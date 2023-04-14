News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Christians protest against attacks in India

Protesters call on Maharashtra chief minister not to enact draconian anti-conversion law

Christians protest against attacks in India

Thousands of Christians protest on April 12 in India’s financial capital Mumbai against increasing violence against Christians and their places of worship. (Photo supplied)

Michael Gonsalves

By Michael Gonsalves

Published: April 14, 2023 06:33 AM GMT

Updated: April 14, 2023 11:32 AM GMT

After a massive protest march in the national capital New Delhi in February, thousands of Christians were joined by Hindus and Muslims on April 12 in India’s financial capital Mumbai to protest against increasing violence against Christians and their places of worship.

The protest rally of 7,000-8,000 people comprising a federation of 80 Christian NGOs under the banner of Samast Christi Samaj (All Christian Community) submitted a memorandum, listing 20 demands, to Eknath Shinde, chief minister of Maharashtra state, of which Mumbai is the capital.

“There are continued waves of hate speech and targeted violence against religious leaders, desecration of places of worship, disruption of prayer services and restrictions on religious gatherings, and false accusations of forced and fraudulent religious conversions,” the memorandum said.

“We want to end the escalation of violence and attacks against the peace-loving Christian community by those using the unfounded accusation of conversion as an excuse,” Dolphy D’Souza, Samast Christi Samaj spokesperson, told UCA News

Nearly 12 Indian states have enacted a sweeping anti-conversion law. Most of them are ruled by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government of Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra has the BJP as a coalition partner. 

D’Souza, also president of the Bombay Catholic Sabha (society), said, “Our other demand is that the government should not enact the anti-conversion law in Maharashtra. It will lead to vigilantes taking unnecessary advantage and attacking Christians.”

“We need to fight the poison of hate"

Tushar Gandhi, great grandson of India’s father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who attended the rally at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, said, “There was great influence by Christians on my great-grandfather.”

He said the attacks on Christians must stop.

“If you are being attacked today, then tomorrow the whole of humanity could also be attacked. We will not let the tree of hate blossom. We will fight it with love,” he said.

Gandhi said his great grandfather took inspiration from Jesus who sacrificed himself not only for Christians but for all humanity. 

“We need to fight the poison of hate with the nectar of love,” he said.

According to the United Christian Forum (UCF), there were 598 attacks against Christians in 21 states last year, an 81 percent growth since 2020. 

In January this year alone, the New Delhi-based UCF recorded 57 incidents of violence against Christians.

“This is a rally for peace by ending attacks against all minorities like Christians and Muslims under some pretext or other,” Irfan Ali Engineer, a Muslim leader, who attended the rally, said.

“Violence and attacks on Christians should stop or else we will protest in bigger numbers next time,” Joseph Dias, founder-president of the Catholic Secular Forum, said.

“[New] Delhi witnessed a massive demonstration on Feb.19 to protest against the widespread violence against churches and Christian institutions in many states in this secular country,” said John Dayal, spokesperson of the All India Catholic Union.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vietnam Catholics struggle to practice their faith Vietnam Catholics struggle to practice their faith
Holy Week a nightmare for Christians in Asia Holy Week a nightmare for Christians in Asia
Militants claim killing 'Pakistani spy' Christian Militants claim killing 'Pakistani spy' Christian
Ex-bishop arrested for alleged graft, money laundering in India Ex-bishop arrested for alleged graft, money laundering in India
Indian president concerned over attacks on Christians Indian president concerned over attacks on Christians
Christian Chinese lawyer appeals ‘subversion’ conviction Christian Chinese lawyer appeals ‘subversion’ conviction
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.