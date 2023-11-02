News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Church body for free, fair polls in Christian-majority Indian state

Mizoram People’s Forum backed by all Christian denominations has been monitoring elections in northeastern state since 2008

A general view of Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram, on Aug. 26. Mizoram is one the three Christian majority states in India.

A general view of Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram, on Aug. 26. Mizoram is one the three Christian majority states in India.  (Photo: AFP)

Bijay Kumar Minj

By Bijay Kumar Minj

Published: November 02, 2023 12:04 PM GMT

Updated: November 02, 2023 12:42 PM GMT

A Church-backed body in a Christian-majority state in India has asked the government to ensure next week's polling is free, fair and violence-free. 

The Mizoram People’s Forum (MPF), an independent poll watchdog backed by all the Christian denominations in the northeastern state of Mizoram, made the demand to the Election Commission of India ahead of the Nov. 7 polls to the 40-member state legislature.  

“We had a meeting of MPF on Oct. 11 and decided to write to the election commission for fair and free conduct of the elections,” said Bishop Stephen Rotluanga of Aizawl.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The Aizawl diocese covers the Catholic Church in the Protestant-majority state, sandwiched between Bangladesh and civil war-hit Myanmar.

The bishop from a tribal community said that the forum keeps a close watch on the poll expenses of candidates. 

The Presbyterian Church, the main denomination in the state, felt the need to form a poll watchdog forum during the 2003 state polls, which witnessed large-scale violence.

The MPF, set up in 2006, signed the first agreement with political parties for a code of conduct during the next election in 2008.

This year, the MPF signed a similar pact with political parties in February.

"We have urged parties to maintain transparency, fairness and democratic functioning during electioneering," Reverend Lalramliana Pachuau, general secretary of MPF, told the media.

The poll results will be declared on Dec. 3. 

According to MPF guidelines, no candidate is allowed to host a community feast during election time as it can be expensive and influence the voters.

They are also banned from borrowing money during the election campaign.

Political parties have no issues in following norms, party leaders say.

Congress party leader Lalsawta said the agreement with MPF will help minimize” expenses and make elections “violence-free.”

The Congress was ousted in the 2018 elections by the Mizo National Front after two straight terms. 

Around 87 percent of the state's 1.1 million people are Christians. Some 8 percent are Buddhists, making Hindus a tiny minority of 2.7 percent.

In Meghalaya and Nagaland, also in the northeast, Christians make up close to 90 percent of their population.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Church backs tribe as Indonesian court rejects plea to save forest Church backs tribe as Indonesian court rejects plea to save forest
Synod’s first bold steps towards structural change Synod’s first bold steps towards structural change
Church body for free, fair polls in Christian-majority Indian state Church body for free, fair polls in Christian-majority Indian state
Indian court asks govt. to return tribal students to parents Indian court asks govt. to return tribal students to parents
Pre-poll violence rattles Bangladeshi minorities Pre-poll violence rattles Bangladeshi minorities
HK district councils 'for patriots only' HK district councils 'for patriots only'
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Xinyang

Diocese of Xinyang

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Xinyang/Sínyang is a diocese located in the city

Read more
Diocese of Masbate

Diocese of Masbate

In a land area of 7,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil province of Masbate with its one

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Linqing

Apostolic Prefecture of Linqing

Linqing is a county-level city under the administration of the prefecture-level

Read more
Archdiocese of Taipei

Archdiocese of Taipei

Taipei archdiocese is situated at the northern part of Taiwan, which includes Taipei City, Keelung City, Taipei and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.