X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Church alarm over police order to monitor Indian Christians

Head of Christian forum says the move in Chhattisgarh is bigoted and violates the constitution

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: July 16, 2021 06:05 AM GMT

Updated: July 16, 2021 07:51 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Syro-Malabar church demolished in Indian capital

Jul 13, 2021
2

A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry

Jul 14, 2021
3

Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs

Jul 13, 2021
4

Cambodia rules out independent inquiry into activist's murder

Jul 13, 2021
5

Is Catholic education in India on the right track?

Jul 13, 2021
6

Fed up, but still Catholic

Jul 14, 2021
7

Indian Dalits urge Vatican tribunal to end discrimination

Jul 14, 2021
8

Bishop appeals to Indian PM over church demolition

Jul 15, 2021
9

Timor-Leste lawyer accuses ex-priest of making death threat

Jul 14, 2021
10

Hindu leader in Bangladesh under fire for 'Satanic Jesus' comments

Jul 15, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Church alarm over police order to monitor Indian Christians

Catholics pray at the feast of Christ the King in New Delhi on Nov. 24, 2018. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA News)

The superintendent of police in Sukma district in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh has asked police to monitor the activities of Christian missionaries and tribal converts.

In an official letter dated July 12, Sunil Sharma accused Christian missionaries of entering tribal areas and persuading non-Christian tribal people to be converted by enticement or allurement. He said conflicts had occurred between tribal people over conversions.

Christian leaders say the order is part of an anti-Christian wave continuing in the state. 

“Police are supposed to be neutral and ensure every citizen's rights but here the police are behaving like a political party and seem blatantly against the Christian community,” Arun Pannalal, president of Chhattisgarh Christian Forum, said in a July 13 press statement.

“The order is premeditated, bigoted, far from neutral and against the constitution. A police official subverting the constitution is a very serious misdemeanor. Police already hold missionaries guilty that they are organizing religious activities, whereas the constitution guarantees freedom to organize anyone's religion."

Pannalal said the superintendent of police had created new groups of "converted tribal people" and "resident tribal people."

“How many reports are in the recorded knowledge of the superintendent of police? Who are missionaries?" he asked. 

Violence was reported in neighboring districts due to conversion-related activities, so I don’t want that to happen here

“If any information of any illegal conversion was received, officials should take action and prove it in court. The fact is that there is no such complaint; the converts have been practising Christianity for more than two decades.”

Meanwhile, Sharma in his directive to his subordinates urged them to keep a watch on activities of Christian missionaries and converted tribal people and report anything suspicious.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“The circular is a preventive measure rather than prohibitory. Violence was reported in neighboring districts due to conversion-related activities, so I don’t want that to happen here,” he said.

Related News

“Our officers are asked to collect the information through their network on religious conversion by enticement,” he said, adding that all are free to follow their faith.

The Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, 2006, stipulates that those who want to convert must seek permission from the local district magistrate at least 30 days before the ceremony. The magistrate will have the power to allow conversion only if threats or allurements are not involved. Anybody found guilty is liable to imprisonment for up to three years and a fine of up to 20,000 rupees (US$270).

Many critics say that after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in New Delhi in 2014, attacks on minorities have seen a significant increase.

The BJP ran the government in the state for five years until 2018, when the Congress party unseated it. But the BJP and its affiliated groups are active in the state campaigning against Christians. 

Chhattisgarh is India's most densely Hindu state with 98.3 percent of its 23 million people being Hindu. Muslims account for 1 percent, while Christians, mostly tribal people, account for 0.7 percent.

Also Read

Dismissed Indian nun argues her case in court
Dismissed Indian nun argues her case in court
Religious conversion in India: More smoke than fire now?
Religious conversion in India: More smoke than fire now?
Bangladesh executes Islamist extremist for 2005 bomb attack
Bangladesh executes Islamist extremist for 2005 bomb attack
Hindu leader in Bangladesh under fire for 'Satanic Jesus' comments
Hindu leader in Bangladesh under fire for 'Satanic Jesus' comments
Bishop appeals to Indian PM over church demolition
Bishop appeals to Indian PM over church demolition
Indian bishops plan national Covid prayer service
Indian bishops plan national Covid prayer service

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

A tide of intolerance and violence sweeps Asia
Jul 16, 2021
Dismissed Indian nun argues her case in court
Jul 16, 2021
Religious conversion in India: More smoke than fire now?
Jul 16, 2021
Nine dead after boats capsize in Indonesian storm
Jul 16, 2021
Malaysia's highland farmers fight for survival in pandemic
Jul 16, 2021
Filipino health groups oppose waste-to-energy bill
Jul 16, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Religious conversion in India: More smoke than fire now?
Jul 16, 2021
Young activists in firing line as Thailand's Covid strategy fails
Jul 16, 2021
Fed up, but still Catholic
Jul 14, 2021
Is Catholic education in India on the right track?
Jul 13, 2021
Faith needs shining amid Covid-19 pandemic
Jul 13, 2021

Features

Malaysia's highland farmers fight for survival in pandemic
Jul 16, 2021
Bowled over: Christian cricket brings harmony in Pakistan
Jul 15, 2021
A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry
Jul 14, 2021
Pandemic widens chasm between rich and poor in Thailand
Jul 13, 2021
Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs
Jul 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Financial watchdog gives Vatican high marks for 2020

Financial watchdog gives Vatican high marks for 2020
Brazilian bishops call for impartial probe into health scandals

Brazilian bishops call for impartial probe into health scandals
Pope Francis announces a requiem for the Old Latin Mass

Pope Francis announces a requiem for the Old Latin Mass
Prayer another form of love

Prayer, another form of love
Pope modifies norms regarding use of 1962 Roman Missal

Pope modifies norms regarding use of 1962 Roman Missal
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 16 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 16 July 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to remain faithful to You in every situation

Lord, help me to remain faithful to You in every situation
Lord, strengthen those who work among the indigenous

Lord, strengthen those who work among the indigenous
Servant of God Francis Garces and Companions | Saint of the Day

Servant of God Francis Garces and Companions | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.