election Commission of India ahead of the Nov. 7 polls to the 40-member state legislature.

“We had a meeting of MPF on Oct. 11 and decided to write to the election commission for fair and free conduct of the elections,” said Bishop Stephen Rotluanga of Aizawl.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter

The Aizawl diocese covers the Catholic Church in the Protestant-majority state, sandwiched between Bangladesh and civil war-hit Myanmar.

The bishop from a tribal community said that the forum keeps a close watch on the poll expenses of candidates.

The Presbyterian Church, the main denomination in the state, felt the need to form a poll watchdog forum during the 2003 state polls, which witnessed large-scale violence.

The MPF, set up in 2006, signed the first agreement with political parties for a code of conduct during the next election in 2008.

This year, the MPF signed a similar pact with political parties in February.

"We have urged parties to maintain transparency, fairness and democratic functioning during electioneering," Reverend Lalramliana Pachuau, general secretary of MPF, told the media.

The poll results will be declared on Dec. 3.

According to MPF guidelines, no candidate is allowed to host a community feast during election time as it can be expensive and influence the voters.

They are also banned from borrowing money during the election campaign.

Political parties have no issues in following norms, party leaders say.

Congress party leader Lalsawta said the agreement with MPF will help minimize” expenses and make elections “violence-free.”

The Congress was ousted in the 2018 elections by the Mizo National Front after two straight terms.

Around 87 percent of the state's 1.1 million people are Christians. Some 8 percent are Buddhists, making Hindus a tiny minority of 2.7 percent.

In Meghalaya and Nagaland, also in the northeast, Christians make up close to 90 percent of their population.

Latest News