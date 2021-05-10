Church agency warns of conflict escalation in eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian border guards patrol the Sea of Azov off the city of Mariupol on April 30. (Photo: AFP)

Eastern Ukraine could witness a full-scale conflict if the international community neglects the seven-year stand-off between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists, says a delegation of Caritas in Europe.

It reported the “risk” of secessionist conflict expanding “across a much wider area and impacting exponentially many more individuals.”

Even the current conflict now affects more than 500,000 people in the immediate area of combat, it said.

Caritas Europa said this after its delegation concluded a visit to the region on May 8, Vatican News reported.

Caritas, meaning love, represents the Catholic Church’s social service organizations. The delegation represented the Church’s 49 social and development organizations in Europe.

The delegation appealed for “safe and unimpeded access to all people in need” in eastern Ukraine. It also urged the warring parties to respect civilians’ rights and dignity.

The recent build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine’s border has worsened the conflict

The region has witnessed increased hostilities since the beginning of the year. If the international community neglects it, the simmering tension could blow up into a major conflict, the church group warned.

The crisis began in Ukraine in 2014 after its pro-Russian president was overthrown. Russia retaliated by annexing Crimea. Soon, Russian-backed separatists declared the establishment of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic.

The Ukrainian military has been fighting the Russian-backed secession since 2014. The recent build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine’s border has worsened the conflict.

Local Caritas teams have been helping internally displaced people with food, health services and counseling, said Vatican News.

A possible escalation of armed confrontation could affect an area of some 5 kilometers wide, affecting thousands, mostly elderly people.

The majority of young people have left the area, said Monsignor Michael Landau, Caritas Europa president.

He lauded the Caritas service under extremely stressful conditions and appealed to European nations to increase their funding for humanitarian aid. “It will help to save lives and secure livelihoods in Ukraine,” he said.