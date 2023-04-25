News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Christians slam Pakistan’s ‘faulty’ census

Many members of various minority groups, including Christians, are not being counted, they claim

A Christian activist monitors a census team at Amato Colony of Sahiwal, Punjab province of Pakistan on April 11

A Christian activist monitors a census team at Amato Colony of Sahiwal, Punjab province of Pakistan on March 11. (Photo supplied)

Kamran Chaudhry

By Kamran Chaudhry

Published: April 25, 2023 08:32 AM GMT

Updated: April 25, 2023 10:00 AM GMT

Christian leaders in Pakistan have slammed the ongoing national census saying the questionnaires were erratic and accused the enumerators of not counting many members of minority groups.

“Many parish houses [parsonages] have been skipped. Maybe they thought no one stays in churches. Since every parish has at least three priests, at least 40 people will be missing in the count [in the city],” Father Mario Rodrigues, rector of St. Patrick’s High School in Karachi, the country’s largest city, told UCA News.

The population in the port city stands at more than 16.5 million as per the seventh national population and housing census that started last month.

Christian leaders like Rodrigues in Karachi and those in other cities have issued a series of allegations against the first-ever digital census including undercounting, faulty questionaries, and delaying tactics.

Based on the latest data, the state-run Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said the current population of the country is estimated at 235 million. The agency did not reveal data on the religious minorities in the predominantly Muslim country.

The bureau initially planned to hold the census from March 1- April 1, but it was later extended to April 30, media reports say. The field activities were halted on April 20 for the Eid-ul-Fitr festival and will resume on April 26.

"“The usual lack of transparency is an attempt to undercount Christians of Pakistan"

Anglican Bishop Humphrey Sarfaraz Peter of Peshawar Diocese, in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, alleged the bureau has been adopting delaying tactics to undercount Christians.

“The usual lack of transparency is an attempt to undercount Christians of Pakistan who are the biggest and most vocal religious minority in the country. Tribal Christians of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province were mostly skipped in the last census as well,” Peter said.

The last national census of 2017 showed Pakistan had 2.6 million Christians who made up 1.27 percent of a population of 207 million. Hindus were at 1.73 percent.

Majid Abel, executive secretary of the Presbyterian Church of Pakistan accused the bureau of engaging insufficient and untrained staff in the census process leading to undercounting.

“The entire population with its religious, ethnic, caste, gender or racial identity must be reflected in the results which should be available at the union council level. People must be allowed to identify the missed population,” he said.

On April 17, the Lahore-based Center for Social Justice (CSJ) and Peoples Commission for Minorities Rights voiced grievances over irregularities in the census and demanded remedies.

“In violation of the instructions, the census enumerators have used an incomplete and different paper questionnaire instead of [computer] tablets to collect household data at least in four cities including Lahore,” CSJ executive director, Peter Jacob,  told a press conference.

He also said the standard questionnaire omitted columns on Baha’i and Kailash, both among 18 state-recognized religious groups.

"Usage of multiple census forms will create confusion"

The bureau "neglected rigidly the necessary aspects of preparation. This is an injustice and a betrayal of the nation,” Jacob said, adding that the census must continue until these issues are addressed.

The standard census form provides columns for religious groups in seven categories including Muslim, Christian, Hindu Jati, Ahmadi, Scheduled Cast, Sikh, and Parsi. The unnamed minority groups are lumped together in the “others” category.  

Peter Jacob, a Catholic, said that the enumerators used a second paper questionnaire that skipped the categories of religion, transgender, and disability. He claimed CSJ volunteers who were engaged in a census awareness campaign in 24 districts reported the discrepancy.

Anglican pastor Emanuel Khokhar, dean of Raiwind diocese in Punjab province, claimed a third questionnaire was used.

“The original one mentions Christians as Masihi while this one refers to us as Isai. Usage of multiple census forms will create confusion. It was revoked at least in our locality after local Christians protested but this is a dangerous trend,” he said.

Ashiknaz Khokhar, a Christian youth activist and census observer in Sahiwal, Punjab province, alleged that 30 Christian brick kiln families in city suburbs were not counted.

On April 11, Pakistan Minority Rights Commission secretary-general Roheel Zafar Shahi filed a complaint with the government about the “incomplete census” of the Bahar Colony, home to 350 churches and around 50,000 Christians in Lahore.

Christians from Youhanabad, the largest Christian colony in Lahore with some 150,000 residents, also made similar allegations.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

True religion frees us for 'life in the Spirit' True religion frees us for 'life in the Spirit'
Indonesian diocese opposes Komodo Park ticket policy Indonesian diocese opposes Komodo Park ticket policy
PM Modi responds positively to hosting pope in India PM Modi responds positively to hosting pope in India
Singapore urged to abolish death penalty Singapore urged to abolish death penalty
Iranian Christian rights activist wins German prize Iranian Christian rights activist wins German prize
Christians slam Pakistan’s ‘faulty’ census Christians slam Pakistan’s ‘faulty’ census
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.