Church alarmed over deadly gas leak in Indonesia

The PT Sorik Marapi Geothermal Power site where an accidental burst of poisonous gas killed five people including two children and their mother. (Photo supplied by Saptar Nasution)

In Indonesia's North Sumatra province, farmers have been unable to plant crops after a recent toxic deadly leak from a geothermal project.

"Generally, the villagers are still traumatized, while the company has given no guarantees that the situation is safe. Now is the planting season,” Saptar Nasution, a farmer from Sibanggor Julu in Mandailing Natal district, told UCA News on Feb. 10.

Villagers have been in shock since Jan. 25 when poisonous hydrogen sulfide (H2s) gas was accidentally released from a PT Sorik Marapi Geothermal Power plant, killing five people including two children aged three and five and their mother. Dozens of others were hospitalized.

"The victims were in the rice fields 150 meters from the drilling location when it happened," Saptar said.

Click here to read the full article