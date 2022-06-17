Christians under siege in India, Myanmar

A Catholic church and a few civilian homes were burned down by military troops in Kayah state of eastern Myanmar in the latest attack against Christians. Soldiers set ablaze St. Matthew Church in Dognekhu Parish of Loikaw Diocese on Wednesday.

Soldiers had encamped inside the church and burned it down along with several homes before leaving the area. The attack came amid intense fighting between the military and Karenni National Defense Force in Phrosuo and Demoso townships.

St. Matthew Church in Dognekhu village of Loikaw Diocese seen soon after it was destroyed in a fire started by Myanmar's military junta on June 15. (Photo supplied)

The military has targeted nine Catholic churches in Laikaw Diocese with artillery shelling and airstrikes since May. Areas in other states with sizeable Christian populations have also come under deadly attacks.

The military has devastated Catholic villages in Bamar Buddhist majority-regions, killing innocent civilians and livestock while burning down homes. The worst attack on May 23 last year left Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Loikaw severely damaged, four Catholics dead and eight wounded in artillery shelling.

Activists in Sri Lanka have dismissed allegations from Prasanna Ranatunga, Sri Lankan minister of housing and urban development, that Catholic clergy and Buddhist monks were behind riots that erupted on May 9 following an attack on peaceful protesters by pro-government supporters.

During a parliament speech, Ranatunga claimed Cardinal Macolm Ranjith and senior Buddhist monk Venerable Sobitha Thera influenced people to attack properties of cabinet ministers during the riots.

A student gestures in front of riot police during a demonstration demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country's crippling economic crisis in Colombo on May 21. (Photo: AFP)

The Coalition of Catholic Lay Organizations said it was displeased that the minister made a false statement and asserted that religious leaders have always stood for peace and non-violence despite the chaotic situation in the country.

Amid the worst economic crisis since independence, nationwide protests have demanded the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as millions suffer a shortage of daily essentials, medicines and food.

Minority Hindus in Bangladesh fear a backlash after tens of thousands of Muslims marched on the streets and the house of a Hindu family was vandalized over blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad by a spokesperson of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Millions of Muslims across cities in Asia marched after weekly prayers last Friday to condemn derogatory comments about the prophet and his youngest wife during a recent television debate.

Islamist activists shout anti-India slogans during a demonstration in Dhaka on June 10 to protest against Indian politician Nupur Sharma after she made incendiary remarks about the Prophet Muhammad. (Photo: AFP)

On Sunday, following a rally, a Muslim mob attacked a Hindu house in Bagerhat district of southern Bangladesh. No one was hurt in the violence as family members fled but the incident sparked panic among Hindus in the area.

In India, police fired at Muslim protesters in the eastern state of Jharkhand, leaving two dead. In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, police arrested about 109 protesters and razed a house of a Muslim activist with a bulldozer.

Catholic bishops in the Philippines have announced that parishes across the country will build mental health centers for communities to provide psychological and spiritual support amid a rise in suicide cases.

The latest report from the Philippines Statistics Authority showed suicide rose by almost 30 percent in the first quarter of 2022. Camillian priest Father Dan Cancino of the Episcopal Commission on Healthcare said that mental health has become a priority for the church due to a sharp rise in suicide cases in recent months.

Suicides in the Philippines rose by almost 30 percent in the first quarter of 2022. (Photo: Pixabay)

Mental health experts have blamed the government for failing to respond to the pandemic that devastated the country’s economy, causing socioeconomic suffering and mental distress for millions.

Official figures showed that suicide was ranked the 27th most common cause of death in 2020, particularly among those aged 30-40. An average of 4,383 cases of intentional harm were recorded in 2021, an increase of 854 from 2020.

A Catholic museum in South Korea has launched an art exhibition to highlight the destruction of wars, especially rights violations and the suffering of children. The exhibition with the theme “Peace for Children” began at Seosomun Shrine History Museum on Sunday. It will run until August 28.