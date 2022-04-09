News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Vatican City

Christians, Muslims must help poor, says Vatican message for Ramadan

Officials focus on the importance of sharing, especially during the coronavirus pandemic

Palestinian worshipers attend the first Friday prayers in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan near the Dome of the Rock mosque at the al-Aqsa mosque complex in the Old City of Jerusalem on April 8. (Photo: AFP)

By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: April 09, 2022 05:36 AM GMT

Aware of God's bounty and gifts, Christians and Muslims are called to share those gifts with others, said the leaders of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue.

God's "generosity fills our hearts with gratitude toward him and, at the same time, encourages us to share his gifts with our brothers and sisters who are in any kind of need," the Vatican officials said.

In a message wishing Muslims a peaceful and fruitful month as they fast during Ramadan and a joyful celebration of Eid al-Fitr when Ramadan is over, the officials focused on the importance of sharing, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The message was signed Feb. 18, before Ramadan began, by Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso, council president, and Msgr. Indunil Janakaratne Kankanamalage, council secretary. The Vatican released the message April 8, seven days after the Ramadan fast began.

"The poverty and precarious situations in which many people find themselves because of the loss of employment and the economic and social problems related to the pandemic make our duty of sharing ever more urgent," the council's message said.

Sharing is not limited to material goods, it added. "Above all, it involves sharing one another's joys and sorrows, which are part of every human life."

"Our hope, dear Muslim brothers and sisters, is that we continue sharing the joys and sorrows of all our neighbors and friends, because God's love embraces every person and the entire universe," it said.

