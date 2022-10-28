Christians decry lack of justice in Bangladesh

Church leaders including bishops and priests need to be vocal about justice for Christians, says a Christian leader

Church leaders, members of the Bangladesh Christian Association and laypeople join a candlelit procession seeking justice for murdered Catholics in Dhaka on June 5. (Photo: UCA News)

Bangladesh’s failure to deliver justice to religious minorities like Christians for cases of violence and killing amid lack of effort to establish the rule of law continues to tarnish the image of the country, Christian leaders say.

The reactions came as Bangladesh was ranked 127th out of 140 countries in the Rule of Law Index 2022 by Washington DC-based World Justice Project (WJP). The index published on Oct. 26 saw the South Asian country slip two notches from the previous ranking.

Bangladesh was ranked fourth among South Asian nations. Nepal was the top performer in the region, followed by Sri Lanka and India. Afghanistan had the lowest score in South Asia.

Globally, Denmark, Norway, and Finland topped the WJP Rule of Law index. Venezuela, Cambodia, and Afghanistan had the lowest overall scores.

The WJP said Bangladesh’s poor show reflects the continued deterioration of the rule of law, weakening in constraints on government powers, erosion in fundamental rights, caused by growing authoritarianism, and the shrinking of civic space.

Father Anthony Sen, a member of the Catholic bishops’ Justice and Peace Commission, noted the index shows the state of affairs in terms of justice and rule of law in the country where religious minorities like Christians struggle to get justice for violation of rights.

“Christian community like other religious groups suffer from injustice, denial of fundamental rights, or lack of the rule of law. Our cases of violence and rights abuses are now in deep freeze while Christians struggle for survival amid land grabbing. More than 20 years passed but no justice for the bombing of a church. The demand for justice is still being made on the streets,” Father Sen, based in the northern Dinajpur Diocese, told UCA News.

The priest referred to the 2016 violent attacks on ethnic Santal Christians by a Muslim mob over a land dispute in the Gaibandha district that left 3 killed and thousands evicted. The same year, a Catholic grocer, 60-year-old Sunil Gomes was hacked to death allegedly by Islamic extremists. In 2001, a Catholic Church was bombed by terrorists leaving 10 dead and about 50 injured.

“These cases have made no progress. Initially, the government and law enforcement agencies were very active but later there was no result. That is, the government only promises but does not deliver accordingly. The government no longer needs votes from minorities to win elections, so it keeps silent when party men grab the lands of minorities. People are suffering,” Father Sen added.

Bangladesh Christian Association (BCA) secretary Hemanta Corraya said that Christians enjoy religious freedom but agreed in cases of legal justice Christians lag behind.

“In many cases, Christians are more deprived than others. There are plenty of cases of the grabbing of the land of ethnic Christians and mostly ruling party men are involved. Justice is delayed and denied, so many people do not go to court even if they face persecution,” Corraya told UCA News.

Corraya insisted that Church leaders including bishops and priests need to be vocal about justice for Christians.

The ruling Awami League, in power since 2008, is gripped by an ‘autocratic mindset’ which denies the party from practicing democracy and empowerment from the top to grassroots level, said a Catholic politician on condition of anonymity.

"I have been in politics for almost 20 years but still at the sub-district level," the politician from Gopalganj district, the home of Prime Minister Hasina, told UCA News. “This is because I am a Christian but the majorities are Muslims and the second reason is that I have no money [to please senior leader], ” he said.

Christians make up less than half percent of Muslim-majority Bangladesh’s estimated population of about 165 million. Hindus make up the largest religious minority group with about 8 percent. The majority of the estimated 600,000 Christians are Catholics and about half of them hail from ethnic indigenous groups.

Latest News