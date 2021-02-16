X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Christians demand justice after attack on Bangladeshi church

Police claim the incident is a land dispute and deny the existence of the church

UCA News reporter, Dhaka

UCA News reporter, Dhaka

Updated: February 16, 2021 03:51 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Spread of evangelical groups causes alarm in Sri Lanka

Feb 15, 2021
2

Venom on wheels: Pakistan's hate-mongering rickshaws

Feb 12, 2021
3

Catholic nuns, priests join Myanmar anti-coup protests

Feb 15, 2021
4

Indonesian police arrest Christian in forced marriage case

Feb 12, 2021
5

Wayward monks exploit deference of Thai Buddhists

Feb 12, 2021
6

Govt under pressure to save Indonesia's 'forest paradise'

Feb 12, 2021
7

Cambodia approves emergency use of Covid vaccines

Feb 13, 2021
8

Mekong River drops to 'worrying' low levels

Feb 12, 2021
9

Philippine diocese creates Covid-19 ministry

Feb 12, 2021
10

Religions unite behind anti-coup protests in Myanmar

Feb 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Christians demand justice after attack on Bangladeshi church

The Emmanuel Church in Lalmonirhat district was allegedly attacked by Muslims on Feb. 10. (Photo supplied)

Christian leaders have expressed frustration and demanded justice after a church in northern Bangladesh was allegedly vandalized and looted by Muslims.

On Feb. 10, four Muslims who came by motorbike attacked the Emmanuel Church of Bangladesh at Aditmari in Lalmonirhat district, according to a complaint submitted to the district police chief on Feb. 14.

The attackers destroyed the church signboard, cut down trees, entered the church after breaking the lock and left with 30 chairs and two floor mats worth 14,000 taka (US$167), the letter said.

The plaintiff, Pastor Lovlu S. Levy, said he lodged a complaint with the local police station but the police did not take action to investigate and arrest the culprits. Instead, under the influence of local Muslim leaders, the church has been accused of conversion.

Pastor Levy said the violence was caused by incitement against Christians by a locally organized waz mahfil (Islamic gathering) where hate speeches were delivered.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

He said it was not the first time he and the church had come under attack and threats.

The pastor recalled that in 2015, amid a rise in Islamic militancy, he received death threats from extremists. In 2019, a group of Muslims physically assaulted him on his way to the church.

“I have been in a panic since the attack. Our constitution allows freedom of religion in the country but fundamentalists have put the freedom under threat. The waz mahfil made various provocative statements about minorities and especially Christians, which encouraged the fundamentalists to attack our church,” Pastor Levy told UCA News.

He added that the church has 46 members and all are living in fear since the violence.

Police described the incident as a land dispute and denied the presence of any church.

Related News

“We came to know the incident was due to a dispute over land. According to the locals, there is no church there. The banner of the church is to focus on land grabbing. In government documents, there is no listing of the church and no prayer takes place in the church here,” Saiful Islam, officer in charge of Aditmari police station, told UCA News.

The Bangladesh Christian Association (BCA) dismissed the police refusal to acknowledge the church.

“We know the church and the pastor well. Last year we provided blankets and some money for the church members before Christmas celebrations,” BCA president Nirmol Rozario told UCA News.

“The incident is a result of the predominance of Islamic fundamentalists who want to intimidate Christians. The government must take proper action to stop such violence.” 

Bangladesh has been known as a moderate Muslim-majority country. However, since 2013 it has seen an upsurge in Islamic militancy which has claimed the lives of 50 people including secular bloggers, liberal academics, publishers, gay activists, foreigners and religious minorities including Hindus, Shia and Ahmadi Muslims and Christians.

During this period, four Christian clergy including an Italian Catholic priest were attacked and two Christians were murdered by militants, while dozens received death threats.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Church must tackle scourge of human trafficking
Church must tackle scourge of human trafficking
Fatwa forbids baseless blasphemy allegations in Pakistan
Fatwa forbids baseless blasphemy allegations in Pakistan
Indian Jesuit's fears over planted evidence gain ground
Indian Jesuit's fears over planted evidence gain ground
Indian Christians oppose Saraswati worship circular
Indian Christians oppose Saraswati worship circular
Christianity thrives in Nepal amid trials and tribulations
Christianity thrives in Nepal amid trials and tribulations
Weak communists open the door to Hindu nationalism in India
Weak communists open the door to Hindu nationalism in India

Latest News

Church must tackle scourge of human trafficking
Feb 16, 2021
Philippine police storm Catholic school to arrest students
Feb 16, 2021
Fatwa forbids baseless blasphemy allegations in Pakistan
Feb 16, 2021
Report slams widespread abuses by Indonesian police
Feb 16, 2021
Indonesian president follows Pope John Paul II's lead
Feb 16, 2021
Philippine diocese consecrates woman to life of virginity
Feb 16, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Church must tackle scourge of human trafficking
Feb 16, 2021
Indonesian president follows Pope John Paul II's lead
Feb 16, 2021
Christianity thrives in Nepal amid trials and tribulations
Feb 16, 2021
Weak communists open the door to Hindu nationalism in India
Feb 15, 2021
Pope Francis points way to better times beyond Covid-19
Feb 15, 2021

Features

Church alarmed over deadly gas leak in Indonesia
Feb 15, 2021
The Wall of Jesus stands tall in Pakistan
Feb 15, 2021
Malaysian Anglican makes Catholic vestments for the world
Feb 14, 2021
Pakistan halts execution of mentally ill death row inmates
Feb 13, 2021
Venom on wheels: Pakistan's hate-mongering rickshaws
Feb 12, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Nigerian Catholic bishops criticize govt for refusing to accept help

Nigerian Catholic bishops criticize govt for refusing to accept help
Archbishop of Paris closes experimental Vatican II parish

Archbishop of Paris closes experimental, "Vatican II" parish
Iranian converts have to prove their faith to obtain asylum

Iranian converts have to prove their faith to obtain asylum
Church must tackle scourge of human trafficking

Church must tackle scourge of human trafficking
The paradox of new media and social media

The paradox of new media and social media
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 16 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 16 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me focus on You

Lord, help me focus on You
O Lord bless all people with peace

O Lord bless all people with peace
Saint Gilbert of Sempringham

Saint Gilbert of Sempringham
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.