Church backs under-16s ban at Indian coaching centers

Govt seeks to curb high number of suicides by students unable to cope with 'pressure' at such institutions

A teacher takes pictures of students with an application using facial recognition to improve the accuracy and efficiency of attendance records at a government primary school in Hyderabad on Nov. 9, 2023. (Photo:AFP)

Church leaders in India have welcomed a government ban on admitting students below 16 years in centers coaching for competitive exams, aiming to arrest increasing student suicide cases.

“It is the need of the hour as there are no proper guidelines to control private-run coaching centers in the country,” Father Maria Charles, secretary of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) Office for Commission for Education, told UCA News.

Father Charles said that coaching centers are run like “business entities and this affects the overall development of students.”

The order was issued after 29 students ended their lives last year in Kota, a coaching center hub in northern Rajasthan, as they could not cope with intense academic pressure at an early age.

The figures in 2023 were the highest number recorded in Kota since 2015. The government issued the order on Jan. 19 following complaints of rising student suicide cases and a lack of facilities and methodologies of teaching at coaching institutes.

Coaching centers cannot enroll students below 16 years of age and make misleading promises on examinations, according to new guidelines by the education ministry.

In India, there are coaching institutes offering programs for 6th Grade students to prepare them for national-level examinations. The duration of these programs is around 175 hours which deprives students of time to play and make friends.

Parents in India often get attracted to the arduous “start early to beat the competition” package offered by coaching centers.

Kota emerged as a coaching center hub in the early 1990s. It earned the sobriquet “the new Kashi” of education after pro-Hindu Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the city. Kashi is a famous temple town and a sacred place under Hinduism.

Hundreds of thousands of students from all over India flock to the northern city every year. These coaching institutes have become the city’s economic lifeline. There are at least 4,000 student hostels and over 40,000 paying guest facilities in the city.

Located more than 500 kilometers from the national capital New Delhi, Kota’s landscape is dotted with advertisements of coaching centers and facilities offered by them.

Father Charles rued that there is no basic arrangement to help students “handle pressure” at these centers.

Over 13,000 students committed suicide in 2021 in India, a rise of 4.5 percent compared with 12,526 deaths in 2020.

Many of them took the extreme step due to the failure in examinations, the National Crime Records Bureau that collects crime data in the country said in a report in 2021.

Home-grown start-ups have mushroomed in the country and there is a growing culture of pressurizing students to learn coding at the age of 6.

Learning coding binds students to the computer screen, robbing them of the chance to think creatively and interact with peers.

John Mathew who runs a private coaching center in New Delhi said that “the peer pressure and undue influence by parents” affect students at a tender age.

Mathew, a Catholic teacher said that earlier it was the prerogative of students from affluent families to enroll in coaching centers. Now, students from marginalized communities join them.

They are treated as competitors and hence “they are targeted,” John observed.

There should be no discrimination based on religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth, and descent, the new guidelines said.

“Children are too young to face this pressure,” Mathew said.

The new guidelines are meant to stem the unregulated growth of private coaching centers in the country.

The Catholic Church runs nearly 30,000 educational institutions, including schools, universities, colleges and medical schools. The Church also runs a few coaching centers, said Father Charles.

“As far as the Christian institutions are concerned, we make sure that children are taken care of properly to cope with the challenges,” the Salesian priest added.

