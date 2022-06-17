Christians under siege in India, Myanmar

Rising attacks against Christians have triggered alarm in India and Myanmar.
Updated: June 17, 2022 12:21 PM GMT
A Christian group in India has called on the federal government and the judiciary to take immediate steps to curb the rising persecution of Christians. The New Delhi-based United Christian Forum has recorded 207 cases of persecution of Christians this year. The figure was 505 cases in 2021.
Some 57 attacks against Christians occurred in May alone. Apart from physical assaults, Christians endured vandalism, violence against women, forcible closure of churches, disruption of prayers and social ostracism. Most attacks originated from provinces ruled by the far right BJP party.
The UCF pointed out that most cases were related to false allegations over religious conversions. Places of worship and prayer meetings were attacked by religious extremists. Victims say the attackers often act with impunity as local authorities and police turn a blind eye to threats and attacks on Christians.
In the meanwhile India is witnessing large scale protests over a controversial army recruitment scheme brought by the government to replace existing induction. Youths are on the streets damaging public properties and demanding they be given full scale jobs and not temporary ones.
Indian Catholics pray during an annual rally on Palm Sunday in New Delhi on April 4, 2017. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA News)
A Catholic church and a few civilian homes were burned down by military troops in Kayah state of eastern Myanmar in the latest attack against Christians. Soldiers set ablaze St. Matthew Church in Dognekhu Parish of Loikaw Diocese on Wednesday.
Soldiers had encamped inside the church and burned it down along with several homes before leaving the area. The attack came amid intense fighting between the military and Karenni National Defense Force in Phrosuo and Demoso townships.
St. Matthew Church in Dognekhu village of Loikaw Diocese seen soon after it was destroyed in a fire started by Myanmar's military junta on June 15. (Photo supplied)
The military has targeted nine Catholic churches in Laikaw Diocese with artillery shelling and airstrikes since May. Areas in other states with sizeable Christian populations have also come under deadly attacks.
The military has devastated Catholic villages in Bamar Buddhist majority-regions, killing innocent civilians and livestock while burning down homes. The worst attack on May 23 last year left Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Loikaw severely damaged, four Catholics dead and eight wounded in artillery shelling.
Activists in Sri Lanka have dismissed allegations from Prasanna Ranatunga, Sri Lankan minister of housing and urban development, that Catholic clergy and Buddhist monks were behind riots that erupted on May 9 following an attack on peaceful protesters by pro-government supporters.
During a parliament speech, Ranatunga claimed Cardinal Macolm Ranjith and senior Buddhist monk Venerable Sobitha Thera influenced people to attack properties of cabinet ministers during the riots.
A student gestures in front of riot police during a demonstration demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country's crippling economic crisis in Colombo on May 21. (Photo: AFP)
The Coalition of Catholic Lay Organizations said it was displeased that the minister made a false statement and asserted that religious leaders have always stood for peace and non-violence despite the chaotic situation in the country.
Amid the worst economic crisis since independence, nationwide protests have demanded the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as millions suffer a shortage of daily essentials, medicines and food.
Minority Hindus in Bangladesh fear a backlash after tens of thousands of Muslims marched on the streets and the house of a Hindu family was vandalized over blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad by a spokesperson of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
Millions of Muslims across cities in Asia marched after weekly prayers last Friday to condemn derogatory comments about the prophet and his youngest wife during a recent television debate.
Islamist activists shout anti-India slogans during a demonstration in Dhaka on June 10 to protest against Indian politician Nupur Sharma after she made incendiary remarks about the Prophet Muhammad. (Photo: AFP)
On Sunday, following a rally, a Muslim mob attacked a Hindu house in Bagerhat district of southern Bangladesh. No one was hurt in the violence as family members fled but the incident sparked panic among Hindus in the area.
In India, police fired at Muslim protesters in the eastern state of Jharkhand, leaving two dead. In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, police arrested about 109 protesters and razed a house of a Muslim activist with a bulldozer.
Catholic bishops in the Philippines have announced that parishes across the country will build mental health centers for communities to provide psychological and spiritual support amid a rise in suicide cases.
The latest report from the Philippines Statistics Authority showed suicide rose by almost 30 percent in the first quarter of 2022. Camillian priest Father Dan Cancino of the Episcopal Commission on Healthcare said that mental health has become a priority for the church due to a sharp rise in suicide cases in recent months.
Suicides in the Philippines rose by almost 30 percent in the first quarter of 2022. (Photo: Pixabay)
Mental health experts have blamed the government for failing to respond to the pandemic that devastated the country’s economy, causing socioeconomic suffering and mental distress for millions.
Official figures showed that suicide was ranked the 27th most common cause of death in 2020, particularly among those aged 30-40. An average of 4,383 cases of intentional harm were recorded in 2021, an increase of 854 from 2020.
A Catholic museum in South Korea has launched an art exhibition to highlight the destruction of wars, especially rights violations and the suffering of children. The exhibition with the theme “Peace for Children” began at Seosomun Shrine History Museum on Sunday. It will run until August 28.
The display showcases artworks from 14 Korean artists on themes of war, human rights and innocent children. Church officials said the exhibition project was conceived in 2015 but took years to materialize for various reasons including the Covid-19 pandemic.
Church leaders attend the opening of the 'Peace for Children' art exhibition at Seosomun Shrine History Museum in Seoul, South Korea, on June 12. (Photo: CPBC)
The project was inspired by the tragic death of Syrian refugee child Alan Kurdi in 2015 that highlighted the extreme suffering of children due to war.
Artist Lim Young-seon said the tragedy shocked and inspired him to take up art to denounce war. His artwork titled Love your neighbor as yourself conveys the message that war leaves indelible scars on children's bodies and minds for the rest of their lives.
Rights groups have expressed dismay after a court in Cambodia handed down jail terms of five to eight years to 60 supporters of a banned opposition party.
Phnom Penh Municipal Court on Tuesday found the supporters of the Cambodian National Rescue Party guilty of incitement, conspiracy and treason. Some 27 convicts are in exile and were tried in absentia.
Cambodian-US human rights advocate Theary Seng, dressed as Lady Liberty, is arrested by police after being found guilty of treason in her trial in front of Phnom Penh Municipal Court on June 14. (Photo: AFP)
Among those convicted was American-Khmer lawyer and Khmer Bible editor Theary Seng, who arrived outside the court dressed as Lady Liberty wearing a crown with “Freedom” written on it. Seng was arrested shortly after the court delivered the verdict.
Rights groups said the charges against supporters of the CNRP were politically motivated and part of wider crackdown against dissent and political rivals by Cambodia’s authoritarian Prime Minister Hun Sen. The courts dissolved the CNRP in 2017, forcing many of its leaders to flee abroad.
Police in Indonesia’s East Java province arrested a key leader of an Islamic extremist group accused of promoting Islamic caliphate ideology in schools. The arrest was made days after Islamic hardliners organized large motorcycle rallies across the country calling for a caliphate.
Police arrested the unnamed 74-year-old Muslim man on Monday and charged him with treason and hoax cases. The suspect is known as the so-called education minister of a hardline group responsible for spreading the extremist ideology in affiliated schools.
Members of hardline Islamic organization Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia hold a demonstration rejecting the election of President Joko Widodo and calling for the establishment of an Islamic caliphate during a rally in Malang on Java island on Oct. 19, 2014. (Photo: AFP)
The group, Khilafatul Muslimin, is believed to be an offshoot of Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia, an extremist organization banned in 2017 by the Indonesian government after calling for an Islamic caliphate.
At least 30 schools in various parts of Indonesia were affiliated with the outfit. Earlier police arrested five leaders of the group for their involvement in the rallies.
The new president of Timor-Leste has expressed concerns that the Catholic-majority nation’s budget fails to prioritize support to the poor and vulnerable who are most affected by natural disasters and the global economic slowdown.
Jose Ramos-Horta reacted to the budget on Monday, shortly after he promulgated the law on the Major Choices Plan for 2023 after it was approved by the government and parliament.
Jose Ramos-Horta gestures during a press conference in Dili on April 21 after a landslide victory in Timor-Leste's presidential election. (Photo: AFP)
He said he will ask the Court of Appeal to review the allocation of funds. Though the budget ratification authority is vested with the government and parliament, the president said he has the right to offer his opinion.
Ramos-Horta specifically criticized the allocation of 1 billion US dollars for the creation of a new fund for war veterans out of a total budget of 3.1 billion US dollars by 2023. The funds are part of a pledge by the government-backed political parties that supported Francisco Guterres, who was defeated by Ramos-Horta in April's presidential election.
The Catholic Church in Singapore has paid tribute to a prominent French missionary who served in the city-state for 39 years and was known for his unwavering love for lepers and the blind.
Singapore Archdiocese posted a message and photos on social media to remember Father Casimir-Jean Saleilles, a member of Paris Foreign Missions Society on his 106th death anniversary on Wednesday.
French MEP missionary Father Casimir-Jean Saleilles is hailed for serving lepers and blind people in Singapore during his 39 years of missionary service. (Photo: Singapore Archdiocese)
Father Saleilles arrived in Singapore in 1877 and for first four years he served in St. Joseph’s Church. From 1881 to 1911, he was parish priest of the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and hailed for the construction of the beautiful neo-Gothic style present church that opened in 1901.
Father Saleilles became involved in the hospital apostolate and frequently visited patients to provide spiritual and psychological support. He also visited hospitals for lepers and the blind, and thanks to his great services some inmates became Catholics.
