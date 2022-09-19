Church aid sought after Philippine Coke plant closes

Coca-Cola workers beg for ‘sustainable’ job from Church groups, Catholic foundation

Staff attach a notice to the gates of a shuttered Coca-Cola plant in the Visayas region. (Photo: Esteban Frias)

Over 2,000 workers of Coca-Cola bottlers, Inc. begged for Church aid on Sept. 17 after being retrenched by the company in the Visayas region in the Philippines.

The giant beverage company has suspended operations in Bohol and Iloilo provinces due to a shortage of bottle-refined sugar in the country.

“This Coca-Cola plant has suspended bottling operations due to the lack of supply of bottler grade sugar as a result of the ongoing sugar crisis,” said the company in a statement printed on tarpaulins.

Coca-Cola recently admitted it was experiencing a shortage of premium defined sugar, the key ingredient in their soda products, that led to price hikes or retrenchment of workers due to actual loss.

Labor groups the Federation of Free Workers, together with the Labor Associations of the Philippines have sought intercession from the Church’s social arm Caritas to give retrenched employees stable jobs to sustain the education of their children.

“We are respectfully asking the help of Caritas Internationalis to urge its collaborators to provide jobs for retrenched employees in our region. More than any relief aid or food, we need a sustainable job so that our children may continue to go to school,” said Bohol retrenched worker Pedro Mina-oga.

"We need permanent jobs. We want to work"

Mina-oga said they had received severance pay and relief goods from their parishes but they needed jobs for their families to survive.

“We are beginning to receive help from our respective dioceses like sacks of rice and dried goods. We are very grateful for these, we should always be thankful for donations. But we are afraid, we cannot just beg forever. We need permanent jobs. We want to work,” Mina-oga added.

The Augustinian-run Puso sa Diyos Foundation has begun dispensing aid by extending interest-free loans to fund microfinance businesses for retrenched employees.

“We are lending them money, although not that much, to begin their own businesses like barbershops or massage parlors. We are also training them how to earn a living or set up a business that does not require large capital,” said foundation president Alben Diaz.

Diaz said skill-based businesses were the key to helping the laborers.

“We taught them skills like massage, cutting hair, or making soap because these are skills that they can carry wherever they go. They also do not need much capital to set up their business using these skills,” Diaz added.

"Our national production of sugar couldn’t cope with the demand"

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said on Sept. 13 that the supply of sugar would normalize after he authorized the importation of 150,000 metric tons of refined sugar that would arrive in November.

“This administration is doing its best to address the crisis. Our national production of sugar couldn’t cope with the demand which necessitated the president to import sugar,” press secretary Trixie Alcala told reporters on Sept. 17.

Alcala said sugar demand is usually around 2 million metric tons but the country’s production is only estimated to reach 1.88 million metric tons due to natural calamities such as typhoons.

“We’re suffering because of natural disasters. Our demand for sugar boomed but our natural production could not cope with it considering our agricultural loss in the sugar cane industry,” Alcala added.

Bohol retrenched worker Damian Domingo, however, said companies and workers could not wait for the imported sugar to arrive in November which had forced Coca-Cola to halt operations.

“The company couldn’t wait. Prices of commodities are soaring. Gasoline prices keep on rising. We all couldn’t wait otherwise everyone will fold,” he said.

