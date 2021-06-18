X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Christians accuse Pakistani lawmakers of blasphemy

Documents inscribed with Prophet Muhammad's name are thrown around the National Assembly in violent scenes

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: June 18, 2021 08:35 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers

Jun 15, 2021
2

EU urged to press Laos over human rights violations

Jun 16, 2021
3

Bishop dies of Covid-19 as India's clerical death toll mounts

Jun 15, 2021
4

Hundreds evicted from Cambodian floating villages

Jun 16, 2021
5

Religiously sensitive cow hits India's vaccine drive

Jun 17, 2021
6

Myanmar security forces release six priests

Jun 15, 2021
7

Jailed Indian Jesuit's health critical in hospital

Jun 18, 2021
8

China shuts down Korea-based Protestant church

Jun 15, 2021
9

Philippine bishop admonishes Duterte over ICC probe

Jun 17, 2021
10

Concern over missing Islamic preacher in Bangladesh

Jun 15, 2021
Support UCA News
Christians accuse Pakistani lawmakers of blasphemy

Copies of budget documents are thrown in Pakistan’s National Assembly on June 15. (Photo: Facebook)

Christian and Muslim activists in Pakistan have joined forces in accusing lawmakers of blasphemy for throwing copies of budget documents inscribed with the name of Prophet Muhammad.

Chaos ensued in the National Assembly on June 15 when the leader of the opposition started his speech on the recently presented budget.

Punches were thrown, budget documents lobbed from the treasury benches to the opposition and vice versa, and abuse exchanged on the floor of the assembly. Several politicians were injured.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Tariq Asad, an Islamabad-based lawyer, filed a blasphemy complaint the next day at a police station against the opposition and treasury members.

“The first page of the budget book is inscribed with Durood Shareef [a salutation for Prophet Muhammad] and Bismillah [in the name of God]. It ends with the name of Prophet Muhammad. The criminals of the National Assembly have intentionally desecrated the holy statements by throwing this book. It has hurt the religious sentiments of millions of Muslims in Pakistan,” Asad said.

Many members of minority communities in Pakistan have been charged under Section 295-B of the blasphemy law, which stipulates that defiling a copy of the Quran is punishable by life imprisonment.

Had this been done by a minority parliamentarian, the outrage from Muslim parliamentarians along with the public would have been unimaginable

In April, two Christian nurses were detained by police after being accused of tearing a sticker inscribed with Durood Shareef from the cupboard of a hospital in Faisalabad, Punjab province

Christian netizens have shared images of the budget documents. 

“Throwing budget books at each other which start with the name of Almighty Allah isn't blasphemy but if Christians unknowingly and in ignorance throw newspaper pages bearing the name of Allah, it is blasphemy," stated a post on Christians in Pakistan, a Facebook group.

“Had this been done by a minority parliamentarian, the outrage from Muslim parliamentarians along with the public would have been unimaginable. If disrespecting the name of our Allah and Hazrat Muhammad come under blasphemy, then charge these parliamentarians with the same clause under which minorities would have been charged.”

Related News

Christian Lives Matter, another group, shared a similar post.

“If a Christian nurse of Faisalabad is accused of blasphemy for tearing a poster, then all in the National Assembly should be accused under [Section] 295 for trampling copies inscribed with Quranic verses,” it stated.

Also Read

Covid-19 spurs unemployment and poverty in Bangladesh
Covid-19 spurs unemployment and poverty in Bangladesh
Jailed Indian Jesuit's health critical in hospital
Jailed Indian Jesuit's health critical in hospital
Floods in Nepal, Bhutan leave dozens dead, scores missing
Floods in Nepal, Bhutan leave dozens dead, scores missing
Displaced thousands sleep hungry in India weeks after cyclone
Displaced thousands sleep hungry in India weeks after cyclone
Religiously sensitive cow hits India's vaccine drive
Religiously sensitive cow hits India's vaccine drive
Sri Lankan cardinal calls for govt relief as fuel prices surge
Sri Lankan cardinal calls for govt relief as fuel prices surge

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Hong Kong media executives denied bail under security law
Jun 19, 2021
Contemporary challenges for global Catholicism
Jun 19, 2021
Bishops criticize EU report for stance on abortion
Jun 19, 2021
Irish bishops choose woman to guide route to national synod
Jun 19, 2021
Bishop says US worship sites often unaware of Catholic migrants
Jun 19, 2021
Hope, resilience continue amid calamities in Asia
Jun 18, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Contemporary challenges for global Catholicism
Jun 19, 2021
Catholic teacher's death highlights scandals in Indonesian education
Jun 18, 2021
Innocence lost: Japan's lax attitude to pedophilia
Jun 17, 2021
Plants bloom on rocks amid pandemic in Vietnam
Jun 16, 2021
Use the Philippine constitution to protect people's rights
Jun 16, 2021

Features

Covid-19 spurs unemployment and poverty in Bangladesh
Jun 18, 2021
Catholics help Vietnam farmers reap the fruits of their labor
Jun 17, 2021
The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers
Jun 15, 2021
Agnes Chow: Catholic girl to jailed Hong Kong democracy leader
Jun 12, 2021
Thirst haunts cyclone-affected poor on Bangladesh's coast
Jun 11, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Centenary of an Assassination

Centenary of an Assassination
Refugees matter because each is a human being

Refugees matter because each is a human being
Scientists and religious leaders to join Vatican climate summit

Scientists and religious leaders to join Vatican climate summit
Scandals have weakened the Legionaries of Christ in Mexico

Scandals have weakened the Legionaries of Christ in Mexico
African bishop says his volcanohit diocese in dire straights

African bishop says his volcano-hit diocese in dire straights
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 18 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 18 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time
Father in Heaven, grant us the grace

Father in Heaven, grant us the grace
Give us the understanding that your grace is sufficient

Give us the understanding that your grace is sufficient
St. Romuald | Saint of the Day

St. Romuald | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.