X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Christians, Hindus 'can bring hope to those in despair'

Diwali is a festival focusing on the victory of truth over lies, light over darkness, life over death and good over evil

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: October 30, 2021 05:18 AM GMT

Updated: October 30, 2021 05:21 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Korean missionary nuns held in Nepal on conversion charges

Oct 27, 2021
2

Modi to meet pope this weekend, says Indian cardinal

Oct 28, 2021
3

Vatican-approved bishop 'kidnapped' in China

Oct 27, 2021
4

Modi's intervention sought to end anti-Christian violence in India

Oct 27, 2021
5

Cambodia delivers 200,000 Covid vaccines to Vietnam

Oct 29, 2021
6

The struggle for street power in Pakistan

Oct 27, 2021
7

Thailand to welcome tourists after devastating shutdown

Oct 27, 2021
8

Filipino clergymen fall victim to lure of politics

Oct 27, 2021
9

Indian legal battle over same-sex marriage

Oct 27, 2021
10

Catholic university in Indonesia gets its first professor 

Oct 27, 2021
Support UCA News
Christians, Hindus 'can bring hope to those in despair'

People buy decoration items ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali at a market in Amritsar, India. (Photo: AFP)

As the world continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Christians, Hindus and people belonging to other religious traditions can come together to bring hope to those who suffer, said the top officials of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue.

"The power of solidarity unleashed in alleviating the suffering and assisting the needy, more so with an interreligious character and responsibility, gives visibility to the light of hope by putting in evidence the response which adherents of all religious traditions are called upon to make in times of despair and darkness," the council said in a message marking the Hindu celebration of Diwali.

Diwali is a festival focusing on the victory of truth over lies, light over darkness, life over death and good over evil. The Vatican released its 2021 message to Hindus Oct. 29 ahead of the festival that begins Nov. 4 in most countries. The message was signed by Cardinal Miguel Ayuso Guixot, council president, and Msgr. Indunil Janakaratne Kodithuwakku, council secretary.

The Vatican officials expressed their hope that the observance of Diwali may bring hope to Hindus around the world, "even in the midst of anxiety and uncertainty arising from the present pandemic, and its resultant worldwide crises."

In addition to the pandemic, which has "upended the lives and livelihood of people," they said, most people can experience "a sense of resignation, despair and despondency whenever devastating things happen across the globe caused by factors ranging from terrorism to ecological degradation."

"These not only instill fear in people but also add to their distress and despair," the message said.

The Vatican officials called for religious and community leaders to nurture fraternity and solidarity among their followers

However, the Vatican officials said, in trying times, the teachings and traditions of Christianity and Hinduism "can bring the light of hope in people's lives."

"In times of crisis, while religious traditions -- as repositories of centuries of wisdom -- have the power of lifting our sagging spirits, they also have the capacity to help individuals and communities to reset their life's compass with hope, with their gaze fixed beyond their present despair," the message said.

The Vatican officials called for religious and community leaders to nurture fraternity and solidarity among their followers, which will ensure "comfort to the afflicted and hope to the distressed."

"As believers grounded in our own respective religious traditions and as persons with shared vision for and shared responsibility towards humanity, in particular the suffering humanity, may we Christians and Hindus, individually and collectively, and joining hands with people of other religious traditions and of good will, reach out to people who are in despair, to bring light into their lives," the message said.

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Support Us

Latest News

PM Modi invites Pope Francis to India
Oct 30, 2021
Biden says pope told him to continue receiving communion
Oct 30, 2021
Christians, Hindus 'can bring hope to those in despair'
Oct 30, 2021
Church leaders: Migration policy must respect human dignity
Oct 30, 2021
Christian-Muslim dispute goes to India's top court
Oct 30, 2021
Catholics fight for religious freedom
Oct 29, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Pedophiles abuse children while judicial system sleeps
Oct 29, 2021
Vietnamese religious' love for beloved homeland
Oct 28, 2021
Can electronic persons sin like us?
Oct 28, 2021
The struggle for street power in Pakistan
Oct 27, 2021
A despairing cry for help in a Vietnam field hospital
Oct 26, 2021

Features

Generation gap: Why Japan's youth don't bother to vote
Oct 29, 2021
The division on Christian divorce in Pakistan
Oct 29, 2021
Women lead way as India pushes 'eco-miracle' seaweed
Oct 28, 2021
Climate refugees find safety in Bangladesh's shanty towns
Oct 26, 2021
Italian missionary hits the road to help poor in Bangladesh
Oct 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
So it is time to say our prayers

So it is time to say our prayers
One journey ends another begins

One journey ends, another begins
Catholic in all its splendor

Catholic in all its splendor
Silence in the City

Silence in the City
The commander of love

The commander of love
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.