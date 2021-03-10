X
Christians protest after church demolition in Bangladesh

Angry Christians claim they are being persecuted and seek assurances of their right to practice their religion

UCA News reporter, Dhaka

UCA News reporter, Dhaka

Updated: March 10, 2021 09:01 AM GMT
Christians protest after church demolition in Bangladesh

Catholics and Protestants protest in front of Bandarban Press Club on March 8 against the demolition of a church building by the Forest Department. (Photo supplied) 

Christians in Bangladesh claim they are being persecuted after the demolition of a new church building in the remote Chittagong Hill Tracts region.

About 200 Catholics and Protestants formed a human chain and held a silent protest on March 8 against the demolition of the Seventh-day Adventist Church building.

A group of about 10 persons including forest officials demolished the under-construction church building in Sathiram Tripura village of Bandarban district on Feb. 25.

Angry Christians sought assurances of their right to practice their religion and demanded compensation for the loss of the church building. In a written statement, they said Christians in the area had been victims of terrorism, with churches demolished and homes set on fire.

Click here to read the full article

 

