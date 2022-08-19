Church appeals donors to help displaced in Myanmar

A day after India celebrated its 75th anniversary of its independence; the federal government denied in the Supreme Court that the nation’s minority Christians faced any discrimination.

In an affidavit, the government sought to dismiss a petition filed by Christians seeking an end to the attacks on Christians and their institutions.

A bird flies over a Christian cross silhouetted against the rising sun on top of a church on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India, on March 12. (Photo: AFP/ UCAN files)

The state argued that the petition filed by Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore, the National Solidarity Forum, and the Evangelical Fellowship of India was “deceptive” and had a “hidden oblique agenda” behind it to “create unrest throughout the country.”

The petition was filed as Christian groups faced an average of 45-50 targeted and violent attacks against Christians across India every month. In May, a record 57 attacks against Christian individuals including priests were recorded.

In Sri Lanka, families of victims and survivors of the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings have thanked Pope Francis for financial aid and speaking for justice and reconciliation.

The pope has donated 100,000 Euros to the families of the terror attack victims, which were disbursed among the beneficiaries at the St. Anthony’s Shrine which was among the churches and hotels bombed by terrorists on April 21, 2019, killing 267 people and injuring 500 others on Easter Sunday.

Ambulances are seen outside a church with gathered people and security personnel following a blast at the St. Anthony's Shrine in Kochchikade, Colombo on April 21, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic charity Caritas said that around 380 families have been affected and it has been supporting them along with the local churches. Families who lost a member received about 279 US dollars and those critically injured got about 209 US dollars.

Additional funds were provided to help with medical, travel, education, livelihood, and legal assistance to affected families. The local church also runs a scholarship program for 228 children.

Ethnic groups in Bangladesh’s restive Chittagong Hill Tracts have staged protest rallies to deplore a government decision not to allow the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to visit the region.

Rights activists have alleged the government wants to hide rights violations and abuses against ethnic indigenous tribes by security forces, and officials. During her four-day visit on August 14-17, Michelle Bachelet met government ministers, and rights activists, and visited Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar.

Protestors from Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts demand a visit by United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to monitor the human rights situation. (Photo: Supplied)

The UN rights chief questioned state-sponsored rights abuses including a series of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and custodial torture. However, rights abuses in the hills were not on the priority agenda.

The region has endured a bloody insurgency for two decades stemming from sectarian tensions between tribal groups and Bengali settlers. The conflict ended with the signing of the 1997 Peace Accord, but deadly armed rivalry and rights abuses are still rife.

Catholics have joined civil society groups in South Korea to continue a long-running campaign to seek justice and compensation for Comfort Women, who were forced into sex slavery by the imperial Japanese army during the Second World War.

Several victims, their family members, religious, and other Catholics joined for a Mass, marking the 10th International Comfort Women Day, in the capital Seoul, on Sunday. Church officials have condemned the current Yoon Suk-yeol government for supporting the canceled Comfort Women Agreement of 2015.

Protesters attend a weekly anti-Japanese demonstration supporting "comfort women," who served as sex slaves for Japanese soldiers during World War II, as they mark the 30th anniversary of the protest near the Japanese embassy in Seoul on Jan. 5. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)

The agreement signed by Japan and Korea acknowledged Japan's atrocities but was criticized for being “hasty” and more of a political strategy and less about a sincere apology on part of the Japanese government. It was canceled by the South Korean government in 2018.

Historians estimate that between 50,000 to 200,000 women were forced into sexual slavery in countries occupied by the Japanese army during the war. The women also came from Burma, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaya, Manchukuo, and Taiwan. But an estimated 80 percent of Comfort Women were Koreans.

Two Christians in Malaysia have lost an appeal in the Supreme Court against a hardline Islamist politician who defamed Christians about six years ago.