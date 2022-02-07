Christians protest killing of pastor in Peshawar

Christians protest over the killing of Pastor William Siraj outside Karachi Press Club on Feb. 6. (Photo: The Voice of Justice)

The murder of a Protestant pastor and continuing attacks on religious minorities in Pakistan has increased Christian insecurity in the Muslim-majority nation, community leaders said at a protest gathering.

They were speaking at a peaceful protest staged by a Christian-led rights organization along with several human rights and minority rights groups at the Karachi Press Club on Feb. 6 against the Jan. 30 killing of Christian Pastor Rev. William Siraj, in Peshawar

The Muttahida Masihi Council Pakistan, and other groups also called for an end to what they said were unabated attacks on people belonging to religious minorities.

“The feeling of insecurity within the Christian community and other religious minorities increases when such incidents take place in Pakistan. We feel left alone, unprotected and in danger,” Noel Ijaz, chairman of Muttahida Masihi Council Pakistan, said.

“We demand the arrest of the attackers, and that the perpetrators are convicted for their crimes. However, the sad reality it that attacks on religious minorities usually go unpunished.”

Asif Bastian, a Christian human rights activist and representative of The Voice of Justice group said Christians are repeatedly attacked by Islamic fanatics and criminals with impunity.

“We are beaten, we are persecuted and are oppressed...but we have not lost hope,” Bastian said. Lack of punishment emboldens them to oppress the religious minorities more, he added.

“We demand justice for our pastor martyred in Peshawar, and demand the arrest of the assailants to duly prosecute them. And we also pray for peace, harmony and unity in Pakistan,” he added.Two gunmen opened fire on a van containing Pastor Patrick Naeem and Pastor William Siraj on Jan. 30 while they were on their way home after a Sunday Prayer Service. Pastor Siraj was killed in the attack.

The protesters also demanded justice for the killing of Hindu trader Sattan Lal on Jan. 31 over a small plot of land in Daharki, in Sindh province.

Sattan Lal was killed on the day his new cotton factory and flour mill were officially opened. He had previously been threatened and told to leave the country and go to India as he was a Hindu.

But he refused and in a video that went viral a few months ago he said: “I belong to this country, and I will prefer to die here and will not surrender.”

“It is terrible. We also demand justice for him. These terrorists only bring shame and a bad name to our beloved homeland by attacking the religious minorities living in Pakistan,” Joseph Jansen, chairman of The Voice for Justice, told UCA News.

“Religious minorities in Pakistan are equal Pakistanis as Muslims are. We are born and brought up in Pakistan. Why is it we are considered outsiders?” he added.

Last week the National Commission for Justice and Peace (NCJP) and Archbishop Benny Mario Travas of Karachi called on the whole Christian community to unite in prayer after the attack on the pastors.

The archbishop condemned the attack and appealed to the government to bring the killers to justice and to work for the peace and security of all the religious minorities living in Pakistan.

The murder of the pastor has instilled fear among Christians and has disturbed the peace and religious harmony all over Pakistan, Archbishop Benny Travas said in a statement.