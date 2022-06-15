Church activists back move to protect Indonesian fishermen

Decree signed by President Widodo enforces the rights of migrant fishermen vulnerable to exploitation

Activists from the Indonesian Migrant Workers Union and Greenpeace Indonesia hold a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in Jakarta on Dec. 27, 2020, demanding an investigation into the death of Indonesian fishermen who worked on a Chinese fishing vessel. (Photo: Greenpeace Indonesia)

Catholic activists have welcomed the Indonesian government’s decree to increase protection for migrant fishermen working on foreign fishing vessels who are vulnerable to exploitation.

The decree was officially published this week after it was signed by President Joko Widodo on June 8.

Its ratification came before the scheduled start of a June 15 hearing of a lawsuit from three former migrant fishermen against President Joko Widodo for failing to issue the decree in 2019 as stipulated as a derivative rule of the 2017 law on protection of migrant workers.

The fishermen have withdrawn the lawsuit in response to the decree’s issuance.

The decree, among others, streamlines the recruitment and placement process for migrant fishermen and enhances measures to protect their rights, work schemes and standard conditions under the International Labor Organization's global convention on employment in fishing.

It also regulates the introduction of collective bargaining agreements for migrant workers and builds a unified database on migrant workers between government agencies.

Gabriel Goa Sola, director of the church-linked Advocacy Service for Justice, said that although it was late, the regulation was a step forward in the protection of migrant fishermen.

"We welcome it with joy because it means there is concern for the problems that have arisen," he told UCA News.

The most important thing, he said, is the existence of provisions that regulate the government's responsibility to thoroughly investigate every problem of migrant workers, something victims have often complained about.

He cited a case he was handing over the disappearance of seven migrant fishermen in Mauritius waters last year that prompted a father of one of the victims to write to Pope Francis last month asking for help.

"We hope that with this new decree, there will be more vigorous efforts to encourage the investigation of such cases," he said.

Scalabrinian Father Ansensius Guntur, director of the Stella Maris Center in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, a church-run organization that provides care for migrants, seafarers and refugees mainly from Indonesia and the Philippines, hopes that in future “there will be better attention to the rights of the crew and their families with this decree.”

"It is hoped that Indonesian law enforcers can also act decisively if there are violations," he told UCA News.

Afdillah Chudiel, oceans campaigner for Greenpeace Indonesia, said in a statement that the decree was a significant victory of the campaign "to encourage Indonesia and other countries in the global fisheries business circle to move in the same direction of ending the practice of slavery at sea and upholding more socially and environmentally responsible fisheries management.”

Thousands of Indonesians are believed to work on fishing vessels, most of which are Taiwanese or Chinese owned.

According to a report released in May last year by Greenpeace Southeast Asia and the Indonesian Migrant Workers Union, they are vulnerable to forced labor.

Some 62 cases were reported between May 2019 and June 2020, a sharp rise on the 34 reported between December 2018 and July 2019.

The four main complaints were deception, withholding of wages, excessive working hours and physical and sexual abuse.

