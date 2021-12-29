X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Christians in Bethlehem on Christmas: Tell the world we have joy

The tourism industry is central to the Bethlehem economy, and the city has been hit hard by the COVID-19 travel restrictions

Judith Sudilovsky, Catholic News Service

Judith Sudilovsky, Catholic News Service

Published: December 29, 2021 04:33 AM GMT

Updated: December 29, 2021 04:35 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Please don't condemn Cardinal Bo, a brave advocate for peace

Dec 28, 2021
2

India restricts foreign funding for Mother Teresa charity

Dec 28, 2021
3

Taiwan cuts ties with big brother China

Dec 29, 2021
4

Celebrating Christmas in Muslim-majority Pakistan

Dec 26, 2021
5

Report of Myanmar massacre horrifies UN

Dec 27, 2021
6

Philippine typhoon survivors wish for roofs and food at Christmas

Dec 27, 2021
7

Celebrating Christmas in Bethlehem: a double blessing for Gazan

Dec 28, 2021
8

Iran Christian prisoners get rare 10-day holiday leave

Dec 27, 2021
9

Indonesian community tells the story of Jesus through shadow puppets

Dec 27, 2021
10

Save the Children says two Myanmar staff missing after burnt remains found

Dec 27, 2021
Support UCA News
Christians in Bethlehem on Christmas: Tell the world we have joy

Milad Ayyad, a Palestinian Greek Orthodox Christian from Gaza, lights candles at the Greek Basilica at the Church of the Nativity, the traditional place of Christ's birth, in the biblical city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on December 26, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

The normal crowds of pilgrims and tourists may not have been able to come to Bethlehem for Christmas due to COVID-19 travel restrictions for a second year in a row, but local Palestinian Christians wanted to assure everyone that the Christmas spirit is still alive and well in the city of Jesus' birth.

"Tell the world that the one word for Christmas would be 'joy,' and we have that here. Tell them that Christmas is about family," Francis Gedeon, 75, said after Christmas Mass as his family posed for family photos in the courtyard of St. Catherine Church, adjacent to the Church of the Nativity. "We pray the pandemic will end soon."

"We are still happy to be able to celebrate Christmas despite everything, especially in Bethlehem," agreed his son, Fadi.

"Christmas is when family gets together, that is the most important thing," chimed in Rawan, Gedeon's daughter. "It has been a challenging year due to COVID, but we still have the spirit of Christmas and send prayers to the whole world. I love the Christmas feeling of peace, despite all the difficulties and restrictions."

She said that as the world continued to struggle with the pandemic, she felt especially blessed to be able to celebrate Christmas in Bethlehem.

Gedeon's daughter Reem, who last year did not meet with her family for Christmas because her newborn daughter, Veronica, and husband Rafat, were sick with COVID-19, said celebrating with family was especially meaningful.

"This Christmas is so special and different from others; last year we did not meet and this is also my first Christmas with my daughter at church," she said.

Several other young couples of the parish also said this Christmas was special because of the addition of a new baby to their family.

Having their first baby with them at the Mass brought a whole new meaning to Christmas, said Haytham Dieck, 32, and his wife Raghda, 28. Last year they did not come to Mass and, still in the midst of the pandemic, did not even celebrate the holiday, said Raghda.

Haytham Dieck, coordinator of the Tour Guide Program at Bethlehem Bible College, said celebrating Christmas Mass with their 18-month-old daughter, Reina, gave him a whole new understanding about the birth of Jesus and the care Mary showed for her son.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"Reina has changed everything for us," he said. Even as little as she is, they bring her to the Church of the Nativity and show her the manger where Jesus was born. "We tell her: 'Look, here is your friend Jesus.'"

The tourism industry is central to the Bethlehem economy, and the city has been hit hard by the COVID-19 travel restrictions. There had been anticipation that pilgrims would be allowed in for Christmas, but then the outbreak of the omicron variant put a halt to that.

Irene Botto, 32, who has a guesthouse in Bethlehem and runs culinary experience tours, said the Christmas celebration brings hope. She came to Mass with her husband, Charbel, 32, and three young daughters.

"It has been so depressing, but ... we are still filled with hope. Family is Christmas, and when we gather with our family, it is the holiday," she said.

Manger Square was filled with Filipino caretakers, migrant workers, asylum-seekers, diplomats, foreign students who are living in Israel and Christian Israelis who were able to come to Bethlehem on Christmas. For a few hours, the stores and nearby streets were filled with people buying souvenirs, local tour guides leading groups and street vendors offering bargain prices on trinkets.

Inside the Church of the Nativity, the waiting line to descend into the crèche was long, and down below a Franciscan friar hurried the faithful through as they bent quickly to touch or pray at the silver star marking the traditional spot of Jesus' birth.

Semere Barigabari, 39, an asylum-seeker from Eritrea, kneeled and placed his head on the marble, remaining there in prayer for several seconds. Barigabari, who has been in Israel for 10 years, said this was the first time he has come to Bethlehem. His prayer, he said, was private between him and God, but in general he prayed for peace and thanked God for allowing him to reach Israel.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Prayers in Italy for abandoned Catholic mission in Afghanistan
Prayers in Italy for abandoned Catholic mission in Afghanistan
Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets
Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets
Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Support Us

Latest News

Vietnam's growth slides to new 30-year low
Dec 29, 2021
Hong Kong police raid local media outlet, arrest six for 'seditious publication'
Dec 29, 2021
Mideast Catholic patriarchs urge Christmas hope amid misery
Dec 29, 2021
Save the Children says two workers killed in Myanmar massacre tied to junta
Dec 29, 2021
US presses for Myanmar arms embargo after massacre
Dec 29, 2021
Indonesia rejects Rohingya refugees, sends stricken boat to Malaysia
Dec 29, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Please don't condemn Cardinal Bo, a brave advocate for peace
Dec 28, 2021
Celebrating Christmas in Muslim-majority Pakistan
Dec 26, 2021
Show love to your child at Christmas
Dec 24, 2021
Remembering an Indonesian Muslim's Christmas sacrifice
Dec 24, 2021
Letter from Rome: Why Pope Francis is upset with Roman Curia
Dec 24, 2021

Features

Taiwan cuts ties with big brother China
Dec 29, 2021
Christmas magazines promote young Catholic writers in Bangladesh
Dec 24, 2021
India's Muslims see politics behind marriage law move
Dec 23, 2021
Vietnam Catholics share love and care at Christmas
Dec 23, 2021
French missionary returns home after long service in Cambodia
Dec 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Columbus Christianity and Racism

Columbus, Christianity and Racism
The passing of time

The passing of time
Relevance deprivation and the Cross

Relevance deprivation and the Cross
Germanys Synodal Path is a model for the global Church says observer

Germany's "Synodal Path" is a model for the global Church, says observer
Silence Contradiction

Silence & Contradiction
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.