X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Church backs plea to protect press freedom in Bangladesh

At least 247 journalists were reportedly subjected to attacks, harassment and intimidation by the government in 2020

UCA News reporter, Dhaka

UCA News reporter, Dhaka

Published: May 04, 2021 03:45 AM GMT

Updated: May 04, 2021 04:25 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Iconic Italian missionary dies of Covid-19 in Pakistan

May 3, 2021
2

Catholic student drowns after saving girls in Vietnam

May 3, 2021
3

Cambodian lockdowns to end despite record pandemic numbers

May 3, 2021
4

Pakistan minorities await implementation of 'historic' ruling

May 2, 2021
5

'Enemies of Islam': Malaysian book accuses Christians of conspiracy

May 4, 2021
6

Singaporean seminarians find God's love in priestly formation

May 3, 2021
7

Filipino workers feel hopeless on Labor Day

May 1, 2021
8

Christians in Myanmar's ethnic regions bear brunt of conflict

May 4, 2021
9

Vietnam imposes strong measures as Covid-19 surges

May 4, 2021
10

Humanity wears out as Covid-19 crisis deepens in India

May 1, 2021
Support UCA News
Church backs plea to protect press freedom in Bangladesh

Journalists at work in Dhaka in 2018. On World Press Freedom Day, eight human rights groups issued an appeal to the United Nations to protect press freedom in Bangladesh. (Photo: UCA News)

Father Augustine Bulbul Rebeiro, secretary of the Catholic bishops’ Commission for Social Communication, has joined global rights groups in calling on the United Nations to protect press freedom in Bangladesh, where the media faces increasing government restrictions and journalists are intimidated, abused and assaulted.

On World Press Freedom Day on May 3, eight human rights groups — Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD), Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development (FORUM-ASIA), Asian Human Rights Commission (AHRC), Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL), Committee to Protect Journalists, Human Rights Watch, International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) and Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights — jointly issued a letter to Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights.

The letter urged Bachelet and the United Nations to publicly and vigorously express concern about continuing attacks on the media, including arbitrary arrests, torture and extrajudicial killings, and use all possible means to urge the Bangladeshi authorities to protect and respect freedom of expression.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The rights watchdogs said they want the UN’s attention on “the escalating human rights violations perpetrated by the Bangladesh government, exemplified in part by the increasing crackdown on press freedom and the freedom of expression of journalists, activists, and dissidents.”

They added: “In light of the continuing attacks on the media, we now respectfully urge you and other UN special mandates to engage in sustained outreach by publicly and vigorously expressing concerns over the situation of media freedom and using all means at your disposal to urge the Bangladeshi authorities to protect and respect freedom of expression.”

At least 247 journalists were reportedly subjected to attacks, harassment, and intimidation by state officials and others affiliated with the Bangladesh government in 2020. More than 900 cases were filed under the draconian Digital Security Act with nearly 1,000 people charged and 353 detained, many of them journalists, says a statement from Human Rights Watch.

Anyone violently targeting journalists and activists should be held accountable, including ruling party activists

The authorities continue to use the Digital Security Act (DSA) to harass and indefinitely detain journalists, activists and others critical of the government, resulting in a chilling effect on expression of dissent. Bangladesh authorities are poised to undertake even more prosecutions of DSA cases after the Law Ministry approved a proposal to expand the number of special tribunals specifically for these types of cyber “crimes,” it added.

“The UN and donors should continue to take every opportunity to call on the government to repeal the Digital Security Act and release all those detained under it,” said Brad Adams, Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “Anyone violently targeting journalists and activists should be held accountable, including ruling party activists.”

The Catholic Church advocates for freedom of expression and freedom of press, which are constitutional rights, but the current scenario in Bangladesh is forcing media to increasingly apply self-censorship, said Father Rebeiro.

“It is difficult to describe the pressure from the government directly exerted on the media in Bangladesh, but there are various reasons behind self-censorship. Among the various reasons for this censorship might be an invisible pressure from the government and involvement of various people in the government with the media houses,” Father Rebeiro told UCA News.

Related News

“It is true that the government is harassing journalists, writers or others through the Digital Security Act. The government as well as others are abusing this law. It is certain that the government is using this law to silence the media.” 

Father Rebeiro said freedom of expression and the press won’t be possible if the government is not cordial on the issue, and a collaboration between the government and the media is needed to abolish this problem.

Bangladesh stands 152nd out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index 2020 released in April by Reporters Without Borders.

Also Read

Pandemic ruins lives of helpless Bangladeshi garment workers
Pandemic ruins lives of helpless Bangladeshi garment workers
Indian Catholics seek divine intervention to tame pandemic
Indian Catholics seek divine intervention to tame pandemic
Indian martyr's cause clears final sainthood hurdle
Indian martyr's cause clears final sainthood hurdle
India's election results challenge Modi's political future
India's election results challenge Modi's political future
Boat accident kills 26 in Bangladesh
Boat accident kills 26 in Bangladesh
Iconic Italian missionary dies of Covid-19 in Pakistan
Iconic Italian missionary dies of Covid-19 in Pakistan

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Pandemic ruins lives of helpless Bangladeshi garment workers
May 5, 2021
Fury over 'nefarious video' targeting Malaysian archbishop
May 4, 2021
Indian Catholics seek divine intervention to tame pandemic
May 4, 2021
Philippines opens sainthood cause for Claretian missionary
May 4, 2021
Christians in Myanmar's ethnic regions bear brunt of conflict
May 4, 2021
Indonesian Catholics celebrate martyr's beatification
May 4, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

'Enemies of Islam': Malaysian book accuses Christians of conspiracy
May 4, 2021
India's election results challenge Modi's political future
May 3, 2021
Letter from Rome: The old wineskins keep on bursting
May 2, 2021
Filipino workers feel hopeless on Labor Day
May 1, 2021
Arrest of Papua's 'machine gun pastor' is a ticking time bomb
Apr 30, 2021

Features

Pandemic ruins lives of helpless Bangladeshi garment workers
May 5, 2021
Singaporean seminarians find God's love in priestly formation
May 3, 2021
Humanity wears out as Covid-19 crisis deepens in India
May 1, 2021
Mercy Angels give dignified burials to Indian Covid-19 victims
Apr 30, 2021
Cambodia struggles with porous border as pandemic takes hold
Apr 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Birthday boosts popularity of sunglasswearing Blessed

Birthday boosts popularity of sunglass-wearing Blessed
Pope approves canonization of Indias first martyrsaint

Pope approves canonization of India’s first martyr-saint
Christian leaders call for a new government to save Lebanon

Christian leaders call for a new government to save Lebanon
Pope strips cardinals of special privileges before the law

Pope strips cardinals of special privileges before the law
Imaging of the next stage of Catholic liturgical reform

Imaging of the next stage of Catholic liturgical reform
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 5 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 5 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fifth Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fifth Week of Easter
Lord, help me to listen to You and to learn Your will and way for my life

Lord, help me to listen to You and to learn Your will and way for my life

Grant the grace to understand the essence of faith

Grant the grace to understand the essence of faith
St. Judith of Prussia | Saint of the Day

St. Judith of Prussia | Saint of the Day
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.