News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Church backs tribe as Indonesian court rejects plea to save forest

Members of the Christian Awyu tribe are fighting a legal battle to save their customary forest from palm oil plantations

Indigenous Papuan women of Awyu tribe cook sago worms during a ceremony of installing a cross sign in Kowo village, Boven Digoel, South Papua.

Indigenous Papuan women of Awyu tribe cook sago worms during a ceremony of installing a cross sign in Kowo village, Boven Digoel, South Papua. (Photo: Greenpeace Indonesia)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 02, 2023 12:21 PM GMT

Updated: November 02, 2023 12:25 PM GMT

Catholic Church officials have come out in support of a Papuan indigenous tribe after an Indonesian court refused to revoke permits to start an oil palm plantation that threatens to clear the tribals' ancestral forest.

The lawsuit was filed by an Awyu tribe member along with advocacy groups, seeking to revoke the permit granted to Malaysia-based PT Indo Asiana Lestari.

But the Jayapura State Administrative Court in its ruling on Nov. 2 refused to revoke the permit. 

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The plantation project threatens to clear 39,190 hectares of forest in the Boven Digoel Regency, South Papua Province.

“We stand behind the indigenous people who are fighting for their lives,” said Father Cornelius Manu from the Justice and Peace Commission of the Archdiocese of Merauke, which oversees the Boven Digoel Regency.

He said that like the Awyu “we too are disappointed with the judge's decision.”

“The verdict ignores the future of indigenous peoples in Papua who are threatened due to the invasion of palm plantations," Manu told UCA News.

The Awyu tribe has some 20,000 members, who inhabit the watershed of the Boven Digoel River in Papua province. They make a living by hunting and foraging.

Nearly 40 percent of them are Catholics, while the rest are Protestants.

Hendrikus Woro, a representative of the Woro clan from the Awyu tribe, said that dozens of clans lived on the 30,190 hectares of land, including 73 families from the Woro clan.

"Land is the source of livelihood for us indigenous people. So we don't want our environment to be damaged, we don't want our important places to be lost," he said as quoted by BBC Indonesia.

Hendrikus along with the Indonesian Forum for the Environment and the Pusaka Bentala Rakyat Foundation, an indigenous advocacy group, had filed the lawsuit in March.

They sought revocation of the plantation permit "to protect the environment, respect the rights of indigenous peoples and prevent a climate crisis.”

Hendrikus said the customary land served as the tribe’s identity, history and livelihood source to be inherited by the future generations.

The government issued the permit in 2021 but the members of the tribe learned about it last year. Authorities claimed that the process of issuing permits did not require the consent of tribal people.

The lawsuit attracted wide attention in Papua and internationally.

Greenpeace warned against permitting more plantations saying that around 168,471 hectares of primary forest in Papua were already converted for palm plantations between 2010 and 2019.

Last month, 259 advocacy groups and several individuals the Secretariat for Justice and Peace of the Agats diocese signed a petition in support of the lawsuit.

Franky Samperante of the Pusaka Bentala Rakyat Foundation told UCA News they will not give up the struggle due to the Nov. 2 ruling.

"We will continue to fight, by filing an appeal," he said.

Hendrikus' lawyer Sekar Banjaran Aji said he was disappointed with the judge's decision.

"We will fight until we win, for the sake of green Papuan forests, the lives of indigenous peoples and to halt the climate crisis," he said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Church backs tribe as Indonesian court rejects plea to save forest Church backs tribe as Indonesian court rejects plea to save forest
Synod’s first bold steps towards structural change Synod’s first bold steps towards structural change
Church body for free, fair polls in Christian-majority Indian state Church body for free, fair polls in Christian-majority Indian state
Indian court asks govt. to return tribal students to parents Indian court asks govt. to return tribal students to parents
Pre-poll violence rattles Bangladeshi minorities Pre-poll violence rattles Bangladeshi minorities
HK district councils 'for patriots only' HK district councils 'for patriots only'
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Linqing

Apostolic Prefecture of Linqing

Linqing is a county-level city under the administration of the prefecture-level

Read more
Archdiocese of Seoul

Archdiocese of Seoul

The archdiocesan territory covers Seoul, an area of 605 square kilometers, and Hwanghae province, an area of 16,744

Read more
Diocese of Punalur

Diocese of Punalur

Punalur diocese is located in the southern Kerala. It is one of the oldest Catholic centers. The diocese is bound in

Read more
Diocese of Daltonganj

Diocese of Daltonganj

In a land area of 12,950 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Palamau, Garhwa and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.