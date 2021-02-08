X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Christians' factional fight continues in southern India

A legal move by the Orthodox faction is seen as a move to weaken the Jacobite faction and end a peace initiative

UCA News reporter, Kochi

UCA News reporter, Kochi

Updated: February 08, 2021 09:36 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Priest says thousands of refugees in Tigray deported to Eritrea

Feb 5, 2021
2

Will Pope Francis prove 'clash of civilizations' wrong?

Feb 5, 2021
3

Catholics urged to fast for peace in Myanmar

Feb 5, 2021
4

American missionary and educator dies in Bangladesh

Feb 5, 2021
5

Corruption in Timor-Leste a challenge to Catholicism

Feb 5, 2021
6

General gets Cambodia's first Covid-19 vaccination

Feb 5, 2021
7

Camillians tackle the shackling of Indonesia's mentally ill

Feb 6, 2021
8

Korean Church defies odds to comfort patients amid Covid-19

Feb 5, 2021
9

Oppression of minorities hinders harmony in Bangladesh

Feb 5, 2021
10

Catholic university joins Filipino vaccine drive

Feb 5, 2021
Support UCA News
Christians' factional fight continues in southern India

Catholicos of the East Baselius Mar Thoma Paulose II, head of the Malankara Orthodox Church (center), with others after the consecration of the Orthodox Church of Saint Mary in Bristol, England, on Sept. 7, 2013. (Photo: britishorthodox.org)

The factional fight among two sects of Christians in southern India entered a new phase when one moved a state high court against a law meant to ensure both factions' burial rights.

Kerala High Court on Feb. 5 admitted a petition from the Orthodox faction of the Malankara Church. It served notices on the state government and the rival Jacobite faction seeking their opinion on the demand to repeal the law.

The state government enacted a law in January 2020 to ensure the burial rights of both factions of Christians in the cemeteries they shared until their dispute worsened some decades ago.

The state's move came after the warring groups engaged in street fights over denying access to rivals in the cemeteries they occupied.

Orthodox Christians now want the high court to direct the state to repeal the Right to Burial of Corpse in Christian (Malankara-Jacobite) Cemeteries Act, 2020.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

A Supreme Court verdict in 2017 gave the Orthodox faction ownership of more than 1,100 churches, lands and cemeteries occupied and controlled by the Jacobite faction. Since then, Orthodox opposition to Jacobite people accessing cemeteries has become fierce, forcing the government to enact the law to establish law and order.

"We indeed respected and followed the law. But now, a year into its implementation, we find that our cemeteries are not safe, nor the tombs of our ancestors in them," Father Johns Abraham Konat, spokesperson of the Malankara Orthodox Church, told UCA News on Feb. 7.

"First of all, the law is defective. Now the situation is such that anybody can bury their dead in our cemeteries as there is no legal mechanism in place to decide who will allocate the space for burial.

"We only see people bringing bodies covered, not making even faces visible. In certain cases, we are not even sure if it is a body or not. Also, who will certify who is to be buried and the place of burial?

"Even in a public cemetery, there are committees to certify who is to be buried and where it should be done. But complete lawlessness exists in our cemeteries. There were incidents of mobs destroying the tombs of our people." 

Related News

However, the Jacobite faction views the legal move as an attempt to weaken them and break ongoing peace talks between the factions initiated by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"Unfortunately, they have approached the court about repealing a law that allowed dignified burials for our dead," Bishop Joseph Mar Gregorios, the metropolitan trustee and senior Jacobite bishop, told UCA News on Feb. 7.

"This is an attempt to weaken us by denying burial ground. It is likely that some Jacobite people can be forced to switch over to Orthodox, citing the control of the cemeteries where their ancestors are buried. We always want a dignified burial in the tombs of our ancestors.

"There was no need to repeal the law. Formation of a legally binding committee could solve all the problems the Orthodox side has raised."

The Orthodox Church, also known as the Malankara Orthodox Church, was established following a split in 1911 in the indigenous Malankara Church, a branch of the Syrian Orthodox Church of Antioch, following factionalism.

The Orthodox faction has its supreme head based in Kerala, while Jacobites owe their allegiance to the Patriarch of Antioch.

In 1934, they came together, agreed on a constitution and elected a Catholicos of the East as the common head. However, in 1973 they split again, each faction taking over properties in areas where they were numerically stable.

Since then, they have been fighting over temporal properties physically and legally. In 2017, the Supreme Court favored the claim of the Orthodox faction based on their 1934 constitution. The constitution agreed that the Patriarch of Antioch has no power over temporal goods of the church.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Poor response to Bangladesh's Covid-19 vaccination drive
Poor response to Bangladesh's Covid-19 vaccination drive
Indian Salesians feed the poor and destitute
Indian Salesians feed the poor and destitute
Himalayan glacier burst leaves 14 dead, 160 missing in India
Himalayan glacier burst leaves 14 dead, 160 missing in India
Sri Lankan minorities march against oppression, injustice
Sri Lankan minorities march against oppression, injustice
CIVICUS demands release of Pakistani rights activist
CIVICUS demands release of Pakistani rights activist
Pakistan interfaith group marks signing of peace document
Pakistan interfaith group marks signing of peace document
Memories - Beautiful Online Tributes

Latest News

Uprooting religious bigotry in Indonesian schools
Feb 8, 2021
Poor response to Bangladesh's Covid-19 vaccination drive
Feb 8, 2021
Dialogue only way to end Myanmar crisis, say bishops
Feb 8, 2021
Christians' factional fight continues in southern India
Feb 8, 2021
Philippine bishop calls for bigger congregations
Feb 8, 2021
Korean Church ponders new approach amid pandemic
Feb 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Uprooting religious bigotry in Indonesian schools
Feb 8, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope fails on Vatican communications reform
Feb 7, 2021
What will the Church do about the re-emergence of anti-Semitism?
Feb 5, 2021
Corruption in Timor-Leste a challenge to Catholicism
Feb 5, 2021
Will Pope Francis prove 'clash of civilizations' wrong?
Feb 5, 2021

Features

Lay Papuans turn against Indonesian Church 'sellout'
Feb 8, 2021
Camillians tackle the shackling of Indonesia's mentally ill
Feb 6, 2021
Oppression of minorities hinders harmony in Bangladesh
Feb 5, 2021
Independence Day leaves sour taste for Sri Lankan Tamils
Feb 4, 2021
Punjab launches Pakistan's first policy on interfaith harmony
Feb 4, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope warns of Italian demographic winter

Pope warns of “Italian demographic winter”
The Gospel and respect for humiliated women

The Gospel and respect for humiliated women
Caritas Internationalis deplores lack of equitable access to COVID19 vaccines

Caritas Internationalis deplores lack of equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines
Promote social justice national stability pope tells Myanmar leaders

Promote social justice, national stability, pope tells Myanmar leaders
French nun is first woman to get vote at the Synod of Bishops

French nun is first woman to get vote at the Synod of Bishops
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 8 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 8 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Tuesday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Tuesday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, grant us the grace to be discerning in our observance of rules

Lord, grant us the grace to be discerning in our observance of rules
Lord Jesus, help us to care for the Creation

Lord Jesus, help us to care for the Creation
Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich

Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.