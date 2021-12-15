X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead

World

Christmas tree turns symbol of hope at Brazil dump

Photographer hopes the Christmas tree picture will raise awareness about the plight of poverty-stricken people

AFP, Rio de Janeiro

AFP, Rio de Janeiro

Published: December 15, 2021 05:05 AM GMT

Updated: December 15, 2021 05:13 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Voters should shun Hong Kong's sham election

Dec 13, 2021
2

Missionaries of Charity nuns accused of conversion in India

Dec 15, 2021
3

No merry Christmas for Christians in Myanmar

Dec 13, 2021
4

Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead

Dec 15, 2021
5

The ethical pitfalls of company-sponsored egg freezing

Dec 12, 2021
6

Why do Catholics want their children to marry Catholics?

Dec 13, 2021
7

Letter from Rome: Not his finest moment

Dec 13, 2021
8

Rise in attacks on Christians in southern Indian state

Dec 13, 2021
9

Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist

Dec 14, 2021
10

Church honors freedom fighters on Bangladesh independence jubilee

Dec 13, 2021
Support UCA News
Christmas tree turns symbol of hope at Brazil dump

Gabriel Silva holds a Christmas tree he found while scavenging through garbage at the Picarreira landfill of the Cidade das Aguas neighborhood in Pinheiro, Maranhao state, Brazil, on Nov. 8. (Photo: AFP)

An illegal garbage dump seems an unlikely setting for a holiday story, but when a photojournalist captured 12-year-old Gabriel Silva pulling a Christmas tree from a fetid mountain of trash, the image quickly went viral.

Silva lives with his mother and two older brothers in a small mud hut next to the dump in the town of Pinheiro in northeastern Brazil.

It is a disturbing landscape of rotting waste and discarded plastic where dozens of trash pickers compete for scraps of food with vultures, cats, dogs and cattle.

Silva was with his mother on Nov. 8, digging through the garbage as he does most days after school, when he unearthed a blue plastic bag with a small artificial Christmas tree inside. "I had never had a Christmas tree before," he says.

His face has an inscrutable expression in the picture that photographer Joao Paulo Guimaraes captured of that moment, as if the shirtless young trash picker were unsure what to make of this find: it intrigued the child in him but would do nothing to feed his family.

But then the image went viral on social networks, and the little plastic tree turned into an unexpected Christmas present.

I prefer to bring him with me. If I let him run around in the street, he could get into drugs, do things he's not supposed to

Silva and his family's dirt-floor hut now has a giant, sparkling Christmas tree inside — not the one from the dump but a gift from a benefactor who was moved by the photograph.

It is just one of a flood of donations the family have received.

"We've gotten clothes, mattresses, baskets of food. Thank God, we'll be able to get by fine for Christmas this year," says Silva's mother, 45-year-old Maria Francisca Silva.

There has also been money, thanks to online collections — a windfall for Maria Francisca, who earns around 600 reais (US$105) a month selling recyclable materials from the dump. The family hope to soon fulfill their dream of building an actual house.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

They have already realized one longtime wish, thanks to an initial donation of 500 reais: install a hydraulic pump to bring up water from their well, replacing the rope and bucket they used to use.

But Silva's favorite gift is a bicycle he received from a teacher at his school.

Silva spends much of his free time at the dump with his mother.

"I prefer to bring him with me. If I let him run around in the street, he could get into drugs, do things he's not supposed to," she says. "He's a good boy. He always helps me."

The episode has turned Silva into a local celebrity. "Every day, people want to take my picture, ask me things," he says.

That dump is like something out of the apocalypse. There are fires and smoke everywhere, vultures, dogs. It's the bottom rung of destitute poverty

Guimaraes, a freelance photographer who collaborates with AFP, lives in the neighboring state of Para.

He got the idea to shoot pictures at the dump after seeing a video of residents there running after a garbage truck carrying waste from a supermarket.

"It was just crazy. There were probably 50 people chasing it," says Pinheiro's public defender, Eurico Arruda, who shot the video.

"That dump is like something out of the apocalypse. There are fires and smoke everywhere, vultures, dogs. It's the bottom rung of destitute poverty."

Arruda, who has set up a cooperative to help the trash pickers defend their rights, says he hopes the Christmas tree picture will raise awareness about the plight of people like the Silvas.

The local government has already promised monthly welfare payments of 100 reais ($18) for the trash pickers and vowed to build a legal dump next year that complies with sanitation regulations.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Laudato Si' Action Platform to integrate encyclical into church life
Laudato Si' Action Platform to integrate encyclical into church life
Support Us

Latest News

Voluptuous Thai beauty queen causes a stir
Dec 16, 2021
US Catholic groups challenge federal mandate on gender transition
Dec 16, 2021
Bishops welcome New Zealand report on abuse in care
Dec 16, 2021
After 50 years, it's time to bury the ghosts of Bangladesh's liberation war
Dec 16, 2021
Church concerns over dwindling numbers in India's northeast
Dec 15, 2021
Outcry over Myanmar journalist's death in military custody
Dec 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

After 50 years, it's time to bury the ghosts of Bangladesh's liberation war
Dec 16, 2021
Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist
Dec 14, 2021
Thailand's parlous state of democracy
Dec 14, 2021
Abused women need support, not condemnation
Dec 14, 2021
Why do Catholics want their children to marry Catholics?
Dec 13, 2021

Features

Church concerns over dwindling numbers in India's northeast
Dec 15, 2021
Adored but endangered: the complex world of the Japanese eel
Dec 15, 2021
Peace remains elusive in Thailand's restive South
Dec 15, 2021
Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead
Dec 15, 2021
Hong Kong 'patriots only' polls usher in muted new era
Dec 14, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Former Archbishop of Paris to sue magazine for defamation

Former Archbishop of Paris to sue magazine for defamation
Joe Bidens Summit for Democracy and the Vatican

Joe Biden’s “Summit for Democracy” and the Vatican

Rejoice in the silence and solitude

Rejoice in the silence and solitude
The cautious rapprochement between Rome and Moscow

The cautious rapprochement between Rome and Moscow
Heads of churches patriarchs issue statement on threat Holy Land Christians face

Heads of churches, patriarchs issue statement on threat Holy Land Christians face
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.