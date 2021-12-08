X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier.

Iraq

Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq

Their numerical decline makes it worse in a country riven by political sectarianism

Ben Joseph

Ben Joseph

Published: December 08, 2021 05:08 AM GMT

Updated: December 08, 2021 05:16 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?

Dec 6, 2021
2

China backs Cambodia's bid to produce Covid vaccines

Dec 6, 2021
3

Hong Kong's new bishop promises bridge building, healing

Dec 6, 2021
4

Cambodian Church cheers first deacon from ethnic Bunong

Dec 7, 2021
5

Ending violence against women and children

Dec 6, 2021
6

Hindu mob attacks Catholic school in northern India

Dec 7, 2021
7

Thai authorities rescue enslaved Myanmar migrant worker

Dec 7, 2021
8

Blasphemy laws lead to bloodbath in Pakistan

Dec 6, 2021
9

Philippine cops nab three for Jesuit hospital doctor's murder

Dec 6, 2021
10

Thai court's marriage ruling riles LGBTQ activists

Dec 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq

Iraqi Christians chant during the inauguration ceremony for the new bell at the Syriac Christian church of Mar Tuma in the country's second city of Mosul in Nineveh province on Sept. 18. (Photo: AFP)

The minority Christians in Iraq want to be part of the social mainstream but its political system continues to yield to the sectarian calls of majority Muslims, challenging both the democratic process and social integration.  

Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, the patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church, has been a stern opponent of the sectarian mentality. He criticized the US-introduced "quota system" in Iraq as the war-torn nation completed recounting of contested ballot boxes of the October polls on Nov 30.

According to Cardinal Sako, the main obstacle to the democratic process is the sectarian mentality, which is reflected in the quota system under which electoral seats are divided on an ethno-religious basis in parliament as also positions in public institutions.

The sectarianism feeds "corruption, poverty, unemployment and illiteracy," Cardinal Sako said in a message to the Iraqi communist party, which held its national conclave recently.

Though the sectarian quota system or muhasasa was introduced by the US after it occupied the Middle Eastern nation in 2003, its foundations were laid out by Iraqi opposition at the beginning of the 1990s.

With a view to toppling long-time leader Saddam Hussein, the opposition envisioned a system of proportional representation for Iraq’s Sunni, Shia, the Kurdish and other ethno-sectarian groups, including Christians.

The Christian minority has been reduced to less than 500,000, according to data from the patriarchate

Under the muhasasa system, the country has a Kurdish president, a Shia prime minister and a Sunni speaker of parliament to represent the country's three main social groups

Only nine of the 329 seats in the Council of Representatives in the country of 40.2 million people are allocated to minorities. Five seats go to Christians.

In the Iraqi Council of Representatives, quota seats for Christian minorities are allotted in the provinces of Baghdad, Nineveh, Erbil and Duhok. In the Kurdistan Region, five seats are designated for Christians in the region’s parliament.

When the Islamic State took over Mosul in mid-2014, the group offered Christians three choices: convert to Islam, pay Jizyah (Islamic tax) or leave the country. Most of them opted for the third option and fled the conflict-stricken nation.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

In the 1990s, the Christian population in Iraq exceeded 1.5 million, accounting for 3 percent of the Iraqi population. The number dwindled during the US-led invasion and the occupation by the IS.

The Christian minority has been reduced to less than 500,000, according to data from the patriarchate.

There are 14 Christian sects in Iraq and most live in Baghdad, the plains of northern Nineveh province and the self-run Kurdistan region.

Chaldeans are the most prominent, up to 80 percent, and are in communion with the Roman Catholic Church. The Chaldean Church traces its root to the Church of the East in Mesopotamia, which emerged in the early centuries after Jesus Christ.

The Syriacs make up about 10 percent of Iraqi Christians. The Assyrians, following the Assyrian Church of the East, are 5 percent.

Although sectarian violence in the country has ebbed significantly, the muhasasa has caused lasting damage and obliterated national unity among Iraqis. Shias and Sunnis and other minorities take part in elections because they fear one another.

Iraq’s independent election commission announced the final results of the October polls on Nov. 30 following weeks of recounting and allegations by the losing parties.

The polls, originally scheduled to be held in May 2022, are the fifth since the toppling of the Saddam Hussein government by a US-led war in 2003

The political bloc led by Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr emerged as the winner.  Five seats changed as a result of recounting and the political bloc, the Sadrist Movement, led by al-Sadr, a prominent Shia cleric, won a total of 73 out of the 329 seats.

Al-Fatah Alliance, affiliated with the Popular Mobilisation Forces, got 17 seats. The number for the Taqadum, or Progress Party, headed by current speaker of parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi, a Sunni, remained the same, 37 seats.

Former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki’s State of Law party lost two seats and got 33 seats. The Kurdistan Democratic Party secured 31 seats, and 18 seats went to the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

Iraq held a snap election on Oct. 10 as demanded by anti-government protesters. The results were delayed due to a lengthy manual recount over voter fraud allegations made by a few political parties.

The polls, originally scheduled to be held in May 2022, are the fifth since the toppling of the Saddam Hussein government by a US-led war in 2003.

Government formation is a lengthy process in Iraq involving complex negotiations with multi-ethnic groups. It is expected to take months until a new government is established in the war-torn country, which Pope Francis visited in March at the peak of the pandemic.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Laudato Si' Action Platform to integrate encyclical into church life
Laudato Si' Action Platform to integrate encyclical into church life
Kenyan Bishops seek decisive action on climate change
Kenyan Bishops seek decisive action on climate change
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
Support Us

Latest News

Indian Catholics want probe into latest nun suicide
Dec 8, 2021
Indonesian policeman faces jail over girlfriend's abortions
Dec 8, 2021
The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception
Dec 8, 2021
Indian prelate seeks end to violence against Christians
Dec 8, 2021
Philippines bans fireworks again at Christmas
Dec 8, 2021
Korean Christmas carol promotion draws ire from Buddhists
Dec 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception
Dec 8, 2021
Christmas and our own life's journey
Dec 7, 2021
India's arrest of Kashmiri rights activist is deeply concerning
Dec 7, 2021
Ending violence against women and children
Dec 6, 2021
Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?
Dec 6, 2021

Features

Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Dec 8, 2021
Civic freedoms under attack across Asia
Dec 8, 2021
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners
Dec 8, 2021
Blasphemy laws lead to bloodbath in Pakistan
Dec 6, 2021
Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Dec 3, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope prays for the sick urges Catholics to be humble like Mary

Pope prays for the sick, urges Catholics to be humble like Mary
Hong Kong finally installs its new Catholic bishop

Hong Kong finally installs its new Catholic bishop
African Church embarks on the synodal path

African Church embarks on the synodal path
A voice cries out

A voice cries out
Vaccinated congregations ecclesial contracts and Church unity

Vaccinated congregations, ecclesial contracts and Church unity
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.