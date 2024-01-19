Christians in Asia face increasing persecution: report

Eight of the top 50 countries where Christians face persecution are in Asia, says Open Doors report

Christians and rights activists take part in a peaceful protest rally against an increase in hostility, hate and violence against Christians in various Indian states in this file image. (Photo: AFP)

One in every seven Christians in the world faces high levels of persecution for their faith and two out of every five Christians in Asia are persecuted, says a report from US-based Christian rights group, Open Doors.

The attacks on Christians are becoming “dangerously violent” with churches, and Christian institutions targeted while Christians face digital surveillance and tens of thousands are displaced across the globe, says Open Doors’ World Watch List released on Jan. 17.

The report lists the top 50 nations where Christians face severe forms of persecution. It listed North Korea as the “most dangerous place in the world for Christians.”

“Being discovered as a follower of Jesus is effectively a death sentence” in North Korea, Open Doors said.

North Korea strengthened its border with China making it hard for Christians to flee the nation and for external support to reach them.

The North Korean regime of Kim Jong Un has put maximum pressure “in all spheres of life for Christians,” the report said.

The report pointed out that 4,998 Christians were murdered, 14,766 churches and Christian properties were attacked, and 295,120 Christians were displaced in 2023 across the countries that it analyzed.

The report said Yemen (rank 4), Pakistan (7), Iran (9), Afghanistan (10), India (11), Syria (12), Saudi Arabia (13) and China (19) are among the top Asian countries for Christian persecution.

The report particularly highlighted the plight of Christians in India’s Manipur state that saw ethnic violence and extensive deaths over giving scheduled tribe status to the local Meitei ethnic community.

Violence erupted on May 3, 2023, after the All-Tribal Students Union of Manipur was publicly protesting the decision by the Manipur High Court to consider giving scheduled tribe status to the Hindu-majority Meitei community.

Around 70,000 ethnic Kuki Christians and Meitei Christians have been forcibly displaced, are living in terrible conditions, and are afraid to return home, the report said.

The rioting mobs have killed more than 148 Christians and injured hundreds, while nearly 400 churches have been attacked, and well over 5,000 other public or private Christian properties have been destroyed, Open Doors reported citing its partners.

The report pointed out that more than half of the 400 churches attacked were those of Meitei Christians and were not limited to one specific ethnic group.

“Meitei Christian church leaders and their families were also attacked by Meitei Hindu mobs. In many instances, Kuki Christian pastors provided shelter and protection to Meitei Christians,” Open Doors report found.

Open Doors pointed out that mass violence against Christians and Muslims has been reported across India including physical assault and torture.

China was called out for its digital persecution and increased regulations limiting churches in their worship or other activities.

From September 2023, all state-approved religious organizations have had to follow these stricter regulations, encouraging support for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the Sinicization of China’s religions, Open Doors said.

“This includes the insistence that sermons reflect socialist values. Churches have also been closed or told to remove crosses and put up Communist emblems and slogans,” the report said.

Open Doors’ report also pointed out the ongoing gender-based religious persecution against Christians.

“Sexual violence is a common form of persecution, with cases of sexual harassment and assault against Christian women recorded in almost all the countries in the region,” Open Doors said.

The group noted that during attacks on Christian communities’ women and girls encountered forced displacement and were vulnerable to sexual assault, while men and boys were often killed or physically injured.

They also pointed out that this kind of assault happens in many sub-Saharan African countries and in the Middle East and Asia, particularly Myanmar.

The report highlighted the extensive attacks against Christian churches worldwide and in Asia.

More than 14,700 churches or Christian properties such as schools and hospitals were targeted in 2023, a six-fold increase from the previous year.

At least 10,000 churches were closed in China, whereas violent mobs attacked numerous churches in India, Open Doors said.

The report also highlighted the positive developments in Mali, India, and Laos.

Mali saw its newly adopted constitution recognize the non-Muslim minorities (including Christians) in the country.

Karnataka in the southern part of India saw a controversial anti-conversion law repealed. The law was seen as a tool to harass, intimidate, and persecute Christians.

Though communist-ruled Laos saw an increase in Christian persecution, the church continues to grow in the country.

