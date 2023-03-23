News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Christians in the Holy Land face extinction

Attempts to make Jerusalem the exclusive monopoly of one religion amount to whitewashing history

Christians in the Holy Land face extinction

A priest shows a piece of a wooden statue of Jesus that was pulled down and damaged in the Church of the Condemnation, where Christians believe Jesus was flogged and sentenced to death, in Jerusalem's Old City on Feb. 2, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

Ben Joseph

By Ben Joseph

Published: March 23, 2023 12:14 PM GMT

Updated: March 23, 2023 12:15 PM GMT

In the Holy Land, Jews seem to live in perpetual fear and Muslims in unrelenting anger. Caught in the crossfire are Christians because every inch of Jerusalem means history and heritage to followers of the three Abrahamic religions.

Churches, shrines, and monasteries are places of sanctuary, identity, and hope for local Christians who face existential threats because Jews in Israel are told to see Muslims in Palestine as their bête-noir.

This year’s Ramadan, which started on March 22, may prove to be the most difficult to handle in years as tensions have remained high in the Holy Land with an uptick in violence so far this year.

During Ramadan, when Muslims worldwide fast and pray, Israel and the Palestinians often engage in clashes with grenades and rocket launchers. The Islamic holy month started on a sad note this year as already more than 84 Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of the year, which at this rate will surpass last year’s toll of 158, the highest since 2007.

Citing a past track record in the violence-hit Holy Land, security experts say as more Palestinians are killed in clashes, the greater the likelihood of other Palestinians joining the cycle of violence.

On the Israeli side, 13 people died in Palestinian attacks so far this year, adding to the already existing fear of the Jewish state to retaliate, come what may.

Israeli security forces are leaving no stone unturned to prevent sectarian violence during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which this year coincides with the Jewish holiday of Passover and Easter for Christians.

The Israeli government has beefed up security throughout the Holy Land, especially in the Old City, and near the Temple Mount, as thousands of Palestinians are expected to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque – the third-holiest site in Islam – till the end of Ramadan on April 21.

Jews revere the hilltop as the Temple Mount and Muslims as Haram al-Sharif.

In late February, talks between Israeli and Palestinian officials took place in Jordan, which acts as the official custodian of Islamic and Christian sites in Jerusalem, to defuse tensions during Ramadan.  They are expected to take stock of the situation in April in Sharm-el Sheik, Egypt, with the participation of senior officials from the US, Egypt, and Jordan.

Since Israeli-Palestinian peace talks have been stalled since 2014, attacks on Christian sites – dating back to the second or third century – have become a routine affair.

Most Christians in Israel are Arabs belonging either to the Greek Catholic, Greek Orthodox, or Roman Catholic Churches.

So far this year, violence against Christians and their properties has taken a turn for the worse. On March 19, two radical Israeli men reportedly entered the Church of Gethsemane in East Jerusalem, where the Tomb of the Virgin Mary is believed to be located, and physically attacked a bishop and two priests who were conducting a religious service. They also attempted to destroy the church properties.

The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem, represented by Patriarch Theophilus III, along with the Holy Synod and the Brotherhood of the Holy Sepulcher, criticized the vandalism, saying it “cannot be justified under any circumstances.”

On March 16, a Catholic school run by the Franciscan Sisters of Nazareth was targeted by two unknown armed men. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

In February, a statue of Jesus Christ was vandalized at the Church of the Condemnation, considered the place where Jesus was flogged and sentenced to death. A US tourist was held as the suspect.

In the same month, dozens of Christian graves were desecrated at a cemetery on Mount Zion, thought to be the location where Jesus had his Last Supper. Two Jewish teens were later arrested.

On New Year's Day, two men toppled tombstones and smashed crosses in an Anglican cemetery.

Among the previous attacks include those carried out on the Basilica of the Agony, located on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem next to the Garden of Gethsemane, as a 49-year-old Jewish man poured flammable liquid inside the church, the Benedictine Dormition Abbey in Jerusalem, vandalized on five different occasions and an attempt by an assailant in 2014 to burn the abbey down and an arson attack on Church of the Multiplication, located on the Sea of Galilee where Jesus fed thousands through the multiplication of loaves and fish.

The holy sites in Jerusalem are threatened on multiple fronts, including vandalism, intimidation from radical settlers and hostile government policies like taxation of church-owned properties and confiscation of land sold by churches to private groups supposedly to defend the interests of tenants.

The hostile government policies forced Catholic, Greek Orthodox, and Armenian Church leaders to temporarily down the shutters of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in February 2018.

In East Jerusalem, 230,000 Israelis live along with at least 360,000 Palestinians. Both want the place as the capital of their future state. The conflict between them only serves to further divide the Christians –those siding with Palestinians due to their Arab roots and those batting for the Jewish state.

In the absence of efforts to promote plurality and religious diversity and the state working for only one set of people, Christians in the Holy Land are threatened by money and muscle power at the same time. It is reported that properties owned by Christians are diminishing in the Christian quarters of Old City Jerusalem as a systematic attempt is on to cast them away.

Christians are essential to the identity of Jerusalem – the common patrimony of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam – and making it the exclusive monopoly of one religion is equal to whitewashing history.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

One person dies in stampede for free flour in Pakistan One person dies in stampede for free flour in Pakistan
Christians in the Holy Land face extinction Christians in the Holy Land face extinction
Vatican lauds Timor-Leste for annual aid to Church Vatican lauds Timor-Leste for annual aid to Church
US report on human rights irks Macau US report on human rights irks Macau
Indian Church leaders seek action against speech insulting pope Indian Church leaders seek action against speech insulting pope
Emigration, low admissions force HK Catholic school closure Emigration, low admissions force HK Catholic school closure
Ucanews Store
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Trivandrum (S)

Archdiocese of Trivandrum (S)

Trivandrum Major Archdiocese is part of the Syro Malankara Catholic Church. The Major Archeparchy of Trivandrum

Read more
Archdiocese of Taunggyi

Archdiocese of Taunggyi

Taunggyi Archdiocese is situated in the Southern Shan State, in the eastern part Myanmar. It was established as a

Read more
Archdiocese of Kottayam

Archdiocese of Kottayam

The archeparchy of Kottayam belongs exclusively to the Knanaya community who are a separate group of Catholics within

Read more
Diocese of Maliana

Diocese of Maliana

The diocese of Maliana serves three districts located in the border areas between Timor Leste and Indonesia. These

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.