News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Nepal

Christmas vigilance urged in Nepal amid anti-Christian hate

Christian leaders allege Hindu groups in India support the demand to turn Nepal officially a Hindu nation

Nepalese Christians walk past the Catholic Assumption Church ahead of Christmas celebrations in Lalitpur on the outskirts of Kathmandu on Dec. 23, 2011.

Nepalese Christians walk past the Catholic Assumption Church ahead of Christmas celebrations in Lalitpur on the outskirts of Kathmandu on Dec. 23, 2011. (Photo: AFP)

Pragati Shahi

By Pragati Shahi

Published: December 22, 2023 08:59 AM GMT

Updated: December 22, 2023 11:18 AM GMT

Christians in Nepal have been advised to be on alert this Christmas season following a few months of anti-Christian incidents in the Himalayan nation, Christian leaders say.

“There is a sense of fear and insecurity rippling through the Christian community amid Christmas celebrations. We feel exposed to hostility for being Christian,” said Father Lalit Tudu, parish priest of Assumption Cathedral in the capital Kathmandu.

“The right to practice our faith peacefully is threatened to some extent,” said the priest of the largest church in the country.

Tudu said 12 parishes covered by the Vicariate Apostolic of Nepal in the Hindu-dominated nation are asked to take extra security measures during the Christmas season.

“Local administrations and security agencies are supportive of providing extra security to organize” Christmas services, he added.

Those attending services are asked not to bring any bags or packets as part of the security measures to avoid the possibility of sneaking in explosives. The cathedral has also installed security cameras on its premises.

Christians have faced some violent incidents since August after a video went viral on social media, claiming to show members of an indigenous community eating beef in a village near Dharan town in eastern Nepal.

Hindus form 80 percent of the some 24 million people in Nepal, making it a de-facto Hindu nation. Nepal was the world’s only Hindu kingdom before it became a secular democratic nation in 2006.

Orthodox Hindus, who consider cows a representation of their mother goddess, abhor eating beef. 

The allegation of beef-eating by the indigenous community, many of them Christians, led to radical Hindu groups attacking at least seven churches and some members of the Christian community in different parts of the country.

The Hindu right-wing Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP or National Peoples’ Party), in collaboration with Hindu groups also held rallies and protests demanding the reinstatement of Nepal as a Hindu kingdom.

Following the August violence, local officials alerted Tudu to a “possible bomb attack” on his church. Since then the church, which had been attacked twice in the past, and other Christian institutions are on high alert, he said.

On May 23, 2009, members of a Hindu fundamentalist group bombed the church killing three Catholics and injuring 14 people attending a prayer meeting.

On April 18, 2017, the cathedral was damaged in an arson attack.  

“It is unfortunate to witness the growing trend of negative sentiments towards religious minorities, particularly Christians,” said Reverend Tanka Subedi, the former co-chair of the Religious Liberty Commission.

Subedi said the hate and intolerance against Christians in Nepal is influenced by the policies of the ruling party of neighboring India, the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

“Hindu gurus from India are coming to Nepal and holding mass rallies to incite hate against Christians,” he said.

According to the US Department of State's 2022 International Religious Freedom Report, Indian right-wing religious groups fund political parties to turn Nepal officially into a Hindu nation.

“It is a matter of worry for all religious minorities to hear leaders of ruling political parties in Nepal talking about the need to re-consider secularism in public forums,” he added.

Nepal’s 513,000 Christians form less than two percent of its population, according to the 2023 national census.

In 2006, when the country became a secular nation, Christmas was declared a national public holiday. However, since 2018, Christmas holidays have been reserved for only Christians.

“Christmas is a time of joyful celebration and we should celebrate it with joy and not fear,” said Father Silas Bogati, vicar general of the Vicariate Apostolic of Nepal.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Pakistan Christians wind up year of mayhem, bloodshed Pakistan Christians wind up year of mayhem, bloodshed
Christians in Asia prepare for Christmas despite violence, economic woes Christians in Asia prepare for Christmas despite violence, economic woes
Indian state chocks Christmas events in schools Indian state chocks Christmas events in schools
Maldives’ push to reinstate death penalty sparks uproar Maldives’ push to reinstate death penalty sparks uproar
Vietnam nuns make eco-friendly crèches, practice charity Vietnam nuns make eco-friendly crèches, practice charity
Taiwan excels, Hong Kong falls in global freedom ranking Taiwan excels, Hong Kong falls in global freedom ranking
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City

Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City

In a land area of 2,093.7 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Ho Chi Minh City, except for its Cu Chi

Read more
Diocese of Itanagar

Diocese of Itanagar

In a land area of 52,283 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers 10 civil districts in western Arunachal

Read more
Diocese of Incheon

Diocese of Incheon

In a land area of 1,099 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Incheon Metropolitan City and four areas

Read more
Diocese of Baucau

Diocese of Baucau

Baucau is the second-largest city in East Timor, after Dili, the capital, which lies 122 km east of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of timea

Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of time

The shrine holds a three-meter-tall, white-stone carved statue Virgin Mary on the Tao Pao Mountain...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.