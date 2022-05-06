Christians flee Myanmar junta air strikes

Thousands of mainly Christian ethnic Karen have fled their homes as Myanmar’s military junta intensifies air strikes and mortar shelling in Karen and Mon states.
The military junta has escalated air strikes and mortar shelling in southeast Myanmar’s Karen and Mon states, forcing more than 12,000 mostly Christian ethnic Karen people to flee their homes.
Humanitarian groups reported that displaced families have been hiding in caves as their homes have been burned. As of Tuesday, about 8,000 Karen villagers were sheltering in the Bilin area of Mon state. At least three villagers were injured and 10 houses burned in air and mortar attacks that began on April 29.
Aid groups say that since the February 2021 military coup and escalation of violence, at least 150,000 people have been displaced in Karen state alone and the displaced communities are in desperate need of food, medicine and shelter.
The latest military attacks came after the rebel Karen National Union ordered the military to abandon bases and leave the territory. The United Nations reported that more than 566,100 people have been displaced in Myanmar due to the conflict.
Karen refugees near the Salween River in Mae Hong Son, Thailand, on March 29. (Photo: Karen Women's Organization)
Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore in Southern Indian state of Karnataka has challenged the provincial government to find out how many students from more than 1,000 Christian schools in the state have converted to Christianity in the past 100 years.
The archbishop reacted after the pro-Hindu Karnataka government ordered a probe into Clarence High School in Bangalore after radical Hindus alleged the school insists that students carry and study the Bible as part of the curriculum.
Archbishop Peter Machado has thrown down a challenge to Karnataka's government. (Photo: AFP)
Clarence High School officials said the institute is recognized as a minority school where 75 percent of students are Christians and the Bible is taught to Christian students only. They also said the school has been falsely targeted and harassed.
Accusing Christians with fabricated religious conversion charges is a common tactic of Hindu radical groups in many parts of India, often leading to abuses and violent attacks.
A university student in Pakistan has penned a book, Anthem of Hope, that documents deadly extremist attacks on two churches in Christian-dominated Youhanabad district of Lahore on March 15, 2015, and consequent tragedies that befell local Christians.
The book by 24-year-old Anne Muskan highlights the tragedy that claimed the life of Pakistan’s first candidate for sainthood, Akash Bashir, and led to the arrest of dozens of Christians for the lynching of two Muslims suspected of involvement in the church bombings.
Christians accused of lynching two suspects after the church attacks in Youhanabad, Lahore, with officials of the Center for Legal Aid Assistance and Settlement. (Photo supplied)
All 40 Christians were acquitted in January 2020 after they paid “blood money” equivalent to 124,800 US dollars to the victims’ families. Akash Bashir was martyred while stopping a suicide bomber from entering the crowded St. John’s Catholic Church.
The book will be published later in May by Hope for Light Ministries Pakistan with the support of the Jeongneung Brotherhood, a Korean charity.
Police in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka arrested a Muslim youth for vandalizing two religious portraits of a Catholic church just a day after the Islamic festival of Eid-al-Fitr.
Officials from De Mazenod Church, run by Oblates of Mary Immaculate congregation, said Mohammad Nahid Sheikh hurled bricks and smashed two stained-glass portraits of the Virgin Mary and the church’s patron, Saint Eugene De Mazenod.
Stained glass pictures in De Mazenod Catholic Church in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka were broken after a Muslim man threw bricks on May 4. (Photo supplied)
Police arrested the 26-year-old assailant after church authorities filed a complaint. A police official said they suspect the youth might have been intoxicated while carrying out the attack.
Oblate parish priest Father Subash Gomes demanded justice for the attack and lamented that the act has hurt the religious sentiments of Christians. Another Muslim man vandalized religious statues inside a Catholic church in northern Bangladesh on April 3.
In crisis-ridden Sri Lanka, religious leaders have demanded the resignation of the government. The call comes after the main opposition party submitted two no-confidence motions against the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
Rights activist and Oblate priest Rohan Silva insisted the government bow to the sovereignty of the people. Leading Buddhist monks warned that they will issue a decree to reject all politicians if the government refuses to resign.
University students speak with a police officer during a demonstration against the economic crisis near the parliament building in Colombo on May 4. (Photo: AFP)
Prominent monk Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Thera has banned all politicians from visiting him. Due to the nation’s economic crisis, anti-government protests erupted in early March.
Protesters have accused the government of mismanaging the economy and creating a foreign exchange crisis that has led to acute shortages of essentials and caused immense suffering for citizens.
An influential Christian sect in the Philippines has endorsed the candidacy of presidential frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Junior and his running mate Sara Duterte. The backing from Iglesia ni Cristo is much sought after by politicians as it provides block votes of an estimated 3 million members.
The sect said it had decided to support Marcos and Duterte as they call for national unity, which is taught in the Bible.
Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his wife Louise waving during a campaign rally in Taguig, suburban Manila, on April 24 ahead of the presidential election on May 9. (Photo: AFP)
While Marcos and Duterte welcomed the endorsement and thanked the group for their “unity vote,” senior Catholic clergy denounced the decision, saying that unity is only proper if it is based on truth and justice, not lies and fake news.
Catholic leaders pointed out that the Marcos family never repented for the plundering of state funds and rights violations during Ferdinand Marcos’ martial law era. Marcos Junior has been leading in every survey by huge margins ahead of the election on May 9.
The trial of 61 members and supporters of the outlawed Cambodian National Rescue Party, including a Khmer Bible editor, on treason and incitement charges has concluded with prosecution and defense lawyers presenting their final arguments.
The CNRP was dissolved by the courts in 2017 amid a crackdown on dissent over claims of electoral rigging. Two years later, its exiled leader Sam Rainsy declared he would return to Cambodia and stage a popular uprising to oust Prime Minister Hun Sen.
Theary Seng, a US-Cambodian lawyer and activist who is facing treason and incitement charges, poses as Lady Justice in front of Phnom Penh Municipal Court on May 3. (Photo: AFP)
At Phnom Penh Municipal Court, defense lawyers said all charges should be dropped as they were politically motivated and state prosecutors failed to substantiate the allegations.
American-trained lawyer and Bible editor Theary Seng protested outside the court as Lady Justice in a white robe and holding the scales of justice.
Armed separatists in Indonesia’s Papua province have shot and wounded two members of security forces while they were guarding a church. The attack was carried out at a Protestant church during Sunday worship on May 1.
Security forces have launched a manhunt for the assailants, who are believed to be members of a separatist group, the West Papua National Liberation Army and Free Papua Movement. The attack came a day after two soldiers were wounded in an ambush on a military post in Puncak district.
Indonesian police at a checkpoint in Papua province on April 1. (Photo: AFP)
Earlier, on April 22, a marine was shot dead and several others were hurt in an attack on a patrol team. Observers said the latest attack has raised eyebrows in the region where rebels had never targeted security forces guarding places of worship.
Christian-majority Papua region has endured decades of insurgency for independence from Indonesia, leaving tens of thousands dead.
Catholic-majority Timor-Leste has adopted two international treaties to ensure the rights of disabled people. The Council of Ministers approved the ratification of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities along with the Optional Protocol, on Wednesday.
The two treaties will go before parliament for official adaptation. The progress comes after civil society groups like the Association of Disabled Persons of Timor-Leste pressured the government for the cause.
In this 2016 file photo, disabled youth take part in a basketball match at St. Antony Church in Dili, Timor-Leste. (Photo: Thomas Ora)
Although Timor-Leste's constitution stipulates non-discrimination and equal treatment for persons with mental or physical disabilities and ill-treatment of them is punishable by up to six years in prison, there is no legal umbrella that stipulates the fulfillment of their rights.
Rights groups say out of 38,118 persons with disabilities in the country, only 25 percent have access to education.
Authorities in Thailand have expressed hopes for a lasting ceasefire with Muslim separatists after a de-escalation in violence in the three Muslim-majority southernmost provinces during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
Thai peace negotiators and representatives of militant groups agreed to a ceasefire during Ramadan, which runs from April 3 to May 15. Apart from a bomb attack that killed a villager in Pattani province on April 15, the region has been largely peaceful during Ramadan.
Students hold white balloons during a demonstration against violence in Ra-ngae district in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat on March 21 after clashes between Thai Army rangers and separatists. (Photo: AFP)
The head of the government’s negotiation team, General Wallop Raksanoh, said as both parties are scheduled to resume peace talks, they are expecting a longer-lasting ceasefire agreement.
More than 7,000 people, both Muslims and Buddhists, have died and tens of thousands of others have been injured in attacks by separatists and counter-insurgency operations by security forces since 2014 when an armed separatist insurgency erupted against the Thai state in the Muslim-majority provinces.
The first native Catholic female religious congregation in China has celebrated the 150th anniversary of the order’s foundation. The Congregation of St. Joseph, based in the Archdiocese of Beijing, has 49 nuns working in various dioceses, parishes, schools, clinics and a nursing institute.
In 1872, French missionary Archbishop Louis-Gabriel Delaplace of Beijing founded the Congregation of St. Joseph with the help of the Canossian Sisters. The missionary aimed to allow Catholic women to effectively participate in pastoral and missionary activities through the nuns.
Chinese nuns pray in a chapel in Fushun. The Beijing-based Congregation of St. Joseph, the first native Catholic female religious order in China, marks its 150th anniversary this year. (Photo: Nancy Wiechec/CNS)
The order faced a hard time and closed for 30 years until 1986 due to Mao Zedong’s infamous Cultural Revolution across China when religious groups were brutally suppressed. The order resumed in 1986 with six young nuns from Beijing and now has 49 nuns across China.
