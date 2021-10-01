Christians under attack across Asia

A Sri Lankan Buddhist monk, Gnanasara Thero of the hardline Bodu Bala Sena or Buddhist Power Force has been accused of spreading hatred against minority Muslims. He recently said that the mastermind of the Easter Sunday attacks in 2019 was Allah and warned of a similar terrorist attack in the future.

He also described Muslims as “walking bombs”. Opposition lawmaker Mujibur Rahman said a complaint was filed with the Criminal Investigations Department after the monk made controversial remarks during television and social media programs. Earlier, church officials demanded an inquiry following the sensational claim by the monk.

Sri Lankan Buddhist monk Ven. Gnanasara Thero at a magistrates' court following an arrest warrant for his alleged hate crime against Muslims in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in June 2017. (Photo: AFP)

For years, Gnanasara Thero has been accused of hate crimes and triggering anti-Muslim violence as the leader of an extremist group. He was sentenced to six months in prison for criminally intimidating a person inside a court in 2016 and was granted a presidential pardon.

Sri Lanka has seen a series of anti-Muslim violence targeting Muslim houses, businesses and worship places since 2009.

Christians and rights activists in Pakistan have criticized a controversial court judgment on child conversion cases.

Last week Justice Tariq Nadeem of Lahore High Court rejected a petition from Gulzar Masih, a Catholic rickshaw driver from Faisalabad, who sought to get back his 14-year-old daughter Chashman, who was allegedly abducted and forcibly converted by a Muslim man, Muhammad Usman, in July. The judge said Islam does not set an age limit for conversion and noted Prophet Ali converted to Islam when he was only 10.

The Centre for Social Justice holds a Sept. 28 press conference urging the Religious Affairs Ministry to reconsider its stance on the anti-forced conversion bill. (Photo supplied)

Christians slammed the ruling and despised “the sickening stone age society” where the weak are crushed in the name of religion. The Center for Legal Aid Assistance and Settlement in the UK said separation of underage girls in the name of Islam is totally unacceptable.

It noted that abduction, forced conversion, rape and forced marriage are imminent threats to minority Christian and Hindu women and girls in Pakistan, and these are open violations of the human rights treaties ratified by Pakistan.

A Catholic archbishop in Indonesia’s Christian-majority East Nussa Tenggara province dismissed news reports accusing him of backing a controversial dam project. Last Saturday Archbishop Vincentius Sensi Potokota of Ende said that he takes a neutral position to avoid controversy and expressed hope for compromise over the dam project.

The Indonesian government intends to construct a dam costing 100 million US dollars in Negekeo district by 2024, stating that it aims to irrigate 6,000 hectares of rice fields.

Archbishop Vincentius Sensi Potokoa of Ende (left) holds a machete during a gathering of indigenous Catholics in East Nusa Tenggara province. (Photo: UCA News)

However, local communities, mostly Catholics, have protested against the dam as they say it runs over the land of their ancestral burial grounds. The dam project is the second controversial project that has raised eyebrows in East Nussa Tenggara province in recent times.

The government came under fire after it announced in July the construction of a tourism project on Indonesia’s “Jurassic Park” on Rinca Island, which is one of the last remaining habitats of the endangered Komodo dragons.

Catholic groups in the Philippines have formed a coalition to fight for clean and national elections next year. Halalang Marangal 2022 translated into Honorable Elections 2022, aims to stop election fraud, vote buying and manipulation of public opinion through fake news.

Coalition members include the Christian Businessmen and Professionals, De La Salle Brothers Philippines, Network for Justice and Compassion and the Philippine Misereor Partnership. The group aims to counter fake news on social media which can manipulate voters and pose serious threats to the polls.

Protesters in Manila shout slogans accusing the government of rigging mid-term elections in this May 17, 2019 photo. A new coalition of faith-based and other Catholic organizations aims to promote clean and honest elections in next year’s presidential polls. (Photo: AFP)

The presidential election is poised to become a fierce battle between the ruling PDP-Laban party of President Rodrigo Duterte and the opposition. Duterte’s tenure as president since 2016 has been marred by controversies and human rights violations including a deadly anti-drug war, failing economy and degrading tirades against individuals and organizations.

Duterte will run for vice president while promoting his daughter for president. He is accused of using social media trolls to spread fake news to malign his opponents.

Authorities in Cambodia have limited the celebration of the annual Pchum Ben festival amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.