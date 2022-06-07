News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Bangladesh

Christians join efforts to help victims of Bangladesh fire

Police have revised the confirmed death toll down to 41 from 49 after double-counting of victims

People hold portraits of victims of a fire that broke out in a shipping container storage facility in Sitakunda to pay tribute during a candlelight vigil in Dhaka on June 6

People hold portraits of victims of a fire that broke out in a shipping container storage facility in Sitakunda to pay tribute during a candlelight vigil in Dhaka on June 6. (Photo: AFP)

Stephan Uttom Rozario

By Stephan Uttom Rozario

Published: June 07, 2022 09:08 AM GMT

Updated: June 07, 2022 09:30 AM GMT

Christian youth and groups in Bangladesh have come forward to help victims of the June 4 fire at a shipping container depot in Sitakunda, about 40 kilometers from the key port of Chittagong.

So far 41 people have died in the fire that was brought under control on June 6. At least nine firefighters were among the dead and three were missing.

The confirmed death toll was revised down to 41 from 49 because of some double-counting of victims, police said. More than 300 people, including workers at the depot, police and fire service personnel, are still undergoing treatment.

"The fire has not been put out completely but there is no risk of further explosions as our team has sorted out the chemical containers one by one," according to a Reuters report that quoted Monir Hossain, a senior fire service official at the scene.

Sanjay Richil, a 25-year-old Catholic student at Chittagong University, donated blood on the night of June 4.

“I was watching television when I learned there was an urgent need for blood. I along with three Christian friends went to a hospital and donated blood,” he told UCA News.

“A huge crowd of anxious relatives had gathered outside the hospital and we realized they needed to be fed, so we bought biscuits and water for them with the money we had raised"

Richil said he and his friends felt very satisfied that they could be of some help to those injured in the horrible incident.

Others pitched in to help the patients and their relatives with food, water and medicines. Some even arranged for ambulances to transport the injured to hospitals.

Thirty-year-old Sajib Halder, a member of the Protestant Baptist Church who works at a garment factory in Chittagong, said he and 20 colleagues raised money to help the injured and their relatives.

“A huge crowd of anxious relatives had gathered outside the hospital and we realized they needed to be fed, so we bought biscuits and water for them with the money we had raised,” Halder told UCA News. 

Halder said they were joined by several others and hoped the small effort had benefited the needy at a difficult time.

