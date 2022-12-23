Christmas overshadowed by persecution, economic woes in Asia

Christians in Sri Lanka are bracing for low-key Christmas as the nation still reels from the massive economic crisis. Vendors in Catholic-dominated Negombo have lamented a drastic drop in sales ahead of the Christmas season.

The gloomy mood before the holiday season is common in the country where an economic crisis since July has seen the prices of basic commodities spiral, pushing people into poverty and hunger.

Sebastian Peter, a Sri Lankan Catholic, who sells nativity scenes on roadsides during the Christmas season, says this year business is poor because of the recession that hit the country in July. (Photo: Quintus Colombage/UCAN)

In Negombo, it is a tradition for most Catholics to buy new clothes as gifts for children and relatives. But this year, many are unable to buy and offer Christmas gifts as they struggle to make ends meet amid high inflation and price spirals.

The United Nations World Food Program has warned that an estimated 6.3 million people in Sri Lanka are facing moderate to severe acute food insecurity and about 70 percent of Sri Lanka’s 22 million people are reducing meal sizes.

The authorities in the Philippines have warned drivers to avoid drinking before driving amid a sudden spike in road accidents caused by intoxicated drivers across the country in December.

The National Police Highway Patrol Group and the Land Transportation Office reported that 84 people have died and 1,732 were injured since the beginning of December due to road accidents involving drunk drivers.

Motorists speed past Christmas lanterns and lighted ornaments for sale at a roadside shop in Quezon City, suburban Manila on Dec. 12. (Photo: AFP)

Some 1,356 drivers out of a total of 1,500 involved in road crash incidents tested positive for alcohol intoxication. The police also reported a 73 percent rise in road accidents compared to 2021.

Piston Group, the biggest transport group in the Philippines, called on public transportation drivers to reduce alcohol intake at Christmas parties to avoid road mishaps. The group has disseminated its announcement to all 12,000 members across the country.

Hundreds of indigenous tribal Christians in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh have been forced to abandon their homes and villages due to social boycotts and violence from Hindu radicals.

Aggrieved Christians have urged the authorities last Sunday to take action against local political leaders who they say instigated violence against 300 tribal families in Narayanpur and Kondegaon districts in the Bastar region over the past two months. The extremists publicly beat up and injured many Christians including women and children for refusing to give up Christianity.

India's tribal Christians stage a protest against violent attacks against them in front of the district collector's office in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh state, on Dec. 18. (Photo supplied)

Pastor Moses Logan, president of the Chhattisgarh State Christian Welfare Society, said that violence against local Christians has increased significantly in the past few months with public beatings, and destruction of homes and agricultural crops being the norm.

The rise in attacks was attributed to police inaction as activists accuse them of ignoring the complaints of the victims and siding with the attackers.

A health body co-founded by a priest in Indonesia’s Catholic-majority East Nusa Tenggara province has received an award from an Islamic cultural institute for its commitment to reducing maternal mortality rates.

The Regional Health Advisory Body (BPKD) was initiated in 2008 by Divine Word Father Marcelinus Agot and several public figures. It was officially established in 2013. The group received this year’s Maarif Award last Saturday.

Divine Word Father Marcelinus Agot (third right) receives the Maarif Award in Jakarta on Dec. 17. (Photo supplied)

The award was in recognition of the organization’s social work in helping to reduce maternal mortality rates through maternal care houses built in the complex of community health centers.

The award is named after the late Ahmad Syafi’i Maarif, former head of Muhammadiyah, the second-largest Islamic organization in Indonesia. He also founded the Maarif Institute for Culture and Humanity. Father Agot said the award came as surprise as they always work for humanity in silence.

While Myanmar continues to burn in conflict and crisis due to the repressive military regime, Southeast Asian lawmakers and the United Nations urged the regional bloc ASEAN and other nations to rescue a boatload of Rohingya refugees adrift in the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea for weeks.