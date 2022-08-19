Church appeals donors to help displaced in Myanmar

Ongoing fighting between the military and rebel groups has led to at least 170,000 civilians being displaced from Christian-majority Kayah state, most of them sheltered in churches and other Christian institutions.
Amid rising number of displaced people desperate for survival in conflict-torn Myanmar, Church officials have appealed to donors for help.
A Church leader from Loikaw Diocese in violence-hit Kayah state said that they are struggling to assist internally displaced persons, most of who are in dire condition in the absence of livelihoods and aid.
Churches in Christian-majority regions have been sheltering thousands of displaced people while many others languish in makeshift camps and remote villages. Aid groups say the communities are unable to return home due to ongoing fighting between the military and rebel groups.
Civil society groups estimate at least 170,000 civilians – more than half of Kayah state’s 300,000 people have been displaced by the conflict. The fighting saw seven Catholic churches hit by the military’s artillery shelling and airstrikes and left 16 out of 38 parishes severely affected. The United Nations says Myanmar conflicts have left more than 1.2 million people displaced.
This handout photo from Amnesty International taken between June 27 and July 4, 2022 and released on July 20 shows a Christian church destroyed after being landmined and burned down by the Myanmar military, according to the rights group, in Daw Ngay Ku village in Hparuso township, in eastern Myanmar's Kayah state. (Photo: AFP/Amnesty International)
A day after India celebrated its 75th anniversary of its independence; the federal government denied in the Supreme Court that the nation’s minority Christians faced any discrimination.
In an affidavit, the government sought to dismiss a petition filed by Christians seeking an end to the attacks on Christians and their institutions.
A bird flies over a Christian cross silhouetted against the rising sun on top of a church on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India, on March 12. (Photo: AFP/ UCAN files)
The state argued that the petition filed by Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore, the National Solidarity Forum, and the Evangelical Fellowship of India was “deceptive” and had a “hidden oblique agenda” behind it to “create unrest throughout the country.”
The petition was filed as Christian groups faced an average of 45-50 targeted and violent attacks against Christians across India every month. In May, a record 57 attacks against Christian individuals including priests were recorded.
In Sri Lanka, families of victims and survivors of the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings have thanked Pope Francis for financial aid and speaking for justice and reconciliation.
The pope has donated 100,000 Euros to the families of the terror attack victims, which were disbursed among the beneficiaries at the St. Anthony’s Shrine which was among the churches and hotels bombed by terrorists on April 21, 2019, killing 267 people and injuring 500 others on Easter Sunday.
Ambulances are seen outside a church with gathered people and security personnel following a blast at the St. Anthony's Shrine in Kochchikade, Colombo on April 21, 2019. (Photo: AFP)
Catholic charity Caritas said that around 380 families have been affected and it has been supporting them along with the local churches. Families who lost a member received about 279 US dollars and those critically injured got about 209 US dollars.
Additional funds were provided to help with medical, travel, education, livelihood, and legal assistance to affected families. The local church also runs a scholarship program for 228 children.
Ethnic groups in Bangladesh’s restive Chittagong Hill Tracts have staged protest rallies to deplore a government decision not to allow the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to visit the region.
Rights activists have alleged the government wants to hide rights violations and abuses against ethnic indigenous tribes by security forces, and officials. During her four-day visit on August 14-17, Michelle Bachelet met government ministers, and rights activists, and visited Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar.
Protestors from Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts demand a visit by United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to monitor the human rights situation. (Photo: Supplied)
The UN rights chief questioned state-sponsored rights abuses including a series of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and custodial torture. However, rights abuses in the hills were not on the priority agenda.
The region has endured a bloody insurgency for two decades stemming from sectarian tensions between tribal groups and Bengali settlers. The conflict ended with the signing of the 1997 Peace Accord, but deadly armed rivalry and rights abuses are still rife.
Catholics have joined civil society groups in South Korea to continue a long-running campaign to seek justice and compensation for Comfort Women, who were forced into sex slavery by the imperial Japanese army during the Second World War.
Several victims, their family members, religious, and other Catholics joined for a Mass, marking the 10th International Comfort Women Day, in the capital Seoul, on Sunday. Church officials have condemned the current Yoon Suk-yeol government for supporting the canceled Comfort Women Agreement of 2015.
Protesters attend a weekly anti-Japanese demonstration supporting "comfort women," who served as sex slaves for Japanese soldiers during World War II, as they mark the 30th anniversary of the protest near the Japanese embassy in Seoul on Jan. 5. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
The agreement signed by Japan and Korea acknowledged Japan's atrocities but was criticized for being “hasty” and more of a political strategy and less about a sincere apology on part of the Japanese government. It was canceled by the South Korean government in 2018.
Historians estimate that between 50,000 to 200,000 women were forced into sexual slavery in countries occupied by the Japanese army during the war. The women also came from Burma, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaya, Manchukuo, and Taiwan. But an estimated 80 percent of Comfort Women were Koreans.
Two Christians in Malaysia have lost an appeal in the Supreme Court against a hardline Islamist politician who defamed Christians about six years ago.
On Tuesday, the Court of Appeal dismissed their plea and upheld an earlier ruling by the High Court to drop a charge of sedition against Abdul Hadi Awang, president of the Malaysian Islamic Party. Maklin Masiau and Lawrence Maximilhian, from Sabah state, filed a lawsuit in December 2020 against Hadi, accusing him of defaming Christians in an article published by the party-run newspaper, Harakah, in 2016.
Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) president Abdul Hadi Awang holds up a booklet containing the party's manifesto for the 2018 general election. (Photo: AFP)
In the article, Hadi accused Christian missionaries of preying on poor and uneducated people in impoverished communities in states like Sabah by paying them off to convert to Christianity. This conservative Islamist party is a component of the governing coalition that rules the Malaysian Federation.
The judge said the two complainants failed to prove that Hadi committed sedition. In Muslim-majority Malaysia, about two-thirds of the 3.1 million Christians live in two states — Sabah and Sarawak.
In Catholic-majority Philippines, the Justice Department has filed a criminal case against 16 people, including several nuns, for allegedly financing terrorists and violating the country’s anti-terrorism law.
The case was filed on Monday with a trial court in Iligan City in Mindanao, accusing them of financing the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People's Army, which is branded a terrorist organization by the government.
Filipino nuns join a protest rally in Manila against the declaration of martial law in the Mindanao region in 2017 by former President Rodrigo Duterte. (Photo supplied)
The accused nuns belong to the Rural Missionaries of the Philippines, a Church-based national organization, comprising priests and lay persons that empowers farmers, fisher-folk, and indigenous peoples, and educates them on their rights.
The nuns have been earlier “red-tagged” by the government. Red-tagging is the malicious labeling of individuals or groups as “terrorists” or “communists” for criticizing the government and for supporting its opponents.
The authorities in Indonesia’s Catholic-majority East Nusa Tenggara province have started monitoring a controversial Chinese Christian cult allegedly spreading fast in the region by luring local Catholics.
An official from the Manggarai district said the Church of Almighty God is aggressively recruiting new members, including women and children, through social media. The church, also known as Eastern Lightning, is believed to have some 3 to 4 million members in China.
Members of The Church of Almighty God hold signs during a rally to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre at the West Lawn of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on June 4, 2019. (Photo: AFP)
The group is banned in China and faces persecution from the Communist regime for its anti-government stance, while mainstream Christian groups view it as a radical fringe cult movement.
In Manggarai, the group is led by Maria Fatima Susur, a married Catholic woman with children. A church official from Ruteng Diocese, which covers the area, noted that the group has become a subject of discussion among the clergy.
Thousands of Catholics in northern Vietnam attended a special Mass and cultural display to mark the 184th death anniversary of two popular martyrs -- Anthony Nguyen Tien Dich and Michael Nguyen Huy My.
The program was held at Vinh Tri Church in Nam Dinh province last Friday.
Young women in national costume perform a dance to honor the two martyrs at Vinh Tri church on Aug. 11. (Photo: tonggiaophanhanoi.org)
During the time of religious persecution, local Catholics were forced to reject their faith or were condemned to brutal torture and death. The two martyrs categorically refused to abandon their religion and accepted death.
Martyrs Dich and My were arrested along with a priest on May 11, 1838. They were tortured for months before their execution on August 12 that year. They were beatified on May 17, 1900 and canonized on June 19, 1988.
A renowned clothing brand in Hong Kong has closed shop due to constant harassment by the government for its pro-democracy stance. Chickeeduck, a popular children’s clothing retail chain announced the shutdown on Tuesday through a notice on Facebook and Instagram.
The brand has thanked Hong Kong citizens for their support over the past decades. Herbert Chow Siu-lung, the brand’s CEO said that the company suffered from harassment by the government since he voiced support for pro-democracy protesters.
Popular clothing brand Chickeeduck has announced its departure from the Hong Kong market on Aug. 16. (Photo: Chickeeduck Facebook page)
Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing government has since then responded with raids and slandering. One of its stores was asked to remove the Lady Liberty statue. This closure of Chickeeduck is the latest in the slow death of freedom and rights in the former British colony which was once dubbed as one of the world’s freest cities.
Since Beijing imposed National Security Law in 2020, hundreds of pro-democracy politicians, activists, supporters, business groups, and the press have come under a crackdown. Dozens have been arrested and jailed on trumped-up charges of sedition and collusion with foreign forces.
