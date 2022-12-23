Christmas overshadowed by persecution, economic woes in Asia

Christians in Asian nations such as Pakistan and Sri Lanka prepare to celebrate Christmas amid violence and financial crisis. A bright new year looms for other nations despite everyday struggles for freedoms and rights.
Minority Christians in Quetta, the provincial capital of Pakistan’s violence-hit Balochistan province, have prepared to celebrate Christmas under the dark shadow of terrorism.
Christians of the Bethel Memorial Methodist Church in Quetta have abandoned a colorful Christmas celebration following a terror attack five years ago. The suicide bombing on December 17, 2017, killed nine and injured at least 57.
In 2018, six Christians fell victim to targeted killings in Quetta, and this year in August, an elderly Catholic died while three teenagers were left injured when motorcycle-borne gunmen attacked a Christian colony in the Mastung area. However, keeping aside the deadly memories, Christian children performed a traditional Nativity play in the second week of December.
There are about 30,000 Catholics in Quetta, less than half percent of the province’s 7.2 million mostly Muslim people. Despite challenges, most Christians have decorated their homes with juniper trees and prepared to celebrate Christmas under tight security.
Quetta Christians observing the anniversary of the suicide attack at Bethel Memorial Methodist Church in Quetta, Balochistan province. (Photo courtesy of Bethel Memorial Methodist Church Quetta)
Christians in Sri Lanka are bracing for low-key Christmas as the nation still reels from the massive economic crisis. Vendors in Catholic-dominated Negombo have lamented a drastic drop in sales ahead of the Christmas season.
The gloomy mood before the holiday season is common in the country where an economic crisis since July has seen the prices of basic commodities spiral, pushing people into poverty and hunger.
Sebastian Peter, a Sri Lankan Catholic, who sells nativity scenes on roadsides during the Christmas season, says this year business is poor because of the recession that hit the country in July. (Photo: Quintus Colombage/UCAN)
In Negombo, it is a tradition for most Catholics to buy new clothes as gifts for children and relatives. But this year, many are unable to buy and offer Christmas gifts as they struggle to make ends meet amid high inflation and price spirals.
The United Nations World Food Program has warned that an estimated 6.3 million people in Sri Lanka are facing moderate to severe acute food insecurity and about 70 percent of Sri Lanka’s 22 million people are reducing meal sizes.
The authorities in the Philippines have warned drivers to avoid drinking before driving amid a sudden spike in road accidents caused by intoxicated drivers across the country in December.
The National Police Highway Patrol Group and the Land Transportation Office reported that 84 people have died and 1,732 were injured since the beginning of December due to road accidents involving drunk drivers.
Motorists speed past Christmas lanterns and lighted ornaments for sale at a roadside shop in Quezon City, suburban Manila on Dec. 12. (Photo: AFP)
Some 1,356 drivers out of a total of 1,500 involved in road crash incidents tested positive for alcohol intoxication. The police also reported a 73 percent rise in road accidents compared to 2021.
Piston Group, the biggest transport group in the Philippines, called on public transportation drivers to reduce alcohol intake at Christmas parties to avoid road mishaps. The group has disseminated its announcement to all 12,000 members across the country.
Hundreds of indigenous tribal Christians in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh have been forced to abandon their homes and villages due to social boycotts and violence from Hindu radicals.
Aggrieved Christians have urged the authorities last Sunday to take action against local political leaders who they say instigated violence against 300 tribal families in Narayanpur and Kondegaon districts in the Bastar region over the past two months. The extremists publicly beat up and injured many Christians including women and children for refusing to give up Christianity.
India's tribal Christians stage a protest against violent attacks against them in front of the district collector's office in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh state, on Dec. 18. (Photo supplied)
Pastor Moses Logan, president of the Chhattisgarh State Christian Welfare Society, said that violence against local Christians has increased significantly in the past few months with public beatings, and destruction of homes and agricultural crops being the norm.
The rise in attacks was attributed to police inaction as activists accuse them of ignoring the complaints of the victims and siding with the attackers.
A health body co-founded by a priest in Indonesia’s Catholic-majority East Nusa Tenggara province has received an award from an Islamic cultural institute for its commitment to reducing maternal mortality rates.
The Regional Health Advisory Body (BPKD) was initiated in 2008 by Divine Word Father Marcelinus Agot and several public figures. It was officially established in 2013. The group received this year’s Maarif Award last Saturday.
Divine Word Father Marcelinus Agot (third right) receives the Maarif Award in Jakarta on Dec. 17. (Photo supplied)
The award was in recognition of the organization’s social work in helping to reduce maternal mortality rates through maternal care houses built in the complex of community health centers.
The award is named after the late Ahmad Syafi’i Maarif, former head of Muhammadiyah, the second-largest Islamic organization in Indonesia. He also founded the Maarif Institute for Culture and Humanity. Father Agot said the award came as surprise as they always work for humanity in silence.
While Myanmar continues to burn in conflict and crisis due to the repressive military regime, Southeast Asian lawmakers and the United Nations urged the regional bloc ASEAN and other nations to rescue a boatload of Rohingya refugees adrift in the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea for weeks.
Media reports say the boat with about 200 Rohingya has been floating on the sea since November and dozens have died. The UN Refugee Agency UNHCR reported that the survivors have been struggling with no access to food, water, and medication.
Rohingya migrants are escorted ashore after their boat transporting 119 people arrived, after surviving a five-week journey at sea, on the coast of Bluka Teubai, North Aceh, Indonesia on Nov. 16. (Photo: AFP)
Rights groups said that another two boats with Rohingya refugees have been adrift in ASEAN waters for weeks now. Rohingya Muslims have been fleeing Myanmar where they are denied citizenship and other basic rights and face persecution.
About one million have fled to Bangladesh to escape military atrocities. Tens of thousands of Rohingya have fled Rakhine and camps in Bangladesh to board overcrowded and unsafe boats for Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.
A Cambodian appeals court has upheld criminal defamation convictions against Son Chhay, a leading opposition politician and vice-president of the Candlelight Party. The court has also ordered him to pay additional damages of 1 million US dollars to the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) of Prime Minister Hun Sen.
Son Chhay was convicted of defamation in October after criticizing the results of local commune elections held in June. The CPP and the National Election Commission (NEC) then sued him.
Son Chhay, vice-president of the Candlelight Party, speaks to the media in front of Phnom Penh Municipal court on Oct. 7. (Photo: AFP)
The court said that he had “excessively exaggerated and accused the CPP and NEC of controlling the election process” but “did not provide any evidence that these statements were true.”
Son Chhay said his case was political and was part of an effort to weaken the Candlelight Party ahead of next year’s general election after it emerged as the strongest opposition performer at the commune elections, winning more than 22 percent of the popular vote.
Deadly landslide at a campsite in Malaysia left 21 killed including five children last Friday. A dozen people were still missing after a predawn landslide hit a campsite at an organic farm near the town of Batang Kali just outside the capital Kuala Lumpur.
The authorities said more than 90 people were at the campsite with most of them asleep a mountain casino resort when the landslide struck. Some 61 people had been found safe and rescued.
People inspect the damage after a landslide in Batang Kali, Selangor on Dec. 16. (Photo: AFP)
Officials said the farm did not have a license to run the campsite and its operators would be punished if they were found to have broken the law. Landslides are common in Malaysia after heavy rains and can occur after bouts of bad weather.
However, no heavy rains were recorded in the area on the night of the disaster. A deadly mudslide in 1993 brought on by heavy rain caused a 12-story residential building outside the capital to collapse, killing 48 people.
Hundreds of members of seven major religions in South Korea joined an inter-faith memorial service to honor the victims of the tragic Itaewon Halloween stampede in October that left 154 killed. The gathering was held at a plaza near Yongsan-gu Office and Noksapyeong Station in the capital Seoul last Friday.
The participants of the memorial stood in silence at 06:34 pm, the time when the first distress call was made to the official emergency police helpline. People laid down flowers at the venue holding papers with the words “please remember us” written on them.
Leaders of various religious groups join a prayer for the victims of the Halloween stampede tragedy in the South Korean capital Seoul on Dec. 16. (Photo: CPBC)
As many as 100,000 people – mostly in their teens and 20s – had poured into Itaewon's small, winding streets, with eyewitnesses describing scant security and no crowd control.
Witnesses described being trapped in a narrow, sloping alleyway, and scrambling to get out of the suffocating crowd as people piled on top of one another.
China’s communist regime has instructed all Protestant Christians belonging to the state-controlled body, Three-Self Church, to pay tributes to Jiang Zemin, ex-president and former general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party.
The instructions to remember Jiang was passed to national leaders of the Three-Self Church who gathered for a Memorial Conference in Shanghai in the first week of December. They were told all members of the Three-Self Church across China should do the same.
Jiang Zemin (1926-2022), former general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and President of China. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Jiang was general secretary of the CCP from 1989-2002 and President of China from 1993-2003. He died on November 30 this year due to leukemia and multiple organ failures. He was 96.
Jiang’s tenure saw the Communist nation experience remarkable economic growth, the return of Hong Kong from Britain and Macau from Portugal, brutal suppression of the pro-democracy movement, tight control on the state, and widespread human rights abuses including the persecution of religious cults and movements such as Falun Gong.
