News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Church activists back move to protect Indonesian fishermen

Decree signed by President Widodo enforces the rights of migrant fishermen vulnerable to exploitation

Church activists back move to protect Indonesian fishermen

Activists from the Indonesian Migrant Workers Union and Greenpeace Indonesia hold a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in Jakarta on Dec. 27, 2020, demanding an investigation into the death of Indonesian fishermen who worked on a Chinese fishing vessel. (Photo: Greenpeace Indonesia)

Ryan Dagur

By Ryan Dagur

Published: June 15, 2022 08:24 AM GMT

Catholic activists have welcomed the Indonesian government’s decree to increase protection for migrant fishermen working on foreign fishing vessels who are vulnerable to exploitation.

The decree was officially published this week after it was signed by President Joko Widodo on June 8.

Its ratification came before the scheduled start of a June 15 hearing of a lawsuit from three former migrant fishermen against President Joko Widodo for failing to issue the decree in 2019 as stipulated as a derivative rule of the 2017 law on protection of migrant workers.

The fishermen have withdrawn the lawsuit in response to the decree’s issuance.

The decree, among others, streamlines the recruitment and placement process for migrant fishermen and enhances measures to protect their rights, work schemes and standard conditions under the International Labor Organization's global convention on employment in fishing.

It also regulates the introduction of collective bargaining agreements for migrant workers and builds a unified database on migrant workers between government agencies.

He cited a case he was handing over the disappearance of seven migrant fishermen in Mauritius waters last year that prompted a father of one of the victims to write to Pope Francis last month asking for help

Gabriel Goa Sola, director of the church-linked Advocacy Service for Justice, said that although it was late, the regulation was a step forward in the protection of migrant fishermen.

"We welcome it with joy because it means there is concern for the problems that have arisen," he told UCA News.

The most important thing, he said, is the existence of provisions that regulate the government's responsibility to thoroughly investigate every problem of migrant workers, something victims have often complained about.

He cited a case he was handing over the disappearance of seven migrant fishermen in Mauritius waters last year that prompted a father of one of the victims to write to Pope Francis last month asking for help.

"We hope that with this new decree, there will be more vigorous efforts to encourage the investigation of such cases," he said.

According to a report released in May last year by Greenpeace Southeast Asia and the Indonesian Migrant Workers Union, they are vulnerable to forced labor

Scalabrinian Father Ansensius Guntur, director of the Stella Maris Center in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, a church-run organization that provides care for migrants, seafarers and refugees mainly from Indonesia and the Philippines, hopes that in future “there will be better attention to the rights of the crew and their families with this decree.”

"It is hoped that Indonesian law enforcers can also act decisively if there are violations," he told UCA News.

Afdillah Chudiel, oceans campaigner for Greenpeace Indonesia, said in a statement that the decree was a significant victory of the campaign "to encourage Indonesia and other countries in the global fisheries business circle to move in the same direction of ending the practice of slavery at sea and upholding more socially and environmentally responsible fisheries management.”

Thousands of Indonesians are believed to work on fishing vessels, most of which are Taiwanese or Chinese owned.

According to a report released in May last year by Greenpeace Southeast Asia and the Indonesian Migrant Workers Union, they are vulnerable to forced labor.

Some 62 cases were reported between May 2019 and June 2020, a sharp rise on the 34 reported between December 2018 and July 2019.

The four main complaints were deception, withholding of wages, excessive working hours and physical and sexual abuse.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Sri Lankan activists say clergy were not behind May riots Sri Lankan activists say clergy were not behind May riots
Christians bat for new government in Sri Lanka Christians bat for new government in Sri Lanka
Opposition to reinstatement of Indian bishop cleared of rape Opposition to reinstatement of Indian bishop cleared of rape
Catholic bishops tackle rising suicides in Philippines Catholic bishops tackle rising suicides in Philippines
HRW records decade of apartheid for Rohingya HRW records decade of apartheid for Rohingya
Vietnam's St. Anthony shrine attracts huge crowds Vietnam's St. Anthony shrine attracts huge crowds
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Catholics in Benin show enthusiasm for the synodal process

Catholics in Benin show enthusiasm for the synodal process

Interview with the team leader of the synodal consultations in the Archdiocese of Cotonou

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.