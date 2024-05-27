News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Christians wary of Bangladeshi PM’s ‘Christian State’ remarks

Archbishop says plot alleged by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is neither supported nor accepted by Christians
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is seen in this file image.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is seen in this file image. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: May 27, 2024 09:09 AM GMT
Updated: May 27, 2024 10:01 AM GMT

Top Christian organizations have expressed surprise and shock after Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina accused Christians of plotting to carve out a "Christian state" of their own by taking parts of Bangladesh and Myanmar.

“We, the Christians of Bangladesh, and their leaders — the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Bangladesh (CBCB) and the United Forum of Churches (UFCB) are surprised and worried,” said a joint statement issued on May 26.

In today's globalized and secularized world, the idea of a ‘Christian state’ is absurd, said the statement signed by Archbishop Bejoy N. D’Cruze of Dhaka, the president of CBCB and UFCB.

The reaction came after Hasina, made the remarks while presiding over a meeting of 14-Party Grand Alliance on May 23.

"Like East Timor... they will carve out a Christian country taking parts of Bangladesh [Chattogram] and Myanmar with a base in the Bay of Bengal," national English newspaper The Daily Star quoted Hasina as saying on May 24.

She said the government is under pressure to allow a foreign government to use a base in the Bay of Bengal, which she rejected without naming the country.

"Many have their eyes on this place. There is no controversy here, no conflict. I won't let that happen. This is also one of my crimes [in their eyes]," she said, adding that this is why the Awami League government is always in trouble.

D’ Cruze said Christians always support efforts to safeguard the sovereignty of Bangladesh, noting that Christians fought for the independence of the country from Pakistan [in 1971] and made vital contributions to nation-building.

The alleged plot is neither supported nor accepted by Christians, he said.

However, he also said that some opportunists may grab this opportunity to destroy the existing harmony in Bangladesh given the PM’s statement.

“Therefore, I draw the attention of the authorities to see that the Christian community may not face any difficulty or insecurity; if there is any need, protection should be given to the Christian community,” D’Cruze added.

Hasina’s remarks raised the eyebrows of political and security analysts, with some saying it is still unclear why the premier made such remarks now.

"What we know about is some level of insurgency in Bandarban and that the Kukis and Chins had been demanding their rights. Some may be Christians, but their demand is not for a Christian state," security analyst and former air commodore Ishfaq Ilahi Choudhury told UCA News.

Choudhury referred to an upsurge in militancy by the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), including violence, bank robberies, and kidnappings in Bandarban, one of the three hill districts in southeast Bangladesh bordered by India and Myanmar, in recent months.

He explained that the grievances of the Kuki Chin people, a collective of smaller ethnic groups, stem from their deprivation and denial of rights by numerically dominant Buddhist groups like Chakma on the hills.

The government needs to ensure their rights including land rights as detailed in the 1997 Peace Accord, he said.

He pointed out that some Christian-majority ethnic groups in Myanmar are fighting for autonomy, democracy and rights, and not a ‘Christian State.’

In Indian states like Manipur and Nagaland, ethnic groups are demanding lawful rights, he said, adding it is impossible to establish states based on religion in today’s world.

Another international expert, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Hasina’s remarks might target the US government, which has put huge pressure on the ruling Awami League to hold free and fair elections ahead of the Jan. 7 polls.

The AL won the controversial election by a landslide, defying diplomatic pressure from the US and Western governments, including a restrictive visa policy for undermining the election process.

Before the election, Hasina alleged that her government faced US ire for refusing to let it have a naval base on St. Martin’s Island in the Bay of Bengal.

Earlier, the US government sanctioned several top officials of the anti-terror agency Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) for violation of human rights, including extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

On May 21, the US State Department imposed visa sanctions on former army chief General (retired) Aziz Ahmed and his family members for “significant corruption.”

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

"It is not clear if the Prime Minister made the statement targeting the US," the expert told UCA News, adding that if the statement is political, there will be “political implications.”

“It is better to avoid making statements of such sensitivity,” he added.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Lucas Dau Ze Jeimphaung of Lashio, Myanmar
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Augustinus Jong-soo Kim of Daejeon, Korea
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Kollamparampil of Jagdalpur , India
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Felix Anthony Machado  of Vasai , India
Read More...
Latest News
Church opposes Indian state diluting liquor laws
Church opposes Indian state diluting liquor laws
The continued marginalization of Malaysian Indians
The continued marginalization of Malaysian Indians
Sri Lankan Catholics help celebrate Buddhist festival
Sri Lankan Catholics help celebrate Buddhist festival
Alarm over China’s disappearing online content
Alarm over China’s disappearing online content
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.