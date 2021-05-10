X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Church agency warns of conflict escalation in eastern Ukraine

Caritas urges the warring parties to respect civilians' rights and dignity

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: May 10, 2021 06:24 AM GMT

Updated: May 10, 2021 06:32 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Filipino husband confronts 'philandering' priest

May 7, 2021
2

Christians in Nepal persecuted by religious and political decree

May 7, 2021
3

Join Cardinal Bo in praying for China

May 9, 2021
4

Indian lay Catholic cleared for sainthood

May 7, 2021
5

Indian bishop dies after Covid-19 treatment

May 7, 2021
6

Modi blamed for inaction amid India's pandemic crisis

May 7, 2021
7

Malaysian Christians lose 'frivolous' lawsuit against Muslim politician

May 10, 2021
8

Vietnam arrests banned book publisher's distributor

May 7, 2021
9

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

May 7, 2021
10

Repealing blasphemy laws impossible, Pakistani Christians told

May 10, 2021
Support UCA News
Church agency warns of conflict escalation in eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian border guards patrol the Sea of Azov off the city of Mariupol on April 30. (Photo: AFP)

Eastern Ukraine could witness a full-scale conflict if the international community neglects the seven-year stand-off between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists, says a delegation of Caritas in Europe.

It reported the “risk” of secessionist conflict expanding “across a much wider area and impacting exponentially many more individuals.”

Even the current conflict now affects more than 500,000 people in the immediate area of combat, it said.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Caritas Europa said this after its delegation concluded a visit to the region on May 8, Vatican News reported.

Caritas, meaning love, represents the Catholic Church’s social service organizations. The delegation represented the Church’s 49 social and development organizations in Europe.

The delegation appealed for “safe and unimpeded access to all people in need” in eastern Ukraine. It also urged the warring parties to respect civilians’ rights and dignity.

The recent build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine’s border has worsened the conflict

The region has witnessed increased hostilities since the beginning of the year. If the international community neglects it, the simmering tension could blow up into a major conflict, the church group warned.

The crisis began in Ukraine in 2014 after its pro-Russian president was overthrown. Russia retaliated by annexing Crimea. Soon, Russian-backed separatists declared the establishment of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic.

The Ukrainian military has been fighting the Russian-backed secession since 2014. The recent build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine’s border has worsened the conflict.

Local Caritas teams have been helping internally displaced people with food, health services and counseling, said Vatican News.

Related News

A possible escalation of armed confrontation could affect an area of some 5 kilometers wide, affecting thousands, mostly elderly people.

The majority of young people have left the area, said Monsignor Michael Landau, Caritas Europa president.

He lauded the Caritas service under extremely stressful conditions and appealed to European nations to increase their funding for humanitarian aid. “It will help to save lives and secure livelihoods in Ukraine,” he said.

Also Read

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Christian leaders alarmed over growing violence in Jerusalem
May 11, 2021
Reform aims to carry Gospel mission forward, says pope
May 11, 2021
Land rights activists dice with death in southern Thailand
May 11, 2021
Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan
May 10, 2021
Indonesian court overturns school ban on forced religious attire
May 10, 2021
Macau honors Our Lady of Fatima with postal stamps
May 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Letter from Rome: No stopping pope's push for synodality
May 9, 2021
Join Cardinal Bo in praying for China
May 9, 2021
Christians in Nepal persecuted by religious and political decree
May 7, 2021
Modi blamed for inaction amid India's pandemic crisis
May 7, 2021
The clock is ticking for Pakistan's beleaguered Christian nurses
May 6, 2021

Features

Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan
May 10, 2021
Rome's traditional religious workshops struggle amid pandemic
May 9, 2021
Get me out of here, say frustrated young Thais
May 7, 2021
Vietnam nuns give tuberculosis patients fresh start in life
May 6, 2021
Building Christ-centered marriage and family life in Singapore
May 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Christian groups support conference on Europes future

Christian groups support conference on Europe’s future
Canadian bishops launch online platform to report clerical abuse

Canadian bishops launch online platform to report clerical abuse
God hasnt forgotten the people of Central African Republic

"God hasn’t forgotten the people of Central African Republic"
The Kremlin and the Patriarch an ambivalent partnership

The Kremlin and the Patriarch: an ambivalent "partnership"
Catholic priests bless gay couples in defiance of Vatican

Catholic priests bless gay couples in defiance of Vatican
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 10 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 10 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Sixth Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Sixth Week of Easter
Holy Spirit, guide and strengthen me

Holy Spirit, guide and strengthen me
Fill us Lord, with the Advocate you promised

Fill us Lord, with the Advocate you promised
St. Ignatius of Laconi | Saint of the Day

St. Ignatius of Laconi | Saint of the Day
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.