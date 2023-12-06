News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Malaysia

Christmas carols draw thousands of Malaysian Christians

With nearly 2,500 participants televised event in Sarawak was 'the largest of its kind in the country'

Some 2,479 participants take part in 'A Christmas Carol, Sarawak in Diversity' event in Sarawak state in Malaysia on Dec. 3.

Some 2,479 participants take part in 'A Christmas Carol, Sarawak in Diversity' event in Sarawak state in Malaysia on Dec. 3. (Photo: The Borneo Post)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 06, 2023 03:23 AM GMT

Updated: December 06, 2023 04:03 AM GMT

A state-sponsored ecumenical Christmas carol program in Malaysia’s Christian-majority Sarawak state drew thousands of participants becoming the largest gathering of its kind in the country, says a report.

A total of 2,479 participants joined in Christmas carol singing during “A Christmas Carol, Sarawak in Diversity” event on Dec. 3, the Borneo Post reported.

The gathering in the Sarawak state capital, Kuching, was registered as the largest Christian gathering of its kind in the Malaysia Book of Records, the report stated.

It was hosted by the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), a focal body for various religious bodies to liaise and interact with state and federal agencies and supported by state-run TV Sarawak.

The program will be aired on the TV Sarawak channel on Dec 23.

The event held in front of the Plaza Merdeka shopping mall was officiated by Sarawak’s Deputy Premier Sim Kui Hian and accompanied by John Sikie Tayai a minister in the Premier’s Department, among others.

Among the dignitaries present were Sarawak’s Deputy Premier Sim Kui Hian, Archbishop Simon Poh of Kuching, and five state cabinet ministers.

Participants sang popular Christmas songs such as O Holy Night, Feliz Navidad, We Wish You a Merry Christmas, Carols of the Bells, Deck the Halls, 12 Days of Christmas, and Last Christmas.

The organizers earlier courted controversy when the Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS), the largest ecumenical forum, declined to take part in the program after TV Sarawak denied its request to replace the song Jingle Bell Rock with O Holy Night.

The state broadcaster had rejected the request to replace the Christmas pop song with a hymn citing “religious elements” and “protocol” from the Film Censorship Board of Malaysia and the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission, the Malay Mail reported.

The state broadcaster’s stance sparked criticism from Christian groups and politicians who said it was a “grave insult” to the community.

Sarawak Premier Abang Abdul Rahman Zohari and Deputy Premier Douglas Uggah Embas intervened to end the stalemate and the changes requested by ACS were implemented, the Borneo Post reported.

Malaysia is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation with a population estimated at 32 million people. Sarawak is the largest among 13 states and the only state with a Christian-majority population.

About 60 percent of  Malaysians are Muslims, 20 percent are Buddhists, 10 percent are Christians and 6.3 percent are Hindus, according to 2018 government figures.

Most Malaysian Christians live in two states — Sarawak and Sabah — in the Malaysian part of the Borneo Island.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

FBI director spars with GOP senators about memo targeting Catholics FBI director spars with GOP senators about memo targeting Catholics
Sacraments, strategy help Catholics stay sober, say experts Sacraments, strategy help Catholics stay sober, say experts
Pilgrims progress on the road to India's Old Goa Pilgrims progress on the road to India's Old Goa
17 people killed in Philippines bus accident 17 people killed in Philippines bus accident
Detained Iran protesters raped, assaulted: Amnesty Detained Iran protesters raped, assaulted: Amnesty
Christmas carols draw thousands of Malaysian Christians Christmas carols draw thousands of Malaysian Christians
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Ketapang

Diocese of Ketapang

Ketapang diocese covers 35,300 square kilometers and includes the district of Ketapang in West Kalimantan province. The

Read more
Diocese of Phu Cuong

Diocese of Phu Cuong

In a land area of 9,543.35 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the whole provinces of Binh Duong and Tay

Read more
Archdiocese of Agra

Archdiocese of Agra

Archdiocese of Agra covers 14 civil districts of northern India's Uttar Pradesh state and two districts of neighboring

Read more
Diocese of Kannur

Diocese of Kannur

Kannur diocese covers the territory of Kannur and Kasargode districts of Kerala which comprises an area of 4,988 square

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.