Christians hail, Hindus skeptical on India’s peace move on Manipur

Tribal Christians have welcomed, while rival Hindus are skeptical of the Indian government’s move to hold peace talks as sectarian strife spreads to new areas in north-eastern Manipur state.

The violence that began more than a year ago is spreading to new areas, making it “a serious matter of worry for all of us,” noted a Church leader.

On June 17, Amit Shah, India’s home minister, announced plans to hold talks between warring tribal Christians and the majority Hindu Meitei community in Manipur where over 220 people have been killed since violence erupted more than 13 months ago.

“It is a positive step for which we have been waiting for over a year,” the Church leader observed.

The Church leader, who did not want to be named, told UCA News on June 18 that if the government is serious, it can restore peace.

Shah’s offer comes as violence in Manipur, bordering civil war-hit Myanmar, is spreading to new areas.

Nearly 53 percent of Manipur’s 3.2 million people are Meitei Hindus, while 41 percent are Christians, primarily Kuki-Zo tribal people.

Christians are against the pro-Hindu government’s move to include prosperous Meitei Hindus in the affirmation action policy.

The sectarian strife started on May 3, 2023, over granting tribal status to the influential Meiteis that would guarantee them reservation quotas in education and government jobs under India’s affirmative action.

The strife has already uprooted thousands of people and burnt down more than 300 churches.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not visit the state after the violence broke out, although his pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party runs its government.

Shah's initiative comes after Modi’s new federal government came to power on June 9.

“The people of the state are living in fear as there were no constructive steps from the government,” added the Church leader.

The Imphal Catholic diocese, which is based in the state capital of Imphal, covers the entire state.

While Shah held the meeting on June 17 in New Delhi, tribal Christians imposed a blockade in Jiribam, which connects Manipur to neighboring Assam.

Jiribam, located along National Highway 37, has emerged as the latest hotbed of violence.

On June 6, a 59-year-old Jiribam resident was beheaded and state Chief Minister N. Biren Singh had to cancel his visit to Jiribam after his convoy was ambushed by armed militants.

The state government has shifted 943 people, including women and children, to the relief camps, and many people have migrated to Assam.

The Meitei Hindu community is not excited by Shah’s announcement.

“Where were he [Shah] until now? There has been a 13-month delay. Was he waiting for the Indian citizen to die?” asked Yambem Arun Meitei, secretary general of the World Meitei Council.

Shah had visited the state earlier and promised action, but nothing happened, he recalled.

“We want action, not talks,” Meitei told UCA News on June 18.