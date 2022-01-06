X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Christians ponder Indian government's yoga missive

Circular wants educational institutes to perform Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutation to celebrate 75 years of independence

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: January 06, 2022 06:12 AM GMT

Updated: January 06, 2022 06:31 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pakistani priests on a fearless mission in Balochistan

Jan 5, 2022
2

Cambodia’s last genocide case stands dismissed

Jan 4, 2022
3

Japan looks to blood ties to address labor shortage

Jan 3, 2022
4

Indian priest convicted of abuse may be defrocked

Jan 3, 2022
5

US-China showdown over religion may intensify

Jan 3, 2022
6

Bishop praises doctors' support for Philippine candidate

Jan 5, 2022
7

Third Hong Kong news company shutters as media fears grow

Jan 3, 2022
8

Philippine bishop questions Duterte's infrastructure plan

Jan 4, 2022
9

India restricting foreign funds baffles voluntary groups

Jan 3, 2022
10

Cambodian PM demands US certify son's degree

Jan 5, 2022
Support UCA News
Christians ponder Indian government's yoga missive

A young yoga enthusiast rehearses for an event ahead of International Yoga Day on the outskirts of Amritsar in Punjab, India, on June 19, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Minority communities in India are skeptical about a federal government directive to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence by performing Surya Namaskar or the Sun Salutation at educational institutions across the country

A circular issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Dec. 29 requires the Hindu yoga ritual involving a specific sequence of movements traditionally performed as worship to the Sun deity to be held in front of the Indian national flag.

The circular issued by UGC secretary Rajnish Jain says “the federation has decided to run a project of 750 million Surya Namaskar in 30 states, involving 30,000 institutes and 300,000 students from January 1 to February 7.”

“The direction from the central government does not appear compulsory and minority institutes may feel free to follow the circular,” Father Maria Charles, secretary of the Indian Catholic bishops’ Commission for Education and Culture, told UCA News.

However, he wondered if the UGC circular was a deliberate move with a hidden agenda. “Ordering the practice of rites from one particular religion on others in schools is not acceptable in a country that upholds secularism,” the priest opined.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has opposed the directive, saying Muslim students cannot participate in such a program as sun worship is not allowed in Islam.

The government needs to focus on real issues such as rising inflation and unemployment rather than issuing such a direction

Maulana Khaled Rahmani, general secretary of the AIMPLB, called the UGC circular “unconstitutional” and said the federal government was “trying to impose the traditions and culture of the majority on others.”

He demanded that the circular should be withdrawn. “The government needs to focus on real issues such as rising inflation and unemployment rather than issuing such a direction.”

Muhammad Arif, chairman of the Centre for Harmony and Peace, told UCA News that compelling everybody to practice Surya Namaskar was unfair as India is a secular country that respects all religions, castes and creeds.

“We are not against practicing any form of yoga but compelling others to follow it could be a motivated move. Minority institutions cannot be dictated to follow so-called practices of the majority,” he said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Swatantra Dev Singh, a leader of the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, accused the AIMPLB of unnecessarily politicizing the issue.

Singh, a general secretary of BJP in the state, said Surya Namaskar is partly yoga, an ancient Indian discipline that has grown in popularity across the globe including in Islamic countries of the Middle East.

The International Day of Yoga is an annual event celebrated all over the world on June 21 ever since its inception by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Mother Teresa nuns pushed off Indian army land
Mother Teresa nuns pushed off Indian army land
Three arrested in India over Muslim women auction app
Three arrested in India over Muslim women auction app
Pakistani Christian party to appeal verdict in Arzoo case
Pakistani Christian party to appeal verdict in Arzoo case
Pakistani Christians rejoice over 'liberation' of college
Pakistani Christians rejoice over 'liberation' of college
Indian Christians demand fair probe into church attack
Indian Christians demand fair probe into church attack
Indian 'prophet' stuns politician with surprise gift
Indian 'prophet' stuns politician with surprise gift
Support Us

Latest News

A safe haven for conflict-scarred Papuan children
Jan 6, 2022
Jesuit priest cautions Filipinos over Marcos treasure
Jan 6, 2022
Dengue forces Timor-Leste's main hospital into bed sharing
Jan 6, 2022
Mother Teresa nuns pushed off Indian army land
Jan 6, 2022
'Weak God' comment causes storm in Indonesia
Jan 6, 2022
'No legal pathways': Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand
Jan 6, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

'Polite persecution' of Christians gathers pace in Europe
Jan 6, 2022
Who will be held responsible if war robots kill humans?
Jan 4, 2022
Post-Christmas homework
Jan 3, 2022
India restricting foreign funds baffles voluntary groups
Jan 3, 2022
India's year of fear
Dec 31, 2021

Features

A safe haven for conflict-scarred Papuan children
Jan 6, 2022
'No legal pathways': Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand
Jan 6, 2022
Thai classical musicians show their survival instinct
Jan 5, 2022
Pakistani priests on a fearless mission in Balochistan
Jan 5, 2022
Japan looks to blood ties to address labor shortage
Jan 3, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Egyptian Coptic Church plan to remember 21 members beheaded by Islamic State seven years ago

Egyptian Coptic Church plan to remember 21 members beheaded by Islamic State seven years ago
The small Greek Orthodox flock in America has big plans for New York

The small Greek Orthodox flock in America has big plans for New York
Godparents temporarily banned in land of the Godfather

Godparents temporarily banned in land of the Godfather
Jesuit who fought for democracy in Paraguay dies at 93

Jesuit who fought for democracy in Paraguay dies at 93
A synodal Church and options for change

A synodal Church and options for change
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.