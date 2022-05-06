Christians flee Myanmar junta air strikes

Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore in Southern Indian state of Karnataka has challenged the provincial government to find out how many students from more than 1,000 Christian schools in the state have converted to Christianity in the past 100 years.

The archbishop reacted after the pro-Hindu Karnataka government ordered a probe into Clarence High School in Bangalore after radical Hindus alleged the school insists that students carry and study the Bible as part of the curriculum.

Archbishop Peter Machado has thrown down a challenge to Karnataka's government. (Photo: AFP)

Clarence High School officials said the institute is recognized as a minority school where 75 percent of students are Christians and the Bible is taught to Christian students only. They also said the school has been falsely targeted and harassed.

Accusing Christians with fabricated religious conversion charges is a common tactic of Hindu radical groups in many parts of India, often leading to abuses and violent attacks.

A university student in Pakistan has penned a book, Anthem of Hope, that documents deadly extremist attacks on two churches in Christian-dominated Youhanabad district of Lahore on March 15, 2015, and consequent tragedies that befell local Christians.

The book by 24-year-old Anne Muskan highlights the tragedy that claimed the life of Pakistan’s first candidate for sainthood, Akash Bashir, and led to the arrest of dozens of Christians for the lynching of two Muslims suspected of involvement in the church bombings.

Christians accused of lynching two suspects after the church attacks in Youhanabad, Lahore, with officials of the Center for Legal Aid Assistance and Settlement. (Photo supplied)

All 40 Christians were acquitted in January 2020 after they paid “blood money” equivalent to 124,800 US dollars to the victims’ families. Akash Bashir was martyred while stopping a suicide bomber from entering the crowded St. John’s Catholic Church.

The book will be published later in May by Hope for Light Ministries Pakistan with the support of the Jeongneung Brotherhood, a Korean charity.

Police in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka arrested a Muslim youth for vandalizing two religious portraits of a Catholic church just a day after the Islamic festival of Eid-al-Fitr.

Officials from De Mazenod Church, run by Oblates of Mary Immaculate congregation, said Mohammad Nahid Sheikh hurled bricks and smashed two stained-glass portraits of the Virgin Mary and the church’s patron, Saint Eugene De Mazenod.

Stained glass pictures in De Mazenod Catholic Church in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka were broken after a Muslim man threw bricks on May 4. (Photo supplied)

Police arrested the 26-year-old assailant after church authorities filed a complaint. A police official said they suspect the youth might have been intoxicated while carrying out the attack.

Oblate parish priest Father Subash Gomes demanded justice for the attack and lamented that the act has hurt the religious sentiments of Christians. Another Muslim man vandalized religious statues inside a Catholic church in northern Bangladesh on April 3.

In crisis-ridden Sri Lanka, religious leaders have demanded the resignation of the government. The call comes after the main opposition party submitted two no-confidence motions against the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Rights activist and Oblate priest Rohan Silva insisted the government bow to the sovereignty of the people. Leading Buddhist monks warned that they will issue a decree to reject all politicians if the government refuses to resign.

University students speak with a police officer during a demonstration against the economic crisis near the parliament building in Colombo on May 4. (Photo: AFP)

Prominent monk Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Thera has banned all politicians from visiting him. Due to the nation’s economic crisis, anti-government protests erupted in early March.

Protesters have accused the government of mismanaging the economy and creating a foreign exchange crisis that has led to acute shortages of essentials and caused immense suffering for citizens.

An influential Christian sect in the Philippines has endorsed the candidacy of presidential frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Junior and his running mate Sara Duterte. The backing from Iglesia ni Cristo is much sought after by politicians as it provides block votes of an estimated 3 million members.