Christians under attack across Asia

Catholics in China have welcomed a new bishop under the Sino-Vatican agreement. Franciscan Father Francis Cui Qingqi was ordained bishop of Wuhan Diocese in central China’s Hubei province on Wednesday.

He is the sixth Chinese bishop ordained with the approval of both the communist state and the Church since deal was signed in 2018 and renewed for another two years in 2020. 57 year old Father Cui has been the administrator of Wuhan Diocese and parish priest of St. Joseph Cathedral since 2012 and deputy secretary of the state-sanctioned bishops' conference since 2016.

Father Francis Cui Qingqi, 57, was ordained as the bishop of Wuhan in central China on Sept. 8 under a deal the Vatican and China signed on bishops’ appointments in 2018 and renewed in 2020. (Photo: chinacatholic.cn)

Wuhan Diocese had been without a bishop since Bishop Bernardine Dong Guangqing died in May 2007. The Vatican says the agreement on bishop appointments seeks to ease tension and unify the state-approved and underground churches.

Critics claim Chinese authorities are exploiting the deal to silence the Vatican on serious human rights violations and the persecution of minorities including Christians.

A Christian lawmaker, Jamshed Thomas and New Hope Church of Pakistan have distributed ration packs to help around hundred families, mostly day laborers, affected by a mob attack on a Hindu temple in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

A Muslim mob attacked the Siddhi Vinayak temple in August, burned down parts of it and damaged idols after a court granted bail to a Hindu boy in a blasphemy case. The government has restored the temple and constructed a boundary wall with barbed wire and security cameras for protection.

A Christian lawmaker and a local church distribute ration packs to families affected by a mob attack on a Hindu temple at Bhong city in Pakistan. (Photo supplied)

Christian generosity comes against the backdrop of a mob attack on a church in Punjab. On August 29, laborers demolished the cross from the Church of the Nazarene in Tibba Sultanpur town following objection from angry Muslims.

The church has 80 members and is the only place of worship for Christians in the area.

Hindu extremists have attacked a Christian pastor in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh. Pastor Harish Sahu and his companions were called to the police station after radicals lodged a complaint over alleged religious conversion.

They were abused and manhandled inside the station. Police arrested several attackers after one of the victims filed a case. The violence came a week after another Pastor Kawalsingh Prasate was beaten by a Hindu mob of over 100 people in his house in Kabirdham district. He was also accused of religious conversions.

Christian leaders submit a memorandum to Chhattisgarh’s district collector and chief minister on Sept. 2 informing them about Christian persecution in the state. (Photo supplied)

Accusations and violence against pastors and Christians over religious conversion are common in Hindu-majority India. Such attacks have significantly increased since the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in 2014.

Several BJP-ruled states have enacted stringent and discriminatory anti-conversion laws.

A deadly fire engulfed an overcrowded prison near Indonesian capital Jakarta on Wednesday, leaving at least 41 inmates dead and over 70 injured.

The blaze ravaged a small prison block containing at least 122 inmates, mostly drug, terrorism and murder convicts. Among the victims were a Portuguese and a South African national, and most of them were found locked in their cells. Set up in 1972, the prison housed about 2,100 inmates, almost four times its capacity.

Police and hospital officials store the body bags of victims at a morgue in a general hospital in Tangerang on Sept. 8 after a prison fire broke out and killed 41 inmates. (Photo: AFP)

Meanwhile, Indonesian police have arrested 10 people suspected of attacking a mosque of Ahmadi Muslims in West Kalimantan province on September 3. At least 200 local Muslims attacked the mosque after Friday prayers, forcing police and soldiers to evacuate 72 Ahmadi followers.

Hardline Sunni Muslims often attack Ahmadis, terming them blasphemers because they don’t accept Muhammad as the last prophet.

Myanmar’s military junta released ultranationalist, anti-Muslim Buddhist monk Ashin Wirathu on Monday after all charges against him were dropped without any reason.