News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Christians decry India’s Assam state for neglecting them

The silence of the elected government forces Christians to submit a memorandum to the governor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (center) is felicitated with a portrait of a Hindu deity by Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma (left) during a public meeting in Assam on March 9. India is going to polls in May this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (center) is felicitated with a portrait of a Hindu deity by Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma (left) during a public meeting in Assam on March 9. India is going to polls in May this year. (Photo: AFP)

Bijay Kumar Minj
Published: March 11, 2024 12:23 PM GMT
Updated: March 11, 2024 12:42 PM GMT

Christians in India’s northeastern Assam are pinning hopes on the state's highest constitutional authority after the elected government failed to respond to a spate of anti-Christian incidents, say leaders.

Representatives of the United Christian Forum (UCF), an ecumenical body, on March 11 met state governor Gulab Chand Kataria, a representative of the federal government and the highest constitutional authority in the state.

The Christian leaders decided to meet the governor because “there was no response” from the state government to stop increasing hostility, UCF president Jidan Aind, told UCA News on March 11.

Hindu groups on Feb. 7 set a 15-day deadline for missionary schools to remove Christian symbols from their premises. When the deadline ended, they threatened legal action against schools.

The group also asked priests and nuns to come to schools in civil dress rather than in their religious attire.

Christians in Assam had written to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the government’s help.

But the government did not respond and the silence sends “a wrong message,” Aind said.

On Feb. 17, a nun was forced out of a passenger bus by the conductor after she was mocked for her Christian faith and religious dress in the state, bordering Muslim-majority Bangladesh.

"Certain organizations target Christians and their institutions. But the government is silent. It is disappointing" Aind said.

The open threats show that they “may have some backing from the government” Aind observed.

Christians feel that the proposed Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024, will be used to target Christian prayer services, which can be interpreted as "magic healing" sessions.

The Hindu Yuba Chattra Parishad (Hindu youth students’ council), asked the government on March 2 to ban all missionary schools in Assam at a press meet in Jagiroad in the Mayong sub-division.

“We see no reason why a particular religion, namely Christianity, should be subjected to undue pressure,” Christians said in the memorandum submitted to the governor.

This jeopardizes “peace, harmony, and peaceful co-existence,” they warned in the memorandum.

After Sarma became chief minister of Assam in May 2021, minorities like Christians and Muslims have been selectively targeted.

In December 2022, the state police conducted a “survey” to know details of religious conversion, parishes, and church-run institutions.

In December 2023, the Janjati Dharam Suraksha Manch, a Hindu group, asked the government to deprive tribal Christians of all benefits of India’s affirmation policy.

“The governor gave us a good hearing and assurance to look at the matter as soon as possible, we are hopeful the issues will be resolved soon, said Aind, a member of the tribal community.

India is going to polls in May this year and Assam sends 14 lawmakers to the Indian parliament. Modi is seeking a third consecutive term in the polls.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Christianity reached Assam in 1836 and gained ground during British colonial times. Christian missioners provide educational and health care services in the state's remote areas, where tribal people live.

Christians make up 3.74 percent of the state's 31 million people, higher than the national average of 2.3 percent.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Nolly Camigue Buco of Antipolo, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Antonio Sun Wenjun of Weifang, China
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Rex Andrew Clement Alarcon of Caceres, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Fidelis Lionel Emmanuel Fernando of Mannar, Sri Lanka
Read More...
Latest News
Priests, laity defy new head of India's Eastern rite Church
Priests, laity defy new head of India's Eastern rite Church
Where to, Israel?
Where to, Israel?
Christians decry India’s Assam state for neglecting them
Christians decry India’s Assam state for neglecting them
Japan’s Catholic center promotes ‘multicultural coexistence’
Japan’s Catholic center promotes ‘multicultural coexistence’
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.