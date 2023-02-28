News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Christians seek protection as violence rages in central India

Elected village bodies dictate to Christians what they should believe and how should they live and work

An Indian policeman looks at damaged windows at a house in Bhopal on Jan. 28, 2006, after a group of Indian Christians were attacked during a prayer meeting

An Indian policeman looks at damaged windows at a house in Bhopal on Jan. 28, 2006, after a group of Indian Christians were attacked during a prayer meeting. (Photo: STRDEL/AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: February 28, 2023 11:27 AM GMT

Updated: March 01, 2023 06:21 AM GMT

Christians in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh have appealed again to their state chief minister to protect them as hundreds of indigenous Christians continue to live in the forest amid rising violence.

A delegation under the ecumenical Ecclesia United Forum (EUF) met chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and urged him to take “immediate steps to end violence," said Father Johnson Thekkadayil, a Catholic priest working in the state.

“The brutal attacks unleashed on the Christians in Chhattisgarh, especially in the tribal regions, continues unabated,” Father Thekkadayil, who was part of the delegation told UCA News on Feb. 26, three days after they met Baghel.

Christians in the Bastar region, dominated by indigenous people, have been witnessing unprecedented violence, reports say. The forms of violence include social boycotts, assaults, parading men and women nude, and encroachments of Christians’ land.

Increased violence in the past six months has forced more than 1,000 Christians to flee their homes to save their lives.

The state government, run by the national opposition Congress party, claims to be secular but Church leaders say the government fails to protect the Christians.

The government claims the administration has established peace in the area and those Christians who fled their homes have returned. It also claimed that stringent action has been initiated against the perpetrators of the anti-Christian violence.

Christian leaders say the government's action has been inadequate to ensure religious freedom.

“Hundreds of Christians are still living in the open fields without food, shelter, or clothing. They cannot return to their homes because of fear of being attacked and killed,” Father Thekkadayail said.

“Churches are not allowed to be opened. It is also reported that police do not allow the Christians to gather in their homes for prayer,” he said.

“Christians are still hunted, tortured, and maimed in this tribal region and threatened to renounce their faith in Christ or leave their homes and villages,” the delegation said in a statement given to the chief minister.

The elected village body “dictates to them what they should believe, where they should work, live or move,” said the statement shared with the media. It said these bodies violate fundamental human and constitutional rights.

“Women and children are stripped naked and physically assaulted" for violating their orders banning Christian worship, he said.

“Christians are not allowed to bury their dead. The attackers exhume the buried body and compel the Christians to take it out of their lands and villages. Christians are allegedly forced to consume alcohol and engage in superstitious practices,” the statement said

Shopkeepers in the villages are banned from selling Christian groceries, ration, medicine, or other supplies. “Christians are also prohibited from drawing water from public wells,” it narrates.

“Churches and Christian homes are attacked, looted and demolished with bulldozers. The legal land documents of Christians are taken away and burnt to ashes”, the statement said.

Christians are also arrested and sent to jail without even registering a police report “and few are released after several weeks, without any explanations for their arrest or imprisonment,” the delegation statement said. 

“Christians in Chhattisgarh have become refugees in their own state and continue to live in fear,” it added.

Father Thekkadayail said the chief minister has assured of support to restore peace and harmony in the region.

Archbishop Victor Henry Thakur of Raipur had called on the chief minister on Jan 2. seeking protection for Christians after Sacred Heart Church in Narayanpur district was vandalized.

The mob destroyed everything inside the Church including the crucifix as part of the continued violence against the Christians.

Christians make up less than 2 percent of the close to 30 million people of the state, a majority of whom are Hindu or practice the tribal faith.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Catholicism 'most trusted religion' in South Korea Catholicism 'most trusted religion' in South Korea
Protesters demand apology for Taiwan massacre Protesters demand apology for Taiwan massacre
Indian pastor, wife held for alleged religious conversion Indian pastor, wife held for alleged religious conversion
Indian state-owned firm sold gun barrels to Myanmar Indian state-owned firm sold gun barrels to Myanmar
Spanish church vows to resist 'anti-life laws' Spanish church vows to resist 'anti-life laws'
US dating crisis fuels Catholic marriage vocation collapse US dating crisis fuels Catholic marriage vocation collapse
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Guilin

Apostolic Prefecture of Guilin

The Apostolic Prefecture of Guilin is a Roman Catholic Prefecture that has jurisdiction

Read more
Diocese of Ningbo

Diocese of Ningbo

Ningbo Diocese covers the three cities of Ningbo, Shaoxing and Zhoushan at the northeastern part of Zhejiang province,

Read more
Archdiocese of Capiz

Archdiocese of Capiz

In a land area of 2,663 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil Province of Capiz and the City of

Read more
Diocese of Nellore

Diocese of Nellore

In a land area of 30,800 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Nellore and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.