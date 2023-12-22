Christians in Asia prepare for Christmas despite violence, economic woes

Christmas decorations for sale are seen on display at a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur on Dec. 7. (Photo: AFP)

The new directive has advised the use of "Season's greetings" as a topper instead of “Merry Christmas.” About two-thirds of Malaysia’s 34 million people are Muslims.

Christians account for about 10 percent in the multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation. In recent years, rights groups have reported rising Islamization due to the strong influence of religious hardliners in national politics.

Rescuers in China raced against time amid a freezing cold winter to search for survivors after the nation’s deadliest earthquake in years left 131 people dead.

State media reported at least 113 people were killed in northwestern Gansu province and 18 more in neighboring Qinghai after a tremor on Monday night that damaged thousands of buildings. It is the worst quake in China since 2014 when more than 600 people were killed in southwestern Yunnan province.

People walk past a collapsed building after an earthquake in Dahejia, Jishishan County in northwest China’s Gansu province on Dec. 19. (Photo: AFP)

Western China is quake-prone due to frequent seismic activity. A huge quake in Sichuan province in 2008 left more than 87,000 people dead or missing, including 5,335 schoolchildren.

This year, the death toll is expected to rise further as fears are growing that survivors awaiting rescue could succumb to the bitter cold, with temperatures in some places expected to dip as low as -17 degrees.

Cambodia’s authoritarian government has rejected a request from 18 US senators urging the release of American-Khmer lawyer and rights activist Theary Seng.

The 52-year-old is serving a six-year sentence for treason linked to an alleged 2019 plot to overthrow then prime minister Hun Sen. The rejection followed a letter sent to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging him to prioritize her release.

Theary Seng, a US-Cambodian lawyer and activist, speaks to the media ahead of her treason and incitement hearing in front of Phnom Penh municipal court in Phnom Penh on May 3, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

The US senators want Theary Seng’s detention designated under the Hostage-Taking Accountability Act. A government spokesman said Cambodia will follow its own constitution and law, and claimed there was no political prisoner in the country.

Rights groups say more than 60 political prisoners including Theary Seng are languishing in Cambodian jails on fabricated charges amid an ongoing crackdown on opposition, dissent and free speech.

A Vatican declaration allowing pastoral blessing for same-sex couples have drawn mixed reactions in Asia as in other parts of the world.

In Catholic-majority Philippines, activists advocating for LGBT rights communities have welcomed the move.

Members and supporters of the LGBT community take part in the Metro Manila Pride March in Pasay, Philippines on June 25, 2022. (Photo:AFP/Getty Images)

LGBT Catholics said this small, good, and progressive step is the beginning of a more inclusive Church in the coming years.

A protestant pastor who reportedly solemnized over 6,000 same-sex unions since 2006 said that the move is expected to trigger a surge in same-sex marriage despite opposition from the Catholic Church.

Meanwhile, Cardinal William Goh of Singapore said the declaration aims to guide priests on the pastoral care of same-sex people and it does not change the Church’s teachings on marriage and family.

In a press statement on Tuesday, Goh thanked Pope Francis for approving the document and sought to dispel the misconception that the Church has changed its stance on its traditional doctrine about marriage between a man and a woman as reported by some media houses.

Cardinal William Goh of Singapore. (Photo: Singapore Archdiocese)

He also highlighted that the Vatican document distinguishes "between the Church’s official blessings, and a pastoral blessing for all occasions outside the liturgical and sacramental setting."

Vietnam’s President Vo Van Thuong has invited Pope Francis to visit the country. Thuong had signed a letter inviting the pope, the government committee for religious affairs announced last Thursday. This was announced as the president along with top government officials met and exchanged Christmas greetings with Church leaders in the communist nation.

During the meeting, the president said he was impressed by his meeting with Pope Francis and Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin during his visit to the Vatican in July.

President Vo Van Thuong (left) offers a gift to Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Chi Linh at the Archbishop’s House in Hue on Dec. 14. (Photo: btgcp.gov.vn)

Thuong and Cardinal Parolin signed a landmark agreement that would allow a papal representative to reside in Vietnam and open an office for the first time since the Vietnam War ended in 1975.

Vatican and Vietnam have yet to establish full diplomatic ties. However, since 2011 a non-resident papal representative has been paying regular pastoral visits to Vietnam.

The Korean branch of papal charity ACN or Aid to Church in Need has launched a Christmas fundraiser campaign to help Christians suffering in war-torn Syria and the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The funds will be channeled to Christians in Syria, Christian migrant workers in Israel and other asylum seekers in other countries. A major portion will be delivered to support “A Bite of Love Project” in Damascus, Syria.

A woman attends a Mass in the Syrian village of Sadad in this file image. (Photo: Youssef Karwashan/AFP)

The project provides food to poor Syrian Christians and others. A civil war that began in 2011 killed more than 500,000 people in Syria and driven out half the country's pre-war population.

The number of Syrian Christians dropped from two million to 450,000 today due to mass exodus to Europe and the United States. ACN Korea also supports the “One Smile” project which sends clothes to Syrian children as Christmas gifts.

The papal charity will also send funds to offer food, medicines and other daily necessities to households in Bethlehem, Ramallah, and East Jerusalem affected by the Israel-Palestine conflict.